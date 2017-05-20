A bonus point! At last!

The Sharks left it late to seal the deal, but with a try-scoring flurry in the closing minutes, consigned the Sunwolves to a 17-38 defeat in Singapore earlier today, picking up their first try-scoring bonus point of the campaign in the process.
The visitors started brightly – as the Sunwolves seemed determine to avoid contact and play silly-buggers behind the advantage line, the Sharks rather opted for the direct route, making yards up the middle with ball in hand when they had the opportunity. A bit of senseless aerial ping pong gave Garth April the opening he needed to set up the first try, with an ambitious run from inside the 22 resulting in an opening score for Lwazi Mvovo in the first ten minutes. As we’ve seen so many times this season, rather than landing a killer blow themselves, the Sharks conspired to give the Sumwolves possession in the 22 and it wasn’t long before their replacement hooker Takeshi Hino barelled over for a try to narrow the gap.
With the Sharks’ pack clearly on top of their foes, it wasn’t long before the second try came, with Ruan Botha going over after a bit of maul-time skulldugery left both the Sunwolves and the hapless referee completely flummoxed. April was in fine form off the tee and with a 14-7 advantage, the Sharks appeared poised to pull away. Instead, though, they spent he next 20 minutes unable to really accomplish much of anything, but did have the final say in the half, with S’busiso Nkosi profiting from a Lukhanyo Am interception to sprint away for a maiden try at this level.
Bizarrely, it took an entire half of rugby for the Sharks to next trouble the scorers, with a combination of their own errors and some rugged defence from the Sunwolves conspiring to frustrate their efforts for the next 40 minutes. While it wouldn’t be fair to say that the ‘wolves had the better of them throughout this period, they certainly made better use of any opportunities that came their way, with a former Sharks age-group player, Kotaro Matsushima, a particular thorn in the flesh. A second Sunwolves try – to flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi in the 51st minute closed the gap further and when the hosts came within four points, at 17-21 down after a penalty, things started to get a little uncomfortable for the Durbanites.
There was plenty of very good defence from the Sharks in the final quarter, though, with replacement flyhalf Ben Janse van Rensburg winning two absolutely crucial penalties as he showed his hitherto unsuspected fetching skills. Mvovo’s second try, when it did come in the 74th minute, broke the home team’s spirit and there were two further scores for the Sharks in the closing minutes to dd some respectability to the scoreline and make the bonus points safe. First Nkosi grabbed a second, again after Am had snaffled a Sunwolves pass and fed his winger, with Mvovo capping a fine individual performance with his third try on the final hooter.
Sunwolves (17): Tries Hino, Matsuhashi. Conversions Tamura(2). Penalty Ogura
Sharks (38): Tries Mvovo (3), Nkosi (2), Botha. Conversions April (3), Janse van Rensburg
Great stuff!!! Congrats guys!!!
Hope Ward is ready for this week. Deysel was a passanger. Solid player but not for this level.
Thought Lewies was very good.
Really like Nkosi…..
April was average…..
Lwazi must stay at 15
We seriously need a world class tighthead….
Keegan to come of the bench to add thrust when everyone is tired
@Lieplapper (Comment 2) :
April was average? One of us watched the wrong game.
The twins will undeniably become two of the greatest loosies produced by SA in the modern era, they just need to refine their skills….still tend to force passes when it’s not on, or hold onto the ball when they should pass.
They got better as the game progressed, and I was impressed by Dan breaking the line, then running sideways in order to link up with supporting backline players….think that ended in a try.
Either way, Sharks are building towards something very special for 2018.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 4) : You are, of course, assuming we retain the core of this team. Which is not all that likely in the current climate.
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : I believe we’re holding onto the core of these guys till next year at least (Rob will be better able to confirm) save for Reinach, Adriaanse and E Oosthuizen leaving.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 6) : well, I don’t know. I mean, I raelly hope the rest of them stick around but agents do funny things
@Big Fish (Comment 3) : I actually also think he was pretty average, hung onto the ball into contact far to many times, although this could be put down to the very questionable offsides line the Sunwolves were playing with.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 4) : A key part of becoming ‘one of the best ever’ is being able to do the basics, like catch the ball, consistently.
I think of the last 6 or 7 years I’ve been reading this site there has never been a year that goes by without the claim of “building towards something great next year”. Think until the business minds at KP think of a way to convince players to actually stick around, we will always be ‘building’.
@Nostraseth (Comment 10) : We’re building awesome players for the overseas market, but maybe they’ll stick around long enough to pay us fans for our undying patience.
@robdylan (Comment 7) : It’s a happy team environment apparently, and most of our guys are still very young, so I’m just hoping for one more year from this group
@FireTheLooser (Comment 12) :
Happy team enviroment? Do you maybe have a bit more info?
@Lieplapper (Comment 13) : He did say apparently. Ek gaan jou nie vlak vat en dit verduidelik nie.
I see the bastion of journalistic authority Rapport reported Schreuder signed for two years along with Cam Wright at Sharks.
Schreuder only 27 so good deal!
