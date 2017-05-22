Three new Sharks signings

The Sharks have bolstered ahead of the Currie Cup season later this year, signing two scrumhalves and a lock.
Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder and Tyler Paul all join the Sharks for the Currie Cup season.
Schreuder and Wright come in as Cobus Reinach leaves for the UK and Michael Claassens ages another year. Wright is no stranger to the Sharks, having left the Sharks to join Jake White at Montpellier.
Tyler Paul is a bit of an unknown and will join us from the Kings. Paul was the Kings U19 player of year in 2013 and has played some good rugby for the Kings so far this season.
Cameron Wright
Date of Birth
20 April 1994, Westville
Height – 1.81m
Weight – 92kg
Position – Scrumhalf
School – Hilton College, Pietermaritzburg
Louis Schreuder
Date of Birth
25 April 1990, Paarl
Height – 1.84m
Weight – 82kg
Position – Scrumhalf
School – Paarl Gimnasium, Paarl
Tyler Paul
Date of Birth
20 January 1995, Duiwelskloof
Height – 1.94m
Weight – 110kg
Position – Lock/Flank
School – St Andrews College, Grahamstown
Hmmm. Probably a bad case of deja vu but I feel like I’ve just read this…
Tyler Paul seems a bit short for a lock, he sure looked taller than 1.94 standing next to Giant ( seemed only slightly shorter
@vanmartin (Comment 2) :
we need a fecter not ballcarries we have to many strong men .
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : A real workhorse, doesnt leave anything on the park…..like many of his Kings teammates dont either. Is Giant still on the Sharks books?
Tyler Paul from Kanko’s old school – lets hope he has the same impact as he had.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : hmmm shorter than Dan DuPreez, who is too short for lock according to a majority here.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : Not sure about Giant but he has been playing for the Kings. I know he was on the Pumas books though.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 8) : These days, anything under 2.01 is short for a lock….I think he player 7 in the second half Vs Brumbles, so could easily play 6,7 or 8 for the Sharks.
Seems every Eastern cape player’s dream is to play for the Sharks – every FS’s dream is to take early pension in Pta.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 6) : Gary Boshoff (the Kings commentary fanboy in Afrikaans) couldn’t stop talking about him, seemed decent enough and still plenty of years left in him ( so Europe will be very happy)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 10) : OK, so that’s exactly what we need, more loosies? We already don’t know what to do with all of DdP, JLdP, Ginger, Keegs, Vermuelen, Terra, etc. Is Droste our next 4 lock?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 12) : 4 locks and tight heads – the hard workers of rugby, and we’re in seriously short supply….all over SA.
Why did we ever allow Herbst to leave.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 13) : We need another good TH, Lock, FH, Hooker, and a Fetcher , other than that we seem ok.
@sharks_lover (Comment 14) : Fh we have Lambie (good for at least 3 games per season ), Bosch, April, Ben10 and Inny – For Cc only Bosch and Lambie will be missing.
Hooker we need a decent backup to Marais, Chilli might be with Boks.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 15) : First we need Marais not to do his best Deon Fourie impersonation (only the throwing bit, not the general behaviour) if he is selected for the bench.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 12) : Yep, a dearth of loosies all over South Africa at present. Maybe we should expect announcements of players leaving.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 13) : Why did we allow Adriaanse to leave as well? JHM looked pretty decent at TH this past weekend, of course, we never really put any pressure on their scrums, which I don’t understand. When you outweigh the opposition scrum by more than 50 kgs, their hooker should not even be able to lift a foot to hook the ball, he should be driving with both legs just to hold the scrum steady. Then as soon as he lifts his foot, the Sharks scrum should have attacked. They seemed content to just hold the line in the scrums against a team with one of the worst scrum success rates in the comp.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 18) : …which is why I can’t understand that scrummies are allowed to throw the ball under the locks feet – kills the contest as the hooker mostly does not need to lift his foot to hook.
Yet at a lineout, that ball has to be dead straight to in order for it to be contestable.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 18) : I have been wondering about that for the last 4 or so games , ne alost gets the impression that we are happy to have a stable scrum and thats it – no pressure on their scrum regardless of whose put in it is.
