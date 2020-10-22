Nkosi back to wing it at Loftus

Sbu Nkosi makes a welcome return for the Sharks along with Kerron van Vuuren and Henco Venter on the bench. Yaw Penxe will make his debut for the Sharks should he come on as a replacement.

Marius Louw is still preferred at 12 with Jeremy Ward covering the centres from the bench.

Against the Lions the Sharks managed to show off their high paced ball-in-hand game for 20 minutes, but then lost momentum and shape pretty much after getting nailed in the first scrum. Likewise they struggled in the lineouts where young Richardson had a bad day after starting really well. They have reportedly been working hard on the set pieces over the past two weeks – so hopefully that aspect of the game can be put right against a strong Bulls pack.

I would also say the Sharks need to adjust their exit strategy from kickoffs. It does not make sense at every kickoff to play a lot of rugby near your own 22 – especially if you are not dominating the breakdown. Rather uses Bosch’s big boot to kick yourself out of trouble once in a while.

Sharks – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Phendulani Buthelezi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Dylan Richardson, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.