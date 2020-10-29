Bokhoring

Team for the Pumas


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 29 Oct 2020 at 16:32

Thomas du Toit, James Venter (ankle) and Sikhumbuzo Notshe (hamstring strain) are all not available for Saturday’s away game against the Pumas. Dylan Richardson moves to open side and is replaced at hooker by Dan Jooste. Jonny Meyer takes over the tight head with debutant Michael Kumbirai moving onto the bench.

Pepsi Buthelezi moves to his preferred number eight position, and Henco Venter takes the blind side jersey. Ruben van Heerden and JJ van der Mescht swap places in the starting lineup and bench. Madosh Tambwe is back from injury starting at 11, while Werner Kok drops out of the squad. Thembelani Bholi should also make his Sharks debut from the bench.

15 Manie Libbok, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Yaw Penxe.



31 Comments

  • Nice to slowly regain some wing depth, but still worried at inside back and 15. Notshe is a loss, very good form.

    • Comment 1, posted at 30.10.20 17:21:24 by Here be dragons Reply
  • Henco Venter gives me re-assurance, and Manie Libbok takes away a measure of re-assurance. Can they put together at least 40 minutes of decent rugby? I hope to be pleasantly surprised.

    • Comment 2, posted at 31.10.20 11:35:25 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
  • Sharks have come to play today. 7-0

    • Comment 3, posted at 31.10.20 16:33:12 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • 14-0

    • Comment 4, posted at 31.10.20 16:45:08 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • Exits still an issue – Venter concedes a penalty for holding on.

    • Comment 5, posted at 31.10.20 16:47:21 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • Good maul try. Jooste scores the bonus point try. 21-0

    Can we keep this up for more than 20 minutes?

    • Comment 6, posted at 31.10.20 16:51:48 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • Old Shark Kleynhans scores from a Puma maul. 21-7

    • Comment 7, posted at 31.10.20 16:59:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • Pumas are starting to beat us at the breakdown

    • Comment 8, posted at 31.10.20 17:02:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • Nkosi smashes Puma 15 out of the way and scores in the corner. 28-7

    • Comment 9, posted at 31.10.20 17:13:34 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
  • Much better from the guys, Tambwe looking good

    • Comment 10, posted at 31.10.20 17:15:55 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
  • Had they played like this last week,the result wouldn’t have been as embarrassing. Much improved this match, still not perfect, but much-needed intensity being shown

    • Comment 11, posted at 31.10.20 17:16:28 by jdolivier Reply

  • Lost focus the 2nd half, but still a vast improvement

    • Comment 12, posted at 31.10.20 17:39:57 by jdolivier Reply

  • 28-14 pumas score off obstruction and a forward pass

    • Comment 13, posted at 31.10.20 17:42:18 by jdolivier Reply

  • Starting to become very messy from both teams

    • Comment 14, posted at 31.10.20 17:48:54 by jdolivier Reply

  • Rasta and the assistant refs have missed 4 forward passes in the last 10 minutes, both teams

    • Comment 15, posted at 31.10.20 17:50:08 by jdolivier Reply

  • Rasta has been good the whole game, but the last 10 minutes he wants to ping the sharks only

    • Comment 16, posted at 31.10.20 17:52:12 by jdolivier Reply

  • Great maul and try sharks 35-14 68 minutes

    • Comment 17, posted at 31.10.20 17:56:14 by jdolivier Reply

  • Nohamba in the bin forgot to mention

    • Comment 18, posted at 31.10.20 17:56:57 by jdolivier Reply

  • Pumas score off another questionable pass. 35-19

    • Comment 19, posted at 31.10.20 18:01:57 by jdolivier Reply

  • We still need a try for the bonus point

    • Comment 20, posted at 31.10.20 18:02:39 by jdolivier Reply

  • Rasta has been rotten

    • Comment 21, posted at 31.10.20 18:04:17 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
  • Great maul and try sharks

    • Comment 22, posted at 31.10.20 18:07:53 by jdolivier Reply

  • 42-19 1 minute left and bonus point

    • Comment 23, posted at 31.10.20 18:08:57 by jdolivier Reply

  • Match over

    • Comment 24, posted at 31.10.20 18:10:10 by jdolivier Reply

  • Johnny-Hubert was solid

    • Comment 25, posted at 31.10.20 18:17:33 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
  • @jdolivier (Comment 16) : The penalty count ended up being 17 against the Sharks; remarkably pissy from Rasta

    • Comment 26, posted at 31.10.20 19:42:26 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
  • @SeanJeff (Comment 26) : at least 9 of them were in the last quarter. Could also see how Am had gotten extremely annoyed with Rasta ignoring him when he asked for the tmo

    • Comment 27, posted at 31.10.20 19:47:54 by jdolivier Reply

  • @jdolivier (Comment 27) : he was also struggling to keep up with play at times. He should have given a yellow in the opening minutes for a deliberate knockdown but was completely out of position

    • Comment 28, posted at 01.11.20 09:49:37 by byron Reply

  • Just watched the replay … Nohamba was inside when he was yellow carded

    • Comment 29, posted at 01.11.20 10:32:04 by byron Reply

  • Neither was the offside that setup the next pumas try

    • Comment 30, posted at 01.11.20 10:40:32 by byron Reply

  • @byron (Comment 28) : fully agree with this statement, by no means do I think that Rasta had a great performance, just used to much worse than this

    • Comment 31, posted at 01.11.20 12:12:58 by jdolivier Reply

