Nkosi back to wing it at Loftus

Sbu Nkosi makes a welcome return for the Sharks along with Kerron van Vuuren and Henco Venter on the bench. Yaw Penxe will make his debut for the Sharks should he come on as a replacement.
Marius Louw is still preferred at 12 with Jeremy Ward covering the centres from the bench.
Against the Lions the Sharks managed to show off their high paced ball-in-hand game for 20 minutes, but then lost momentum and shape pretty much after getting nailed in the first scrum. Likewise they struggled in the lineouts where young Richardson had a bad day after starting really well. They have reportedly been working hard on the set pieces over the past two weeks – so hopefully that aspect of the game can be put right against a strong Bulls pack.
I would also say the Sharks need to adjust their exit strategy from kickoffs. It does not make sense at every kickoff to play a lot of rugby near your own 22 – especially if you are not dominating the breakdown. Rather uses Bosch’s big boot to kick yourself out of trouble once in a while.
Sharks – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Phendulani Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.
Solid enough side, but I’d probably prefer Ward to Louw, although Ward’s discipline is an issue.
@Karl (Comment 1) : I remember just a couple years ago it was Louw with the discipline problems. He seems to have sorted that out now, and for me is the better option at 12 now. He seems to be more of a physical presence, with Ward’s discipline problems seeming to be perhaps a bit of trying too hard to exert his physical presence.Ward will be a much better player when he plays more within himself.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : Good to see you back.
Still think 13 is Ward’s position. For me Louw is a better 12 than Ward, although still not close to big Andre
Louw is a warrior. Not as big as Andre or Jeremy, but plays with all heart. Jeremy is a card machine currently, he needs to sort it out.
Koster is another for the future, decent sized, and also played 10 so a nice second playmaker at 12 If needed.
I still want to see Werner Kok at 12. .
Scrum working much better so far, but lineout still a bit of a mess
Think we only got past the Bulls 10m once.
10?6 Bulls lead. Sharks kicking game is just handing over possession
Bulls playing good rugby with very good offloads. Scoring second try. 17-6
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Worth watching or are we just normal post bye weekend kak
Richardson is a menace at the breakdown but he needs lot of work on his throw in
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : Not the greatest game from the Sharks so far. Far from the levels of March
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : I just asked, we are always lethargic after a bye
I’m sure second half will be better. . a tale of two halve..
@CrazySharkFan (Comment 14) : Nope, we suck even more
We keep kicking short box kicks from inside our 22. Bulls keep catching them and then striking back immediately.
Have to say Gans has been very impressive at 13 for the Bulls.
Libbok has been a total failure at 15, the backline is out of whack, and also Peyper still sucks at refereeing.
Well done Bulls. I reckon you outclassed us at especially numbers 4-10, 13 and 15.
Reckon they may have to use Bosch at 15 because Libbok was shocking. Unfortunately that means Libbok at 10. Kok did nothing for me, and Richardson was great in the loose. Sharks got a lot of problems
@SeanJeff (Comment 20) : Maybe they should start penxe at 15 have grant at 9 and Nohamba at 10, Bosch also didn’t impress tonight
@jdolivier (Comment 21) : Interesting ideas, they sure couldn’t be worse than sticking with the status quo. It seems the team didn’t even think about adjusting tactics. Kick from the ruck but I don’t think Sharks ever regained possession. They kept banging their heads against a brick wall. I saw Marius Louw put in two dominant tackles but then little else. The centres were not able to get the ball to the wings and that was that. The bulls were helped in their momentum with Peyper blowing what seemed to me to be dubious calls at the breakdown and then not penalising the bulls’ offside line when Sharks on attack. That said, the first half’s possession and territory and missed tackle stats were dire for the Sharks. Pumas next, and they were done in with a faux pas from AJ Jacobs and Marius (clear forward pass). Their fallback flyhalf (Niel Marais) looked sharper than Bosch and they may be more motivated than the Sharks this weekend. Flip, it hurts losing to the bulls by that much…
@SeanJeff (Comment 22) : I don’t recall a single kick resulting in a benefit to us. Every single one surrendered possession to the Bulls. Since we also kept using box kicks as an exit strategy, these surrendered possession to the Bulls inside our 10m line.
Louis Ludik with two tries for Ulster so far, always loved watching him play.
In the backline, I’m worried about 10 and 15. Bosch is in a slump and Libbok is not a 15. Midfield a slight concern too. Louw is good, but we still want to play as if we have massive Andre at 12. So disappointing after the aborted season. There’s just no controlling force from 9-10-12 who can steady us or just get things level when the ship starts to wobble. We are young, and some will be learned, but we also need a seasoned head from some playmaking spot.