Bulls appoint John Mitchell

Current US Eagles head coach John Mitchell has been appointed to the newly-created (and coined) “Executive of Rugby” position at the Bulls.

The 53-year-old Kiwi was unveiled at a rather awkward press conference last night, with Barend van Graan losing some of the impact of announcing this “coup” by pronouncing the “p”. First prize for trying his best to not look miserable goes to current coach Nollis Marais, who was forced to sit alongside Mitchell for the duration and pretend to be thrilled at being so replaced

Mitchell himself needs no introduction – having coached the All Blacks, Force, Lions and mighty UKZN Impi prior to the US gig. His role at Loftus will be an all-encompassing one, taking hands-on control of the Super Rugby team from next season, but also working with Marais (presumably providing advice and guidance) when the latter acts as Currie Cup head coach.

On the face of it, this is a very good appointment for the Bulls, provided (and this is a biggie) they can overcome any, shall we say, “cultural issues” here. Mitchell failed rather spectacularly at both the Force and the Lions when it came to the hearts and minds aspect; all the rugby brains in the world not helping much as the lack of soft skills lead to rifts between himself and his playing corps.

The Bulls do appear to have a massive cultural problem at the moment and it could be something of a white knuckle ride for all parties as Mitchell attempts to correct issues relating not only to the players’ skills and execution, but also to their attitude and work ethic. My money is on a spectacular implosion in a year’s time, but we should expect the Bulls to play some beautiful rugby in the intervening period.

Never a dull moment, is there?