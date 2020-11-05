Am out for 4 weeks

Injuries to Lukhanyo Am (hand) and Sbu Nkosi (slight niggle) has required Sean Everitt to make some changes to the side that beat the Pumas. Jeremy Ward takes over the 13 jersey while Yaw Penxe will feature in the 14. Sikhumbuzo Notshe makes a welcome return on the bench with Werner Kok covering the back line along with Grant Williams. Henco Venter will captain the team in Am’s absence.
The Cheetahs are playing excellent rugby and will be a formidable opponent in Durban on Friday. The Sharks will need to continue the progress made last weekend.
Sharks – 15 Manie Libbok, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phendulani Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter (c), 6 Dylan Richardson 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 JJ van der Mescht, 3 John Hubert-Meyer, 2 Dan Jooste, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Ruben van Heerden, 20 Thembelani Bholi, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Werner Kok.
I like the look of the starting loose forwards, although apparently they were penalty magnets last week according to Rasta. The more Ward plays, the better I remember him playing…in 2017 CC he was on fire. Hopefully, he’s got a fire in his belly, but makes sure that his tackling is legit. I’m still not convinced by Libbok, he hasn’t had a game where things have come together.
With the split on the bench, who will take over if Libbock goes down and Bosch moves to FB? Or if Bosch goes down and Libbock moves to FH?
@markm (Comment 2) : Nohamba has deputized at fly half before and he’s not been too bad. Although that’s not ideal. He’s also pretty good at place kicking.
There’s an article on rugby365 comparing Steyn to Louw, as they’re the 2 12′s for tonight, but what’s interesting to me is that it’s an all-Grey midfield. Louw, Steyn and Small-Smith all from College, and Ward from High.
Can anyone recommend a decent streaming site or app please?
Just me or do we have a aggressively anti sharks commentary team
@jdolivier (Comment 6) : Oh my, everyone is anti-Sharks according to you
@Karl (Comment 7) : well if you’re not a shark, you are anti sharks ????
@jdolivier (Comment 8) : Not necessarily, But if that’s the way you see things…
@Karl (Comment 10) : it was said jokingly, why so grumpy
@jdolivier (Comment 10) : There’s a constant and consistent bleating from you about how everyone is against the Sharks and it’s getting a bit tiresome
Flip, but those referees were swak, considering a yellow card for JJ, letting a clear forward pass go
@jdolivier (Comment 6) : I agree with you JD. Commentary team seemed anti sharks. Especially Rob Kempson.
@Karl (Comment 12) : so my last comment on the previous post is how rasta wasn’t that bad versus some others stating he was pathetic, sure I’m the only negative one here. Hope your weekend improves
@sudhir (Comment 14) : just overjoyed that we pulled this off, was really concerned seeing the form of the cheetahs so far
@SeanJeff (Comment 13) : that forward pass was suspect, but hey the boys pulled through when it mattered. How good is our current stock of wings, thought penxe had a good game
Tambwe has been awesome this year. Penxe is proving to be a very good addition. Also Werner Kok. Just wonder how he will do at centre.
@sudhir (Comment 18) : honestly believe that kok will play prop if he is asked, such a hard worker. Louw and ward looked good as a combo, kok with am could do well. What a fortunate headache to have choosing between the backline at the moment. Any idea when fassi will be back
@jdolivier (Comment 18) : Fassi is out until next year. We have Anthony Volmink as cover.
I would have liked to see Muller Du Plessis or taakhir Abrahams given a run but maybe coaches feel that it’s too soon.
@sudhir (Comment 20) : solid replacement, he has a wealth of experience
@sudhir (Comment 21) : forgot about them
@jdolivier (Comment 22) : I wonder if Muller is injured. He played the warm up match and came off early with a bump, maybe still in the sick bay?
Just watched highlights, Curwin looks a bit better, getting more confident? Louw is a madman, didn’t he start as a flank? I swear I remember reading about him coming through there on here a few years back.
@Here be dragons (Comment 24) : you are correct, he did have a knock. Actually not sure if he is injured. With the way our wings are performing, he could just be unlucky not to be selected either
@Here be dragons (Comment 25) : louw is a retreaded flanker. Bosch definitely had extra confidence compared to the bulls game, also tried a run or two which was encouraging to see
Awesome to hear all around. I love Louw’s work around the field. Doesn’t have the size of Andre but you wouldn’t know based off how hard he plays.
@Here be dragons (Comment 24) : I believe he played FS Craven Week as a flank. Might have been skipper of his first side from that position as well
@Karl (Comment 28) : looking back to the 2014 U19 contracts, he was indeed brought in as a flank. Same “class” that the du Pérez twins, Hyron, etc came in at for the academy. Johan du Toit was there too, along with Jandre and Peet Marais’s bro.