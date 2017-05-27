“I AM the storm”, declare Sharks

The Sharks have delivered perhaps their most passionate and committed display of the season to date to record a comfortable 22-10 victory over the Stormers at Kings Park this evening.

Starting the game in imperious form, it was lock forward Ruan Botha who plucked the opening kick-off out of the drizzly evening sky to set the tone for a monstrous individual performance at the heart of a Sharks pack that never took a step back all game. With Thomas du Toit and Coenie Oosthuizen joining in, Botha and the others took the challenge to the Stormers, edging the lineout contest, standing form in the scrums and, most importantly, putting in massive hits on defence and punching holes with ball in hand.

Defence was a big theme for the whole side, though and with only a single try conceded in 80 minutes, it was the work done without ball in hand that was arguably most special about this display, with the Sharks repelling wave after wave of increasingly frantic Stormers attack, particularly in the second half.

Garth April slotted an early penalty, before the opening try to Johan Deysel set the Sharks up with an 8-0 lead over their opponents. The Sharks set the pace in those early exchanges and duly scored a second after good pressure in the 22 forced a penalty. Cobus Reinach took the quick tap and Stephan Lewies eventually crashed over after a patient build-up, the big lock scoring his first try in this competition after nearly 50 games in black and white.

Heading into the shed with a handy 15-0 lead, the Sharks had to work hard to prevent a far more direct Stormers team from scoring in the second half. A penalty and a try to SP Marais narrowed the gap to just five points, but to the Sharks’ credit, they showed great composure to prevent further damage and instead scored again themselves. That last try was a thing of beauty, with S’busiso Nkosi – a deserved man of the match – taking a wonderful pass as first receiver off a lineout 30 metres out. He brushed past a weak tackle from Ramone Samuels and blazed through to score under the posts with a cheeky swallow dive. April’s conversion capped a fine individual performance for the flyhalf as well and the Sharks were good value for their 12-point win over the Africa 1 conference leaders.

Thoughts go to Lukhanyo Am, though, who left the field int he first half with a broken jaw – an injury sure to curtail his involvement in the Springbok series against France.

Sharks (22): Tries Deysel, Lewies, Nkosi. Conversions April (2). Penalty April

Stormers (10): Try Marais. Conversion Marais. Penalty Marais.