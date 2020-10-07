JPP on the wing against the Lions

Sean Everitt has selected 13 players that featured in the Springbok Green vs. Gold match for Friday’s game against the Lions. The match definitely did the Sharks no harm, as a couple of these players who were very rusty against the Bulls looked a lot sharper in the Bok game.

The tight five looks pretty strong (with especially Ox Nche, Thomas and Hyron Andrews having good games on Saturday). Venter strengthens the loose trio by bringing his scavenging skills to the party while Buthelezi and Notshe adds a lot of mobility to the trio.

Sanele Nohamba had a brilliant game for Green and hopefully he will bring the same game against the Lions. Marius Louw is preferred to start at 12 ahead of Ward who covers from the bench.

The Sharks will need to show a major improvement in cohesion on attack and defense (especially out wide) and their kicking game needs to get closer to the levels of February / March.

Sharks

Ox Nche Dylan Richardson Thomas du Toit Ruben van Heerden Hyron Andrews James Venter Phepsi Buthelezi Sikhumbuzo Notshe Sanele Nohamba Curwin Bosch Werner Kok* Marius Louw Lukhanyo Am (c) JP Pietersen Manie Libbok*

Replacements