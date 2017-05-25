Super Rugby 2017: Round 14 predictions

Right – let’s get straight into these. That’s my way of saying I can’t find the motivation to write a preamble!
Blues v Chiefs (Friday 09h35)
Should be entertaining, with plenty of thrills and spills. Don’t expect the unexpected in terms of the result, though – the Chiefs will win by 8 points.
Reds v Force (Friday 11h45)
I guess the Reds will win, but let’s be honest, it’s not like anyway cares. I wonder if the players will bother to show up?
Sunwolves v Cheetahs (Saturday 07h15)
Plenty of thrills and spills here too – expect a high-scoring affair with lots of end to end action and fancy running. One thing you won’t see much of though, is tackling, which is probably why these two teams are where they are on the log. Sunwolves to win by 6 points.
Highlanders v Waratahs (Saturday 09h35)
Another game featuring a Kiwi side against, well, a non-Kiwi side. In 2017, we call that a mismatch. Highlanders to cruise to a 12-point win.
Rebels v Crusaders (Saturday 11h45)
Ok, read what I said above and then add that this is the best Kiwi side we’v seen in probably 5 seasons against the worst of a very very bad lot of Aussies this year. This is going to be an absolute pasting. Crusaders by 50.
Bulls v Hurricanes (Saturday 15h05)
At the risk of repeating myself…. I won’t. Let me rather ask: what do YOU think is going to happen? Canes by 15.
Sharks v Stormers (Saturday 17h15)
This one is going to be close. Squeaky bum time and all that. I’m going to give it to the Sharks based on home ground advantage and not much else. Sharks by 2.
Jaguares v Brumbies (Sabado 23h40)
Smart money is on the Jags here, but then again, the Brumbies managed to beat the Kings and the Jags did somehow lose to the Force. I feel I need to be sneaky here, so I’m going to go for a shock prediction and call a Brumbies win by 4 points.
Lions v Kings (Sunday 14h30)
Sunday rugby in the Republic? Skande! I’m afraid there will be no fairy-tale here and the Lions will win by 40 points.
Interesting round…I think I agree on all the picks, if not the margins…maybe Cheetahs over the Sunwolves?
Big announcement coming from Loftus today. At least they are getting their rugby geared up for trophies. Good for them.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : New coach? Hope for them not overrated Heyneke . Took 3 seasons to get off the bottom of the log then Fourie du Preez happened.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : What is the big announcement? How are they gearing up for trophies?
Personally I don’t think we should accept Robs lazy writing in terms of setting the scene providing the central premise etc. So in the interest of establishing value he should rewrite. That being said I agree with the prediction. It does seem to be getting easier at these stages to predict accurately so he has to add something. …
You do realize that Rob has a regular full time job as well as a family along with providing us a site to read about and discuss the Sharks. None of us are in a position to be asking anything more from Rob. We are all extremely lucky to have what we get, and if you can find a site that does a better job in your view, by all means go enjoy.
@coolfusion (Comment 5) : Oh and having known Rob for many years, both online and personally, I can assure you there is NOTHING lazy about him.
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : Was a big rumour about a NZ coach. John Mitchell announcement just made. Well done to the Bulls.
@GreatSharksa@GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : /a> (Comment 2) : @pastorshark (Comment 4) : By investing in a heavyweight coach, who used to hang around in the backwaters of Durban and not a CC coach at best
Guess it is back to getting schooled by another team coached by Mitchell. I remember the Lions giving us 40 points at Ellis Park in a CC final by a young team coached by Mitchell. Whilst we still think Everitt is a solution to our backline and attacking issues.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : That looks like a good signing…
Hear these Bulls are also looking for another NZ to add to their coaching team for SR next year. Can we please get Wayne Smith to become our Director of rugby. Please. We couldn’t beat the Rebels, Kings and Reds. Let’s not behave like ostriches. Must we also get a few 50 points at home for serious decisions to be made.
It amazes me how some teams take winning the SR trophy very serious while others hope to win it
@benji (Comment 13) : Correct.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 6) : I think you’ve completely miss-read the tongue-in-cheek overtones of coolfusions comment.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 12) : It will probably be the Mitchell/Spencer show, until somebody’s feelings get hurt, after which he’ll be fired again.
At least I won’t have to give my pitty-support to the bulls anymore…..I can go back to despising them.
I agree with Rob’s predictions, except Bulls will lose by more. I’m expecting at least 20 points difference at a minimum. Beauden back at 10, Canes will cut loose.
@StevieS (Comment 17) : Mitchell has been named head coach – bulls to go on an unprecedented 4 game winning streak, striking fear into the hearts of the streamers, who subsequently go on a 4-game losing streak, causing the bulls to end top and make the quarter finals.