BTW is there still such a thing as a hooker being penalised for having his striking foot up before the ball is channeled directly through that gap to under the locks feet?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 19) : Their scrummies actually threw the ball into the scrum fairly straight, every scrum the hooker had to strike at the ball, I think this was part of the plan as they were striking the ball back through channel 1 very quickly and taking the ball out of the scrum fast, I think with the intent of getting the ball out while we were driving them back, but we didn’t even bother putting any pressure on them. Not sure why.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 19) : Lineout throws have to be really skew (e.g. to the outside of the jumper) before refs will call them out. In match after match I see lineout throws which don’t look terribly straight to me either.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 20) : Still in the laws, but I have not seen a hooker penalized for foot up in years and years. Law states all forwards must have both feet on the ground when the ball is put in.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 18) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 13) : Sharks let Adriaanse and Herbst go because they do not practice slavery where the owner decides when you leave! Both players decided to leave and go play for more money in Europe and looking at the exchange rate it would be seriously difficult for the Sharks (or any other SA teams) to match those Euro based offers!!!
Also remember both Herbst and Adriaanse were more on the bench than on the field as Jannie (for Herbst) and now Coenie (for Adriaanse) was the preferred starters.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 19) : it’s all a conspiracy against the forwards! Backs get away with it and forwards are blown!
@JD (Comment 24) : Clearly you are correct in what you are saying. But nowadays, with a full front row on the bench, and the ability to bring the starting prop on for an injured replacement, means the backup props carry a much heavier load than others on the bench, with replacement props often getting 30 to 35 minutes per match. I believe it is to the point that bench props and hookers are almost as important as starting props and hookers.
@Justin Koelman (Comment 5) : We do need a 4 lock quite desperately, though, seeing as EO is leaving…and I think that was the aim of the Tyler Paul signing…
@Dancing Bear (Comment 26) : for sure I also believe that they’re just as important as the starting players. However players want to play international rugby and/or make money. Playing second fiddle at an union will not help in getting selected to play international rugby so when they realize they’re not first choice and will probably not be in future they will move on to go play for the money. The obvious exception to this was Bissy playing under JS but then again he was also second choice for Bok selection.
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : that’s also the feeling I get from this signing.
Very happy with the scrumhalf signings…an area of concern seems to be well covered now…
@JD (Comment 28) : James Dalton and Chris Roussow both at Lions and both Bok Hookers at 95 RWC. John Smit and Van Biljon also both at Sharks and both Boks, Scarra and Bongi another pair of hookers from the same province that made the Boks. Adriaanse made it as a Bok while still a backup at Sharks. Burden got called up to the Bok Squad while still a perennial backup at the Sharks. it does happen.
it is SO MEGA HARD to keep a proper tighthead as a second choice, because the oke knows he can earn 5 times as much in France. Also knows that if he’s not starting, he’s not going to get a Bok look-in.
@robdylan (Comment 32) : This is why a team needs 4 good props and they need to rotate them to keep them happy. but yeah understandable that they end up leaving.
The best news ive heard in a very long, long time for the Sharks, finally 9 is fixed and with two seriously good 9′s eish in fact im having a hard time believing this
@sharks_lover (Comment 33) : Actually at least 6 good props, you need four for each match, any injury or a player needing rest requires a 5th and 6th prop to be able to step in at the highest level.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 15) : Thats exactly my problem with Bambie,he is now very disruptive to Sharks rugby, leave him out, leave GA and CB to do what they do, both seriously good 10′s, play with high skill levels, Bambie just not at that level either
@JD (Comment 24) : if my memory serves me well I think Herbst left after Jake White left him out the SR squad way back in 2014.
@Hulk (Comment 37) : Correct and at that stage we also lost RDup jnr, Also JL DuPlessis and Keegan.
Anyone know when Andre Esterhuizen is due back?
