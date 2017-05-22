Cheetahs setback for Sharks XV

The Sharks XV suffered an agonising last-second loss to the Cheetahs in Ballito on Saturday in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge, with the visitors nailing a penalty on the final hooter to claim a 19-21 victory.

Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher would have loved to build on a huge victory over the Leopards the previous week, but with no fewer than six key squad members called up to tour Singapore with the Sharks, were left with no option but to reshuffle their team. That lack of continuity hampered the side in a scrappy game, but one in which the Sharks XV battled bravely all the same.

Free State fullback Marco Mason did most of the damage for the visitors, scoring a try, conversion and penalty in the first half to see the Cheetahs take a 10-0 lead. Courtney Winnaar nailed a penalty for the Sharks, before Hyron Andrews scored a try to close the gap further. Two more penalties from Winaar saw the Sharks edge ahead, only for Mason bring the Cheetahs back within a single point via a late penalty (14-13).

Very few points were scored in the second half, due mainly to mistakes from both sides. Andrews scored a second, to take the Sharks out to a 6-point lead twelve minutes from the end, but Cheetahs flank Tienie Burger soon undid that with a score of his own. It then fell to Mason to nail a pressure kick to overturn a 1-point deficit, when the Sharks conceded a penalty off the final scrum of the match.

Sharks XV- 19 Tries: Hyron Andrews (2) Penalties: Courtney Winnaar (3)

Cheetahs XV – 21 Tries: Marco Mason, Tienie Burger Conversion: Marco Mason Penalties: Marco Mason (3)