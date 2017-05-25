robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Round 14 predictions


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 25 May 2017 at 13:11
Right – let’s get straight into these. That’s my way of saying I can’t find the motivation to write a preamble!

Blues v Chiefs (Friday 09h35)
Should be entertaining, with plenty of thrills and spills. Don’t expect the unexpected in terms of the result, though – the Chiefs will win by 8 points.

Reds v Force (Friday 11h45)
I guess the Reds will win, but let’s be honest, it’s not like anyway cares. I wonder if the players will bother to show up?

Sunwolves v Cheetahs (Saturday 07h15)
Plenty of thrills and spills here too – expect a high-scoring affair with lots of end to end action and fancy running. One thing you won’t see much of though, is tackling, which is probably why these two teams are where they are on the log. Sunwolves to win by 6 points.

Highlanders v Waratahs (Saturday 09h35)
Another game featuring a Kiwi side against, well, a non-Kiwi side. In 2017, we call that a mismatch. Highlanders to cruise to a 12-point win.

Rebels v Crusaders (Saturday 11h45)
Ok, read what I said above and then add that this is the best Kiwi side we’v seen in probably 5 seasons against the worst of a very very bad lot of Aussies this year. This is going to be an absolute pasting. Crusaders by 50.

Bulls v Hurricanes (Saturday 15h05)
At the risk of repeating myself…. I won’t. Let me rather ask: what do YOU think is going to happen? Canes by 15.

Sharks v Stormers (Saturday 17h15)
This one is going to be close. Squeaky bum time and all that. I’m going to give it to the Sharks based on home ground advantage and not much else. Sharks by 2.

Jaguares v Brumbies (Sabado 23h40)
Smart money is on the Jags here, but then again, the Brumbies managed to beat the Kings and the Jags did somehow lose to the Force. I feel I need to be sneaky here, so I’m going to go for a shock prediction and call a Brumbies win by 4 points.

Lions v Kings (Sunday 14h30)
Sunday rugby in the Republic? Skande! I’m afraid there will be no fairy-tale here and the Lions will win by 40 points.



57 Comments

  • Interesting round…I think I agree on all the picks, if not the margins…maybe Cheetahs over the Sunwolves?

    Comment 1, posted at 25.05.17 13:37:02 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Big announcement coming from Loftus today. At least they are getting their rugby geared up for trophies. Good for them.

    Comment 2, posted at 25.05.17 14:01:00 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : New coach? Hope for them not overrated Heyneke . Took 3 seasons to get off the bottom of the log then Fourie du Preez happened.

    Comment 3, posted at 25.05.17 15:08:41 by West Indies Cricket Board Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    West Indies Cricket BoardTeam captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 2) : What is the big announcement? How are they gearing up for trophies?

    Comment 4, posted at 25.05.17 15:45:10 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Personally I don’t think we should accept Robs lazy writing in terms of setting the scene providing the central premise etc. So in the interest of establishing value he should rewrite. That being said I agree with the prediction. It does seem to be getting easier at these stages to predict accurately so he has to add something. …

    Comment 5, posted at 25.05.17 16:38:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • :shock: :shock: You do realize that Rob has a regular full time job as well as a family along with providing us a site to read about and discuss the Sharks. None of us are in a position to be asking anything more from Rob. We are all extremely lucky to have what we get, and if you can find a site that does a better job in your view, by all means go enjoy.

    Comment 6, posted at 25.05.17 19:15:48 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 5) : Oh and having known Rob for many years, both online and personally, I can assure you there is NOTHING lazy about him.

    Comment 7, posted at 25.05.17 19:17:24 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 4) : Was a big rumour about a NZ coach. John Mitchell announcement just made. Well done to the Bulls.

    Comment 8, posted at 25.05.17 19:54:52 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksa@GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : /a> (Comment 2) : @pastorshark (Comment 4) : By investing in a heavyweight coach, who used to hang around in the backwaters of Durban and not a CC coach at best

    Comment 9, posted at 25.05.17 20:07:44 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • Guess it is back to getting schooled by another team coached by Mitchell. I remember the Lions giving us 40 points at Ellis Park in a CC final by a young team coached by Mitchell. Whilst we still think Everitt is a solution to our backline and attacking issues.

