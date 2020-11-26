Currie Cup Time

Friday night is the kickoff of this years Currie Cup (Covid edition)
The Sharks will be captained by Jeremy Ward when they meet the Pumas at Kings Park on Friday 19h00.
Head coach Sean Everitt has been forced into making a number of changes. Most of the changes is up front with JJ van der Mescht playing in the no 7 jersey being the surprise pick in the team. That said the young man is very athletic and could just make it work. Good news is the return of Thomas du Toit in the no 3 jersey.
There’s also a number of changes on the bench, Khwezi Mona comes in as does SA Under 20 tighthead prop Hanro Jacobs. The latter could make his Sharks debut due to unavailability of a few senior tightheads.
Another possible debutante is SA Sevens player Zain Davids who is joins his Sevens team mate Werner Kok on the bench. Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Sbu Nkosi will join them on the bench after passing Covid proticols and tests
Anthony Volmink is unavailable due to an AC injury which will keep him out of action.
Sharks team: 15 Manie Libbok,
14 Yaw Penxe,
13 Jeremy Ward (captain),
12 Marius Louw,
11 Madosh Tambwe,
10 Curwin Bosch,
9 Sanele Nohamba,
8 Thembelani Bholi,
7 JJ van der Mescht,
6 Dylan Richardson,
5 Hyron Andrews,
4 Ruben van Heerden,
3 Thomas du Toit,
2 Kerron van Vuuren,
1 Ox Nche.
Replacements: 16 Daniel Jooste,
17 Khwezi Mona,
18 Hanro Jacobs,
19 Zain Davids,
20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,
21 Cameron Wright,
22 Werner Kok,
23 Sbu Nkosi.
This has just made my week.
Still a very strong team. I hope they cut loose and play some attacking rugby. Very stoked to see Camerom Wright back with the Sharks. He’s one of the most underrated players in SA and could be a Bok.
@durbsguy (Comment 1) : geez you’re easy to please!
Pretty sharp starting XV, with the exception of Libbok. I read somewhere that rain expected in Durbs. Scrum looking strong either way.
Try Ward, charge down. Pumas look very lazy and uncoordinated. Already had a try called back for a forward pass from Bosch just before. 7-0.
Second try, now Nohamba. Great drive from a lineout on their 22, Nohamba peels off and scores between the sticks. 14-0, 18 gone.
Try Ward. Frantic back and forth, van see Mescht kicks a loose ball from inside Pumas 22, they handle it poorly and Ward tackles a Puma in goal, they cough it up and he slaps it down. Pumas their own worst enemies. 19-0, 24 gone. Bosch just wide.
Pumas get a penalty in front of sticks, 19-3.
We score from a lineout drive in the corner, kick just missed, 24-3.
How is that not a penalty for hands in the ruck
Another try from a maul, Richardson. Series of penalties leading up to it, Sharks just taking care of business. Tricky kick again for Bosch, but nails it from left touchline. 31-3.
Restart and Sharks return the kick to touch, halftime. Pumas really showing little street smarts and just look rusty.
Sharks playing with a lot more intelligence and variation.
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : it’s good to see. Ward playing great. I’ve been skeptical of him in the past but he’s getting involved and not losing his cool. What the hell was Bosch thinking when he kicked his knock on? If that was against the Bulls they’d have scored!
Pumas have missed 3 pen kicks to touch in a row. Penxe knocks on the collection to give them a scrum.
Du Toit off at halftime, ice on the knee. Hope it’s precautionary.
Try Pumas, all came from blowing their failed kick to touch. Will be 31-10, 50 minutes.
Wow
That’s kak reffing … That would not be a yellow in any game
TdT coming off has hurt us. Jacobs given away 3 pens, including our own scrum.
1st penalty … Pinged for not releasing the tackler. The tackler never went to ground. Second one tackler trapped and third a knockon
@Here be dragons (Comment 14) : all marginal
@byron (Comment 16) : yes we haven’t had much luck, and it’s worth him getting a first taste in a match this week where the result is pretty set.
Pumas just fall apart given enough time, they throw it to Nkosi after earning a scrum free kick, 45-10.
Second half is scrappy and it’s benefitted Pumas.
Rasta doesn’t understand the scrums full stop
Pumas pushing early but we’re moving and now we’re pulling jersey too tight
Should have kept it tight. We were making good ground. One to go.
Ref just asked a player if he’s concussed
@byron (Comment 21) : I’d have asked the ref if he was!