Bok squad announced for French

The Springbok squad to face the French in the June Internationals has been announced, with Warren Whiteley appointed captain for the 2017 season.
A total of 31 players has been selected, 18 forwards and 13 backs with a total of 8 uncapped players amongst them.
Props Ruan Dreyer and Lizo Gqoboka are the new players amongst the forwards while Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Dillyn Leyds, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan are the new faces among the backs.
Overseas based players are kept to a minimum with only Steven Kitshoff, Duane Vermeulen, Francois Hougaard and Frans Steyn called up.
Elton Jantjies is the only true flyhalf in the squad with Frans Steyn able to cover the position should the need arise.
Pat Lambie has not been considered for either squad as a result of his recent concussion, both SA Rugby and the Sharks advising that Lambie not take part in this series.
Apart from Lambie, the following players were not considered for Springbok and SA ‘A’ selection because of injury, or as stated otherwise: JC van Rensburg (prop, DHL Stormers), Julian Redelinghuys (prop, Emirates Lions), Francois Louw (flank, Bath, UK), Roelof Smit (flank Vodacom Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (flank, Ulster, Ireland), Handré Pollard (flyhalf, Vodacom Bulls), Jean-Luc du Plessis (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Kurt Coleman (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Robert du Preez (flyhalf, DHL Stormers), Howard Mnisi (centre, Emirates Lions), Rohan Janse van Rensburg (centre, Emirates Lions), Nico Lee (centre, Toyota Cheetahs), Leolin Zas (wing, DHL Stormers), Curwin Bosch (flyhalf, Cell C Sharks, Junior Springboks), André Esterhuizen (centre, Cell C Sharks, suspended) and RG Snyman (lock, Vodacom Bulls, suspended).
The Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Incoming Series (in alphabetical order):
Forwards (18):
Lood de Jager (lock), Vodacom Bulls – 28 caps, 20 points (4 tries)
Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), DHL Stormers – 20 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Ruan Dreyer (prop), Emirates Lions – uncapped
Eben Etzebeth (lock), DHL Stormers – 54 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Steven Kitshoff (prop), Bordeaux Bègles (France) – 10 caps, 0 points
Siya Kolisi (flank), DHL Stormers – 16 caps, 0 points
Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points
Frans Malherbe (prop), DHL Stormers – 15 caps, 0 points
Malcolm Marx (hooker), Emirates Lions – 2 caps, 0 points
Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), DHL Stormers – 5 caps; 0 points
Oupa Mohoje (loose forward), Toyota Cheetahs – 15 tests, 0 points
Franco Mostert (lock), Emirates Lions – 7 caps, 0 points
Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Cell C Sharks – 87 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Lizo Gqoboka (prop), Vodacom Bulls – uncapped
Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Cell C Sharks – 23 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Cell C Sharks – 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)
Duane Vermeulen (loose forward), Toulon (France) – 37 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Warren Whiteley (captain, loose forward), Emirates Lions – 15 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Backs (13):
Lukhanyo Am (centre), Cell C Sharks – uncapped
Andries Coetzee (fullback) Emirates Lions – uncapped
Ross Cronje (scrumhalf), Emirates Lions – uncapped
Damian de Allende (centre), DHL Stormers – 22 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) – 39 caps, 25 points (5 tries)
Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Emirates Lions – 11 caps, 78 points (12 conversions, 18 penalties)
Jesse Kriel (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 17 caps, 15 points (3 tries)
Dillyn Leyds (wing/utility back), DHL Stormers – uncapped
Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Vodacom Bulls – 7 caps, 0 points
Raymond Rhule (wing) Toyota Cheetahs – uncapped
Jan Serfontein (centre), Vodacom Bulls – 26 caps, 10 points (2 tries)
Courtnall Skosan (wing), Emirates Lions – uncapped
Frans Steyn (flyhalf/centre), Montpellier (France) – 53 caps, 132 points (10 tries, 5 conversions, 21 penalties, 3 drop goals)
I guess the Sharks just aren’t good enough
Interesting. Not many surprises. Wish them well. Hopefully bettee coached than last season.