@FireTheLooser (Comment 11) :
You have it backwards.
Patience has no value to the players. They play for money.
And evidently SA fans don’t pay very well right now.
@Lieplapper (Comment 13) : Somebody posted an article quoting Beast, where he said that this was the happiest team environment he’s been in at the Sharks in many years.
@fyndraai (Comment 16) : I’d imagine the player market being like the stock market – sell yourself too early, and you go for a cheaper price. Hang on and do something brilliant (like winning SR) and your value goes up. Youngsters going now would probably go for a cheaper price than if they got some platinum stars under their names.
@Kabouter (Comment 15) : interesting .. although this is the same publication that reported during the 2013 currie cup that some afrikaans players didnt like keegs at captain
@FireTheLooser (Comment 18) :
SR title for an SA team is a bit of a pipe dream.
Basically any player who is not in the Bok setup when he turns 23 is best of going north. The money may be less but it is gauranteed. A carreer ending injury may happen any moment.
@Kabouter (Comment 15) : Saw the same. Schreuder is mixed bag, never rated him. Still don’t.
Cam Wright on the other hand, if he has the same form he left with here…..then happy days. Hope the france stint didnt make him fat and lazy like most.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 14) : Huh?……
There is a similar trade off in American football.
Players may play college for 4 years, but they may enter the NFL draft after 3.
Typically big stars can sign larger contracts if they play college ball the extra year, but if they suffer a major injury during that year they may end up with nothing.
@fyndraai (Comment 20) : Hence the stock market analogy…..the longer you hold, the greater the risk, but also the greater the possible reward. (Maybe blackjack would’ve been a better example)
@Lieplapper (Comment 22) : Sorry bud! Thought I was on a totally different thread
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 25) :
No stress…
@revolverocelot (Comment 19) : except in this case hey have it right. Sharks will apparently make an announcement regarding player signings in the near future, so I’ll not scoop them. But yes, I believe we have two new scrummies coming in for Currie Cup
@robdylan (Comment 27) : so for the 1st time in a long while, they are actually reporting correct news and information, must explain the weather outside, but good news indeed, make the Monday so much better, just to cap of a great weekend
@fyndraai (Comment 20) : Probably the main reason why SA teams are always “building”
@Lieplapper (Comment 2) : Ward is out for 5 more weeks, I’m afraid.
@robdylan (Comment 30) : Deysel had a rude awakening this weekend. Hope he steps up quickly as he did not look out of depth against the All Blacks but it has been a while since he faced this kind of quality.
Will most likely face up against De Allende next game so need to have 100% improvement on defense dynamics against ACs love child.
Massive opportunity to put streamers in their place now as they Blues played 14 vs 17 latter part of the game and suddenly they are world beaters again….
Hope the travel not tapping Sharks too much
@Kabouter (Comment 31) : If our handling sticks this weekend (humidity should be way down in Durban by now) then we could be in for some fun.
Ginger looked a bit out of sorts on Saturday, not sure why, but he seemed low on energy.
We just need the good things that we’ve seen on Saturday to surpass the soft moments.
van Wyk and Botha will be looking to hammer their opposite numbers – Botha by far the better lock of the lot.
the sharks will beat the stormers
Tom the Tank is really impressive this year. The Sharks should keep on rotating him and Beast every other game. That way Beast’s career gets lengthened and Tom gets the exposure he needs. Chillieboy seems to be slowly getting back to form. I would start Ruan and EO against the Not-So-Wonder Twins. Can we also keep Phillip as captain for the rest of the season? Keegan must be on the bench against the Stormers, nothing against Terra, but I think Keegs will have more of a impact. April has soo much flair, I love how his first instinct is to rather run than kick, he kinda reminds of Brent Russel in his flyhalf years. We are seriously missing Esterhuizen at 12.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 32) : The Ginger is a very good 8 trying to play 6.
esterhuizen is missing he always bring that iron in middfield and gainline success we do miss him alot
@FireTheLooser (Comment 32) : Philip bloody nearly lost us a second game in a row with a stupid offload that as intercepted. Luckily the Wolves themselves lost it and Am pounced to set up Nkosi for his second.
@robdylan (Comment 37) : That was not an off-load – he overran Ben10′s pass (which should have been in front of him) and could not hold onto the ball. Both equally guilty for that almost cock-up
@robdylan (Comment 37) : Captaincy role could be taking its tole on him – Terra looked much better when he came on, than when he had the captaincy armband.
I like Ginger as captain but he probably needs to figure out the balancing act of juggling captaincy with being a player.
@robdylan (Comment 37) : How much energy and spark did Nkosi not bring on defence and attack? Brilliant. The youngster wilk make mistakes as in last two games but jeez loving it. With Nkosi and Van Wyk it feels like when JPP and Mvovo came onto the scene. Good defence and excellent finishers
@Kabouter (Comment 40) : I really liked our back 3 against the sunwolves and would definitely give that combo another go this weekend.
Any word on Lambie’s fitness?
@robdylan (Comment 27) : Embargo lifted – let rip.