    • Comment 10, posted at 25.05.17 20:26:59 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 8) : That looks like a good signing…

    Comment 11, posted at 25.05.17 20:27:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Hear these Bulls are also looking for another NZ to add to their coaching team for SR next year. Can we please get Wayne Smith to become our Director of rugby. Please. We couldn’t beat the Rebels, Kings and Reds. Let’s not behave like ostriches. Must we also get a few 50 points at home for serious decisions to be made.

    • Comment 12, posted at 25.05.17 20:34:29 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • It amazes me how some teams take winning the SR trophy very serious while others hope to win it

    Comment 13, posted at 25.05.17 20:34:52 by benji Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Team captain
    		 

  • @benji (Comment 13) : Correct.

    Comment 14, posted at 25.05.17 20:39:57 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 6) : I think you’ve completely miss-read the tongue-in-cheek overtones of coolfusions comment.

    Comment 15, posted at 26.05.17 06:52:46 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 12) : It will probably be the Mitchell/Spencer show, until somebody’s feelings get hurt, after which he’ll be fired again.

    At least I won’t have to give my pitty-support to the bulls anymore…..I can go back to despising them.

    Comment 16, posted at 26.05.17 06:56:50 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • I agree with Rob’s predictions, except Bulls will lose by more. I’m expecting at least 20 points difference at a minimum. Beauden back at 10, Canes will cut loose.

    Comment 17, posted at 26.05.17 06:59:22 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 17) : Mitchell has been named head coach – bulls to go on an unprecedented 4 game winning streak, striking fear into the hearts of the streamers, who subsequently go on a 4-game losing streak, causing the bulls to end top and make the quarter finals. :)

    Comment 18, posted at 26.05.17 08:00:20 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Even in the drizzle these New Zealand sides can dish up entertaining rugby! 3-3 Chiefs Blues after 19 minutes…

    Comment 19, posted at 26.05.17 09:56:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wow, what a try by McKenzie…Blues were taking control…13-3 up…but a wonderful try from their own restart makes it 13-8 Blues at halftime…

    Comment 20, posted at 26.05.17 10:19:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 16-8 Blues after 46 minutes…

    Comment 21, posted at 26.05.17 10:37:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 16-11 Blues after 53 minutes…

    Comment 22, posted at 26.05.17 10:45:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 16-16 with 10 minutes to go…

    Comment 23, posted at 26.05.17 11:03:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Blues flyhalf misses a sitter to retake the lead…

    Comment 24, posted at 26.05.17 11:05:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 16-16 draw is the final score…

    Comment 25, posted at 26.05.17 11:16:11 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 25) : The only NZ teams beaten by the Streamers end on a draw against each other.

    Comment 26, posted at 26.05.17 11:26:38 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tsietas looking very sharp in Tokyo – they can probably smell the Toyota Hilux factory from there.

    0 – 19 after 43mins.

    Comment 27, posted at 27.05.17 08:20:59 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 27) : They better get up to 30+ points ahead going into the last 5min. Otherwise they might not win. :twisted:

    Comment 28, posted at 27.05.17 08:32:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : Cool your jets. It was in jest. Wow, doesn’t take much to fluff your bloomers. ..

    Comment 29, posted at 27.05.17 08:37:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 28) : Tell you what, I’m getting tired of sharks struggling so much against sides than other lesser sides come and dispatch so easily and convincingly. Makes me wonder where we really stand in terms of improvement. In terms of capabilities l don’t think we have what it takes to even see a semi.

    Comment 30, posted at 27.05.17 08:42:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 30) : Give our coaches time – as I said previously: Hansen and Smith became assistant coaches back in 2004. Hansen had the worst record with Wales before joining the AB’s (Wikipedia has a nice history on him).

    So that gives me hope for even Everit to come right eventually.

    Comment 31, posted at 27.05.17 08:55:45 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 30) : Afraid I have to agree. Semi-finals will be 3 kiwi sides and the Lions. You can take that to the bank.

    And the cup is going to Christchurch. Again.

    But suppose there’s no harm in dreaming. :mrgreen:

    Comment 32, posted at 27.05.17 08:59:22 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 31) : Ja. You do make sense. Rob has only had the reigns for a year and he may yet want to shuffle or grow some members or rethink some strategies. It’s just that we are everywhere on the spectrum at the moment. You never know what sharks team will be on the field this week.