@McLovin (Comment 2) : We getting a new coach?
Interesting squad…from a Sharks side I think JLDP a bit unlucky! Kolisi and Mohoje shouldn’t be on this list. Glad to see Steyn back…hope he makes a good statement! Also glad to see Esterhuizen being considered although he is suspended…Well deserved for Am!
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : From what I hear is that Coetzee will be the face of the coaching dept and Venter and Rassie will be the brains.
Kurt Coleman not considered due to injury – talk about plumbing the depths
I was hoping to see Bismarks name up there
@durbsguy (Comment 5) : Rassie? Aint he with Munster….you talkin about Franco (which is as bad as having AC running the show).
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 3) : Better assistants/consultants. Can surely not get any worse.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : As long as Venter handles the defense and not Franco it should be OK
@McLovin (Comment 9) : I wouldn’t put a cent on it not getting any worse, bru!
@durbsguy (Comment 5) : Rassie? Where did you hear that?
Kriel at centre, no man, the guy is commng into his own at fullback. Forget about him on the wing or in the centres.
The forwards look decent. I would have preferred some more beef in the back row, but these fellas can do a job. I’m very happy to see Dreyer get a run, hopefully in place of Malherbe.
Those backs are looking seriously green. We have three official wings and only one official fullback in this squad, all of whom are uncapped.
Where will Frans play?
Where is Garth April…..no man Alister, you picked him last year, screwed him over and now doscard him like a wet bed rag. Nott cool.
@Another Nick (Comment 15) :
Given the lack of experience, I’d hope for:-
9 Frans Hougaard
10 Elton Jantjes
11 Leyds
12 Jan Serfontein
13 Jesse Kriel
14 Skosan
15 Frans Steyn
@Another Nick (Comment 15) : 12 hopefully
@Another Nick probably on the bench covering every position in the back-line…
Overall not a bad squad. Damian die Ellendige and Rudy Paige in the Bok squad must mean they have a sex tape of Allistar Coetzee, they are not there for a rugby reasons I can think of. Would have taken JL Du Preez ahead of Mahoje. Other than that not many major complaints
Just a question if Whitley is captain does that mean Thor will be on the bench or play open side in which case what’s the point of Mohoje and Kolisi and Kriel as all of them are open side flanks? So no fetchers…
Have no idea why the stormers centres are there, We have better in South Africa, not to mention i have no idea why serfontein is there. We are bare at scrumhalf for sure. CR leaving has impacted on his bok aspirations for sure as it did for Ooshuizen and Adriaanse
@josefgremlin (Comment 17) : @Bokhoring (Comment 18) : @EugeneVT (Comment 19) : Haha let’s hope not. He can basically slot in anywhere in the backline. Bar wing. Phenomenal player. Glad he is back in the mix.
Guys, also, Lambie still suffering from concussion symptoms is not good hey. I was hoping to see him back against the Stormers this weekend.. but alas.
It is better that he is not rushed back.
Stormers rule.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : If you read SW every day then nobody would ever select a single Shark with all the criticism here.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : We have to be realistic, not all our players are the best. Some are still young and dont always choose the right option. But besides that the Bok way is to clean shop let the coach select his new team from the province he coached at then work from there. New Zealand are seamless in their approach and that is what we need to follow. Drop out of form players let form players go in but you need to start building somewhere. Also if you can steal the Fiji, Somoa & Tongo Players that also helps.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : So AC is a Sharksworld member.
@Dunx (Comment 27) : We get to pick from Nam, Zim and Kenya…quite a few SA players hail/have-hailed from those parts.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 28) : Nah, no member of SW is as bad as AC.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 12) : A friend is a Sky Sports rugby journalist
Meh…
I get that I can’t really come up with better suggestions in many of the positions…but it does make me sad to recognise the state of SA rugby from this squad…
And in at least these positions I could make some alternative suggestions…I mean Lood dJ, Damian dA, Rudi P?!
Good day, all
Quick question. Are any of you attending the Sharks Cocktail gathering for Sharks supports at Kings park tonight?
