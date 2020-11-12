Sharks team announced after Covid delay

The Sharks team announcement for the Kwas game had to be delayed due to a player testing positive for Covid. The player and two others who had close contact are in isolation, and we wish him/them well to recover fully from the virus.

Anthony Volminck gets a chance for his new union by starting in the 15 jersey with Manie Libbok moving to the bench. Dan Jooste and JJ van der Mescht swap starting places with Kerron van Vuuren and Ruben van Heerden respectively, and Dylan Richardson drops to the bench with James Venter taking the 6 jersey. Kwezi Mona may also make a debut for his new union and Cameron Wright covers the 9 from the bench. Thembelani Bholi will start in place of Henco Venter who misses out on squad selection.

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward (c), 12 Marius Louw, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Subs: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khwezi Mona, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Dylan Richardson, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Sbu Nkosi.