    Comment 33, posted at 27.05.17 09:43:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 32) : That has been evident from the first month of the series already.

    Comment 34, posted at 27.05.17 09:44:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 33) : Inexperienced team, totally new game plan, new head coach and forwards coach, new systems – all contributing factors to our inconsistency – I’m willing to give the guys an extended run before calling for their heads (will be dreaming of a surprise appointment of James Small by CC – not sure if it’s a realistic possibility, but I’ll dream none the less)

    Comment 35, posted at 27.05.17 10:10:10 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 28) : …and they managed to hammer the snowWolves 47 – 7…..guess Franco wants his bok gig back :)

    Comment 36, posted at 27.05.17 10:12:07 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 36) : Cheetahs do score some great tries. As long as Franco gets locked out of defence meetings it should be fine. :twisted:

    Comment 37, posted at 27.05.17 10:34:54 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 37) : ….lock him out of the “why we failed” meetings too – he’s not particularly good at finding solutions, prefers clichéd? excuses.

    Comment 38, posted at 27.05.17 11:14:21 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • … tsietas probably played for some Japanese contracts.

    Comment 39, posted at 27.05.17 11:19:23 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Landers win 44-28 against Tahs.

    Now for some T20 cricket….Rubble Vs Sader-tooth-tigers

    Comment 40, posted at 27.05.17 11:24:21 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • We all know the cheetahs always play like there is no tomorrow, when there really is no tomorrow.

    Comment 41, posted at 27.05.17 12:01:57 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Nice to see the Rebels put up a fight against the Crusaders. :roll:

    Might still keep it below a ton.

    Comment 42, posted at 27.05.17 12:34:49 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I see that Jean-Luc has been added into the springbok group for the french test, stoked for him on the call up

    Comment 43, posted at 27.05.17 13:39:21 by HB Reply
    Author
    HBAssistant coach
    		 

  • @HB (Comment 43) : Saw that…chuffed for him…interesting that no reason was given for the move…

    Comment 44, posted at 27.05.17 14:11:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • My word, the Bulls are kak! Easy try to the younger Barrett in the second minute…

    Comment 45, posted at 27.05.17 15:07:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Will the first spectators be leaving already? Rubbish defence…

    Comment 46, posted at 27.05.17 15:08:34 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • OK…to their credit, the Bulls strike right back…

    Comment 47, posted at 27.05.17 15:09:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Well, Gelant can NEVER be a Springbok if he is going to tackle like that…useless defence for both Canes tries…7-14…

    Comment 48, posted at 27.05.17 15:27:48 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 13-24 at halftime…

    Comment 49, posted at 27.05.17 16:01:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Paige is having a good game, which is probably a good thing because Gelant is having a shocker.

    Comment 50, posted at 27.05.17 16:08:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • How did we lose to the Kings?

    14 Lions absolutely schooling the Kings….40-3 on the 56th minute

    Comment 51, posted at 28.05.17 15:52:50 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 51) : Well, if nothing else, that demonstrates the difference between the Sharks and the Stormers; the Sharks fail to pitch for the minnow teams, but do well against serious opposition. The Stormers turn on the style against the little ‘uns, but crumble when the pressure is on. So neither is at the Lions’ level, but failing that, I know which of the two options I prefer… :mrgreen:

    Comment 52, posted at 28.05.17 16:23:43 by Culling Song Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Culling SongTeam captain
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 52) : I think you cracked it…..so Bok rugby is a combo of the worst traits of the Sharks and streamers: don’t pitch against the minnows, and just plain suck against the real deal.

    Boos need the entire Lions coaching team (might’ve needed Mitchell to pave the way for them), either scenario has zero use for AC)

    Comment 53, posted at 28.05.17 18:26:24 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 53) : *Boks

    Comment 54, posted at 28.05.17 18:27:21 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 53) : Boos…that is just positively Freudian… :mrgreen:

    Comment 55, posted at 28.05.17 18:36:05 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 55) : Even auto correct knows when to step in. ;)

    Comment 56, posted at 28.05.17 19:27:01 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 56) : :mrgreen:

    Comment 57, posted at 28.05.17 22:24:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