@Pokkel (Comment 30) : That’s true – and that’s saying a lot.
@EugeneVT (Comment 21) : Apparently Duane is going to play blindside
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : The best answer I could come up with is that this squad is safety and experience, Vs SA-A being trial for Rugby Championship – whether it is the case, time will tell…..wonder if Ackerman would ditch his overseas gig if AC gets the boot after another failure to his name? (If the gig is offered to him).
@durbsguy (Comment 31) : Let’s hope your friend know what he’s talking about – Venter in combo with Rassie gives me hope…..AC in combo with Franco gives me tears.
@durbsguy (Comment 31) : Thanks! Would be great if it’s true!
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : As long as Venter can be bothered to do his job and not just consult from afar. Else the boks will “forget” to work on defense like the sharks did a few years ago with Venter running it.
Seriously, domeen die ellendig after only 22min of Superrugby. Allister Coetzee has a strategy that reeks of heavy doses of wtf
How is that chilliboy made the Springboks when he’s not even first choice at the sharks. Bismarck should have been in the squad instead. Dam politics
Frans Steyn willing to play roulette with the untrustworthy SARU once again? The incentive must have been big.
@RuckingFun (Comment 41) : Could also he the French clubs being sticky. ..
@coolfusion (Comment 39) : Who knows with SARU – he may just have a consulting deal with France as well
So we got Marius v d Westhuyzen for the match against the Stormpies – I can live with that. It could have been Jaco “DHL” van Heerden.
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : An interesting interview with frans steyn a week ago
“No Springbok return in sight for Steyn”
http://www.planetrugby.com/news/no-springbok-return-in-sight-for-steyn/
@Baylion (Comment 46) : Gee. Do you think he’ll turn up?
@Bokhoring (Comment 45) : Marius a lifelong WP fan though.
@robdylan (Comment 48) : If we play our game we can win in spite of the ref, which RSA ref currently doesn’t support province or the lions
@Bokhoring (Comment 45) : @robdylan (Comment 48) : Sigh…
@pastorshark (Comment 50) : @robdylan (Comment 48) : How is it that shoddy refereeing has become a normal, regular thing this year? There seem to be a lot more mistakes this year than in the past especially from the TMO’s and referees over ruling the TMO’s. Geez I hope we have a better year of refereeing next year in all the SR games. How can you grow the sport if it seems unjust to the current fans never mind potential new comers?
@Quintin (Comment 51) : Rugby is an extremely difficult sport to ref. The laws are complex and open to interpretation. SA teams need to become more adept at playing to the refs interpretations – especially at the breakdown and scrums.
Obvious and blatant reffing mistakes should not be accepted though.
@Quintin (Comment 51) : @Bokhoring (Comment 52) : Part of the reason for dwindling crowds and television viewrship.
@Bokhoring (Comment 52) : Yes I agree but how can players adapt to a ref if a lot of the decisions made are so inconsistent week after week? Plenty of times this season we have seen two or more of the same offences committed in the same match but with different outcomes for the individual players/teams committing them.
Based on this squad my match day 23 would be:
1. Beast
2. Marx
3. Malerbe/Coenie
4. Estebeth
5. Mostert
6. Kolisi
7. Vermeulen
8. Whiteley
9. Hougardt
10. Jantjies
11. Skosan
12. Steyn
13. Am
14. Leyds
15. Coetzee
16. Chilliboy
17. Lizo Gqoboka
18. Dreyer/Coenie
19. Du Toit
20. Kriel
21. Ross
22. Serfontein
23. Rhule
Notes.
Start with Beast because he has the experience and bring Gqoboka on and slowly expose him to test rugby.
Chilly on the bench over Mbonambi, again Chilly has the experience to back up Marx
Etsebeth and Mostert to start because they are the inform pair with Du Toit to provide impact of the bench
Kolisi over Kriel because Kriel has not played in over a month and dont know what form he is in.
Hougardt over Cronje because he has the experience.
Steyn or Jan can play inside to assist Jantjies with defense and they are both hard running distributors of the ball, will suit Jantjies play.
Am, currently best 13 on form.
