Bok A squad for French Barbarians announced

The South African A squad to face the French Barbarians was also announced and will once again be coached by Johan Ackermann.
The squad is headlined by four Springboks in Ruan Combrinck, Juan de Jongh, Lionel Mapoe and Trevor Nyakane.
Looking at the squad from a Sharks point of view – all of Ruan Botha, Thomas du Toit, Jean-Luc du Preez and Franco Marais get the call.
The SA ‘A’ squad to take on the French Barbarians (followed by Test caps and SA ‘A’ appearances):
Forwards (14):
Ruan Botha (lock), Cell C Sharks – 0, 0
Uzair Cassiem (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 1, 0
Chris Cloete (loose forward), Southern Kings – 0, 0
Thomas du Toit (prop), Cell C Sharks – 0, 2
Andries Ferreira (lock), Emirates Lions – 0, 0
Jason Jenkins (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 0, 1
Wilco Louw (prop), DHL Stormers – 0, 0
Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Cell C Sharks – 1, 2
Franco Marais (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 0, 0
Ox Nche (prop), Toyota Cheetahs – 0, 0
Sikhumbuzo Notshe (loose forward), DHL Stormers – 0, 1
Andisa Ntsila (loose forward), Southern Kings – 0, 0
Trevor Nyakane (prop), Vodacom Bulls – 28, 1
Ramone Samuels (hooker), DHL Stormers – 0, 0
Backs (12):
Ruan Combrinck (wing), Emirates Lions – 7, 0
Lionel Cronje (flyhalf), Southern Kings – 0, 0
Juan de Jongh (centre), DHL Stormers – 19, 0
Warrick Gelant (fullback), Vodacom Bulls – 0, 0
Makazole Mapimpi (wing), Southern Kings – 0, 0
Lionel Mapoe (centre), Emirates Lions – 11, 0
Dewaldt Duvenage (scrumhalf), DHL Stormers – 0, 0
Jamba Ulengo (wing), Vodacom Bulls – 1, 0
Francois Venter (centre), Toyota Cheetahs – 3, 2
Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf), DHL Stormers – 3, 2
Harold Vorster (centre), Emirates Lions – 0, 0
Fred Zeilinga (flyhalf), Toyota Cheetahs – 0, 0
Faaaaaarrrr more exciting squad than the Bok one.
No K van Wyk though….anyways, go SA-A.
Dewaldt Duvenage / Jano Vermaak – really ?? No Schreuder??
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : AC heard he signed for the Sharks – made him a definite no-go.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : At least he does not arrive broken
i wouldnt mind watching Ackers’s A team taking on Alisters stars after both teams have had 3 weeks together.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 5) : It will be a bloodbath of epic proportions – won’t ever happen, lest AC is shown-up to be the rubbish coach he truly is.
Would be fun though.
Van Wyk and April should have been on this list….don’t know why their still picking bulls players…lol
Seems that mvovo’s springbok days are now done?
mvovo isnt the best winger, he hasnt eclipsed his best years. Kobus deserves to be with the boks. Combrink, de alende, du jonge are all returning from injury. serfontein shouldnt be there and Esterhuizen hurt his own chances with that ban. Happy for am.
@Dunx (Comment 8) : Combrinck did not even look like he just returned from injury – he was in red-hot form on Saturday
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Let me repeat that: No Schreuder?! Those Stormer 9s instead?? Huh?
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : He was playing the bulls, the blind team would be the turnstyles. The bulls are looking for 2 locks……………………………
1 for the back gate and 1 for the front gate
I wonder if Ackers had any input in these selections?
Was Bismarck available for selection?
@Bokhoring (Comment 12) : Must have, I dont see his sons name in either of the squads.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 14) : You mean he wants to make sure his son is eligible for England at some point – although the A-team does not count as far as I know
Good day, all
Quick question. Are any of you attending the Sharks Cocktail gathering for Sharks supports at Kings park tonight?
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : ‘parrently they’re counting again – eligibility has changed (or will soon be changing) from u/20 back to SA-A
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : Nah, just lamenting on him not being considered for either of the squads and I cant imagine his father pushing for him to be there. The England thing may not be so far off a thought though. Why the hell not keep your options open.
Not sure how much say Ackers had in the team selection but this is a proper SA A side, not the SA Barbarians side of last year. Maybe because WR changed the regulations that the Bok u20 side cannot be the designated second team anymore from 2018 they decided to re-institute a proper shadow Boks team