Well done, now for Cloete and more options at center and wing. Mvovo must stay at fullback.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 40) : I won’t hold my breath on Cloete….RdP’s selection of his loose trio is clear that he puts zero value on fetchers – then again with Ben10 able to produce two steals at the ruck, you’d probably prefer all the players to display fetching skills – instead of leaving it to just one guy.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 41) : Am and Esterhuizen have both produced several steals this season. I am still a firm believer that 12 should have strong fetching skills.
@HB (Comment 1) : what a day, leave the office early to catch a afternoon screening of Alien Convenient, and now I get confirmation that we not only get cam wright but also Louis Louis Louis !!!
tyler paul has looked solid for the kings looks more like a blind side flank than a lock but lets see how it works out
on the scrum half side, we will have venter, gouw, stevens, wright, Louis, and classens ? someone likely let go ?
we do have many loose forwards, vermualen, majola, keegs struggling to get a look in on the sr side, and deysel out on loan, franna leaving for the pumas
@sharks_lover (Comment 39) : He’ll be back for the Bulls game…if I remember correctly…
@Hulk (Comment 37) : think Herbst left after Sharks signed Adriaanse so basically he was behind 2 Bok tight heads.
@sharks_lover (Comment 33) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 35) : any team will struggle to keep 4 top quality props! Forget about keeping 6 as no top prop will be satisfied to sit and wait for injuries or rest weeks to get game time!!!
@JD (Comment 46) : If the sharks offered you the 6th prop position, you would take it and be more than satisfied to sit and wait! Of course so would I, Hooker even!
@robdylan (Comment 32) : Lions doing a good job of keeping Redelinghuis and Dreyer. ..
@JD (Comment 46) : If you work really hard at building hybrids like coenie or Thomas then you only have to worry about 4.
Good news on a Monday! Welcome back Cam and welcome to Louis and Tyler,Actually hoped Tyler was a bit taller,but he is taller than either of Willem Alberts and Jean Deysel (according to Wiki) so he should be able to make it work as a lock/flank.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 47) : for sure but then again I do not have serious Bok hopes so will be nice to sit on the reserve reserve bench and get some money!
@coolfusion (Comment 48) : just give it some time. Think now that Lions are doing so good European teams will start looking at their players and also start raiding them. Faf and Ackers already gone lets see who follows!?
Springbok squad: meh…
Congratulations to Warren Whitley on the Bok captaincy…happy for him…
AC just doesn’t do much to inspire confidence does he?
Congrats, unfortunately with most of the team being Stormers the kiwi’s are going to enjoy giving us a klap, with scraps of the bulls to boot.
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : So many Stormers…this coach is a chop. Can’t wait for the day they show him the door.
And to the guys defending him saying ‘We are over rating our players/We don’t have good players’ , go and have a look at our 7′s team and come back to me.
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : Personally, I’m thrilled with the squad. Not too many Sharks players for AC to ruin; I just hope he doesn’t get to work his special magic on Am…
@Quintin (Comment 57) : Well last year they were a flop as well. As then he drafted players in left right and centre for the boks. I feel that the bulls are extremely lucky to make the team as are the cheetahs, Those 2 defenses are very leaky. Wont comment on how the stormers were a revolving door for the kiwis
No JLDP / Ruan Ackermann, Thomas the Tank, Ruan Combrinck?
Well done to Whitely – although this may be a poisoned chalice, boet
@Quintin (Comment 57) : All the more reason for our team to be severely motivated this Saturday.
@Culling Song (Comment 58) : That’s actually a very good point. Luckily CB is at the juniors for a while so hopefully AC will be gone after the French tests.
@Dunx (Comment 59) : @Dunx (Comment 59) : Yeah I have no idea what Lood, Lizo, de Allende, Etzebeth, Mbonambi, Mohoje and Rhule are doing there, their selections can’t be justified on merit or form this season in any way.
Probably can still get a semi-decent backline from that lot: Cronje, Elton, Skosan, Frans, Am / Serfontein ???, ???, Coetzee
@Culling Song (Comment 58) :
Good day, all
Quick question. Are any of you attending the Sharks Cocktail gathering for Sharks supports at Kings park tonight?