Leyds and Skosan, best wings on form in the squad. As soon as Combrink regains his fitness he can come in.
Coetzee at fullback. If he struggles you can move Steyn to 15 and bring in Jan at 12.
Coenie and Dreyer can both play both sides of the scrum. Both are similar type of players but Dreyer is a stronger scrummer. Depends on what your gameplan will be. Malerbe only starting because he has the experience.
@Mutley (Comment 55) : I would still go with Ross and Elton as a combo. Also very keen to see Frans next to Elton
@Mutley (Comment 55) : I wish he had a few good, bigger defenders that can play in the back 3 in the squad. If you have a look at the Stormers and Cheetahs defense so far, it clearly doesn’t help having a small back 3 playing against huge NZ back 3′s.
Apart from Skosan who is 92kg’s, Coetzee and Leyds aren’t the biggest fellas around(86 & 88kg if Wiki is up to date) these days especially if you compare them to some of the monsters NZ have.
@Quintin (Comment 57) : Henry Honnibal was around 88 kg (I still recall that from his playing days) and nobody ever ran over him. Joost at also around 87 kg stopped a 120kg Lomu at pace is his tracks.
As long as the weight difference is not too large (15 – 20kg), and the okes use a proper tackling technique, that should not be a problem.
@Bokhoring (Comment 58) :
I agree and disagree,,
I don’t agree with statement of “weight difference is not too large (15 – 20kg)”. Joost vs. Lomu difference as per your statement = 37kg…. so weight irrespective of difference no factor if numerous factors are in place, one of those factors is technique. Others factors include, self believe…
but here we have a believe the bigger the better and this I think originated from the bull concept which became the Boks of running over opponents and attempting to bully them in surrender in defence.
Henry, is one of the best examples of although tall of having the heart to stop who ever… and to attack play…
Both Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn in the Barbarians team for the tour matches against England on May 28 and Ulster on June 1.
So Frans double booked… interesting
@BluffShark (Comment 60) : Would Frans Steyn be the first player to turn down his call up to Bok rugby – not that I blame him. Between him and Saru, there’s a long history.
Unrelated, see pierre spies has been cast aside by Montpellier
@BluffShark (Comment 59) : The law of momentum will require a lighter defender to be really flying into the tackle to stop a larger player at full speed. I think the case of Joost on Lomu was a special case in a WC final where everyone was really fired up.
A 72 kg Kolbe will have to generate a serious velocity in his tackle to stop a flying 108 kg Julian Savea. The best he could do is to slow him down, or perhaps try and tackle him from the side, or try and tackle him very low (which is illegal and very dangerous to his own safety anyway) to act as a fulcrum. Even the best technique and commitment is just not going to help him.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 61) : Jannie turned down his call up for the November tests in 2016.
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : The law of momentum doesn’t work on it’s own, though, as if you’re dealing with two inanimate objects…some tackling techniques can effectively bring a big man down…so if you take him low – as Lem always did – you can bring him down…
All that not withstanding, you are of course right that the scrawny Kolbe will arguably never be able to consistently bring down anyone roughly approaching a man…
@pastorshark (Comment 65) :
@pastorshark (Comment 65) : Yeah – that’s why tackling way below the centre of gravity makes the tackler the fulcrum over which the attacker falls. However in Kolbe’s case one of Savea’s legs probably outweights him – so he still looses the battle of momentum
Fact is he is very brave to even attempt to tackle these guys
@Bokhoring (Comment 63) : @Bokhoring (Comment 67) :
There’s the video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VyQQBTCFrxM
If JPP was running at him at that speed, it would’ve been a different result. I believe in the modern game that if you have a smallish guy(not teacup size like Kolbe) in your back three the other 2 should at least be stockier and very solid on defense.
You don’t want 3 light weights on the field when the opposition is camping on your 5m line.
Lionel Mapoe replaces Lukhanyo Am in the Bok squad.
Bad luck for AM, he’s been having a stellar season and fully deserved his call up. Maybe for the Rugby Championships
@Baylion (Comment 69) : Just bad luck…I feel for the guy…