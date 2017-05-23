Bok A squad for French Barbarians announced

The South African A squad to face the French Barbarians was also announced and will once again be coached by Johan Ackermann.

The squad is headlined by four Springboks in Ruan Combrinck, Juan de Jongh, Lionel Mapoe and Trevor Nyakane.

Looking at the squad from a Sharks point of view – all of Ruan Botha, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez and Franco Marais get the call.

The SA ‘A’ squad to take on the French Barbarians (followed by Test caps and SA ‘A’ appearances):



Forwards (14):

Ruan Botha (lock), Cell C Sharks – 0, 0

Uzair Cassiem (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 1, 0

Chris Cloete (loose forward), Southern Kings – 0, 0

Thomas du Toit (prop), Cell C Sharks – 0, 2

Andries Ferreira (lock), Emirates Lions – 0, 0

Jason Jenkins (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 0, 1

Wilco Louw (prop), DHL Stormers – 0, 0

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 1, 2

Franco Marais (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 0, 0

Ox Nche (prop), Toyota Cheetahs – 0, 0

Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward), DHL Stormers – 0, 1

Andisa Ntsila (loose forward), Southern Kings – 0, 0

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 28, 1

Ramone Samuels (hooker), DHL Stormers – 0, 0



Backs (12):

Ruan Combrinck (wing), Emirates Lions – 7, 0

Lionel Cronje (flyhalf), Southern Kings – 0, 0

Juan de Jongh (centre), DHL Stormers – 19, 0

Warrick Gelant (fullback), Vodacom Bulls – 0, 0

Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Southern Kings – 0, 0

Lionel Mapoe (centre), Emirates Lions – 11, 0

Dewaldt Duvenage (scrumhalf), DHL Stormers – 0, 0

Jamba Ulengo (wing), Vodacom Bulls – 1, 0

Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3, 2

Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf), DHL Stormers – 3, 2

Harold Vorster (centre), Emirates Lions – 0, 0

Fred Zeilinga (flyhalf), Toyota Cheetahs – 0, 0