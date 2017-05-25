Sharks keep it steady

Rob du Preez has made just one change to his starting line-up for Saturday’s clash against the Stormers, with Pat Lambie, perhaps expectedly, not returning to action this week after all.

Prop Coenie Oosthuizen was rested for last week’s trip to Singapore, but comes back in to start in the number 3 jersey this week, meaning a drop to the bench for Lourens Adriaanse. Chiliboy Ralepelle and Thomas du Toit again start, ahead of Franco Marais and Beast Mtawarira, who are on the bench. The Sharks front row have been well-rewarded for their form this season, with Adriaanse (on his way to France) the only one of the six not included in either the Springbok or South Africa “A” squads named earlier this week.

Ruan Botha and Stephan Lewies continue as the locks, meaning a 50th Sharks cap for Etienne Oosthuizen will come off the bench. Philip van der Walt captains again, with the du Preez twins in tow, while Tera Mtembu is again on the bench. John-Hubert Meyer is the unlucky forward to miss out this week.

The backline is the same too, with Garth April and Cobus Reinach again inside Johan Deysel and new Bok Lukhayno Am. Sbu Nkosi enjoys another start with Kobus van Wyk on the other wing, while Lwazi Mvovo continues at fullback.

Mika Claassens is fit again and will replace Rowan Gouws as backup scrumhalf, with Odwa Ndungane taking the place of out-of-sort S’bura Sithole on a backline bench that also includes Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit

Subs: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Odwa Ndungane