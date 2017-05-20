A bonus point! At last!

The Sharks left it late to seal the deal, but with a try-scoring flurry in the closing minutes, consigned the Sunwolves to a 17-38 defeat in Singapore earlier today, picking up their first try-scoring bonus point of the campaign in the process.

The visitors started brightly – as the Sunwolves seemed determine to avoid contact and play silly-buggers behind the advantage line, the Sharks rather opted for the direct route, making yards up the middle with ball in hand when they had the opportunity. A bit of senseless aerial ping pong gave Garth April the opening he needed to set up the first try, with an ambitious run from inside the 22 resulting in an opening score for Lwazi Mvovo in the first ten minutes. As we’ve seen so many times this season, rather than landing a killer blow themselves, the Sharks conspired to give the Sumwolves possession in the 22 and it wasn’t long before their replacement hooker Takeshi Hino barelled over for a try to narrow the gap.

With the Sharks’ pack clearly on top of their foes, it wasn’t long before the second try came, with Ruan Botha going over after a bit of maul-time skulldugery left both the Sunwolves and the hapless referee completely flummoxed. April was in fine form off the tee and with a 14-7 advantage, the Sharks appeared poised to pull away. Instead, though, they spent he next 20 minutes unable to really accomplish much of anything, but did have the final say in the half, with S’busiso Nkosi profiting from a Lukhanyo Am interception to sprint away for a maiden try at this level.

Bizarrely, it took an entire half of rugby for the Sharks to next trouble the scorers, with a combination of their own errors and some rugged defence from the Sunwolves conspiring to frustrate their efforts for the next 40 minutes. While it wouldn’t be fair to say that the ‘wolves had the better of them throughout this period, they certainly made better use of any opportunities that came their way, with a former Sharks age-group player, Kotaro Matsushima, a particular thorn in the flesh. A second Sunwolves try – to flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi in the 51st minute closed the gap further and when the hosts came within four points, at 17-21 down after a penalty, things started to get a little uncomfortable for the Durbanites.

There was plenty of very good defence from the Sharks in the final quarter, though, with replacement flyhalf Ben Janse van Rensburg winning two absolutely crucial penalties as he showed his hitherto unsuspected fetching skills. Mvovo’s second try, when it did come in the 74th minute, broke the home team’s spirit and there were two further scores for the Sharks in the closing minutes to dd some respectability to the scoreline and make the bonus points safe. First Nkosi grabbed a second, again after Am had snaffled a Sunwolves pass and fed his winger, with Mvovo capping a fine individual performance with his third try on the final hooter.

Sunwolves (17): Tries Hino, Matsuhashi. Conversions Tamura(2). Penalty Ogura

Sharks (38): Tries Mvovo (3), Nkosi (2), Botha. Conversions April (3), Janse van Rensburg