Even in the drizzle these New Zealand sides can dish up entertaining rugby! 3-3 Chiefs Blues after 19 minutes…
Wow, what a try by McKenzie…Blues were taking control…13-3 up…but a wonderful try from their own restart makes it 13-8 Blues at halftime…
16-8 Blues after 46 minutes…
16-11 Blues after 53 minutes…
16-16 with 10 minutes to go…
Blues flyhalf misses a sitter to retake the lead…
16-16 draw is the final score…
@pastorshark (Comment 25) : The only NZ teams beaten by the Streamers end on a draw against each other.
Tsietas looking very sharp in Tokyo – they can probably smell the Toyota Hilux factory from there.
0 – 19 after 43mins.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 27) : They better get up to 30+ points ahead going into the last 5min. Otherwise they might not win.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : Cool your jets. It was in jest. Wow, doesn’t take much to fluff your bloomers. ..
@McLovin (Comment 28) : Tell you what, I’m getting tired of sharks struggling so much against sides than other lesser sides come and dispatch so easily and convincingly. Makes me wonder where we really stand in terms of improvement. In terms of capabilities l don’t think we have what it takes to even see a semi.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : Give our coaches time – as I said previously: Hansen and Smith became assistant coaches back in 2004. Hansen had the worst record with Wales before joining the AB’s (Wikipedia has a nice history on him).
So that gives me hope for even Everit to come right eventually.
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : Afraid I have to agree. Semi-finals will be 3 kiwi sides and the Lions. You can take that to the bank.
And the cup is going to Christchurch. Again.
But suppose there’s no harm in dreaming.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 31) : Ja. You do make sense. Rob has only had the reigns for a year and he may yet want to shuffle or grow some members or rethink some strategies. It’s just that we are everywhere on the spectrum at the moment. You never know what sharks team will be on the field this week.
@McLovin (Comment 32) : That has been evident from the first month of the series already.
@coolfusion (Comment 33) : Inexperienced team, totally new game plan, new head coach and forwards coach, new systems – all contributing factors to our inconsistency – I’m willing to give the guys an extended run before calling for their heads (will be dreaming of a surprise appointment of James Small by CC – not sure if it’s a realistic possibility, but I’ll dream none the less)
@McLovin (Comment 28) : …and they managed to hammer the snowWolves 47 – 7…..guess Franco wants his bok gig back
@FireTheLooser (Comment 36) : Cheetahs do score some great tries. As long as Franco gets locked out of defence meetings it should be fine.
@McLovin (Comment 37) : ….lock him out of the “why we failed” meetings too – he’s not particularly good at finding solutions, prefers clichéd? excuses.
… tsietas probably played for some Japanese contracts.
Landers win 44-28 against Tahs.
Now for some T20 cricket….Rubble Vs Sader-tooth-tigers
We all know the cheetahs always play like there is no tomorrow, when there really is no tomorrow.
Nice to see the Rebels put up a fight against the Crusaders.
Might still keep it below a ton.
I see that Jean-Luc has been added into the springbok group for the french test, stoked for him on the call up
@HB (Comment 43) : Saw that…chuffed for him…interesting that no reason was given for the move…
My word, the Bulls are kak! Easy try to the younger Barrett in the second minute…
Will the first spectators be leaving already? Rubbish defence…
OK…to their credit, the Bulls strike right back…
Well, Gelant can NEVER be a Springbok if he is going to tackle like that…useless defence for both Canes tries…7-14…
13-24 at halftime…
Paige is having a good game, which is probably a good thing because Gelant is having a shocker.
How did we lose to the Kings?
14 Lions absolutely schooling the Kings….40-3 on the 56th minute
@FireTheLooser (Comment 51) : Well, if nothing else, that demonstrates the difference between the Sharks and the Stormers; the Sharks fail to pitch for the minnow teams, but do well against serious opposition. The Stormers turn on the style against the little ‘uns, but crumble when the pressure is on. So neither is at the Lions’ level, but failing that, I know which of the two options I prefer…
@Culling Song (Comment 52) : I think you cracked it…..so Bok rugby is a combo of the worst traits of the Sharks and streamers: don’t pitch against the minnows, and just plain suck against the real deal.
Boos need the entire Lions coaching team (might’ve needed Mitchell to pave the way for them), either scenario has zero use for AC)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 53) : *Boks
@FireTheLooser (Comment 53) : Boos…that is just positively Freudian…
@pastorshark (Comment 55) : Even auto correct knows when to step in.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 56) :