Time to face the Bulls again!

On Saturday at 19h00 the Cell C Sharks will host the Vodacom Bulls at Jonsson Kings Park.

For the Sharks Lukhanyo Am returns to captain the team as stand in captain Jeremy Ward shifts to the bench. Sbu Nkosi also makes a welcome return to the starting team and will for sure add some firepower to the backline.

Up front Daniel Jooste takes over from Kerron van Vuuren switch whilst Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are both back in the starting team replacing JJ van der Mescht and Thembelani Bholi who both shift to the bench.

Talking of the bench there’s a 6-2 split with Mzamo Majola, Michael Kumbirai and Phepsi Buthelezi all returning to the bench. Jaden Hendrikse is on the bench as one of the two backs and will make his debut if he comes off the bench.



For me the key to the match will be up front and if the forwards do not step up it could be a long day at the office for the Sharks.

Cell C Sharks

15. Manie Libbok,

14. Sbu Nkosi,

13. Lukhanyo Am (c),

12. Marius Louw,

11. Yaw Penxe,

10. Curwin Bosch,

9. Sanele Nohamba,

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe,

7. Henco Venter,

6. Dylan Richardson,

5. Hyron Andrews,

4. Ruben van Heerden,

3. Thomas du Toit,

2. Daniel Jooste,

1. Ox Nche

REPLACEMENTS

16. Kerron van Vuuren,

17. Mzamo Majola,

18. Michael Kumbirai,

19. JJ van der Mescht,

20. Thembelani Bholi,

21. Phepsi Buthelezi,

22. Jaden Hendrikse,

23. Jeremy Ward.