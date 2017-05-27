Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Stormers

Brace yourselves for what Uncle Hugh would call a “ding dong battle” at the Tank this afternoon.
The Sharks need to win to keep pressure on the Lions and also to make sure they stay ahead of the Jaguares in the race for a top 8 finish.
For the Stormers, there’s a very real need to continue the resurgence that started against the Blues last time out, after an awful tour of New Zealand.
Kick-off in Durban is at 17h15.
Sharks: 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Johan Deysel, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Franco Marais, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Etienne Oosthuizen, 20 Tera Mtembu, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 23 Odwa Ndungane.
Stormers: 15 SP Marais, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Kurt Coleman, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Siya Kolisi (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Oliver Kebble.
Replacements: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Alister Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Juan de Jongh, 23 Seabelo Senatla.
Here we go hopefully we break our bad run against RSA teams
Enjoy the match folks.
Hopefully rugby is the winner.
Best 10min of sharks rugby this season. 8-0 try by deysel conversion to follow
@McLovin (Comment 2) : Agreed, crappy weather, let’s hope for entertainment
Good start from the Sharks
Ag jirre April. Why that nothing kick?
See there are no offside lines again
Much better cleaning at the rucks from the Sharks
Kolbe high on Nkosi, nice that the ass ref leaves it
@jdolivier (Comment 9) : lots of “ass refs” around these days.
@JD (Comment 10) : Innocently meant assistant, but like your view better
Stormers are schooling us in the breakdown
Ducked into it my arse!
Sharks allow the Stormers to make too much ground
@jdolivier (Comment 12) : Just about every team this year has
Van Wyk and Botha are enjoying playing against their old team.
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 15) : True true. Wouldn’t it be nice having plumtree back, a lot more positives from that era, rucks, mauls and backline moves
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : And the broken one against his
Bad luck Nkosi
Lack,of,experience by Nkosi…PICK IT UP!! Great grubber by Ruan Botha…
Stormers lucky to be only 15 behind.
Atrocious handling.
Great quick tap by Reinach…try time!!
Lewies scores…just what the doctor ordered…
Sharks having some beautiful passages of play, keep that up guys!
Great stuff Sharkies!!
15-0 after 37 minutes…
Botha with a great lineout steal…
Good snipe
Odwa is on…
@McLovin (Comment 21) : As much as you stir, you are a humble gentleman, thanks for that
Great defence by the Sharks 5m out…and that will be halftime…
@pastorshark (Comment 29) : Who went off?
@McLovin (Comment 21) :
@Bokhoring (Comment 32) : Am, concussion test
@jdolivier (Comment 30) : Thanks.
Good half by the Sharks. Soaked up a lot of pressure and then struck back with a good try
I think Am is off and van Wyk has moved to 13…
@pastorshark (Comment 33) : Barely hit submit then had to change 8 to 15.
@jdolivier (Comment 34) : Aha…
@McLovin (Comment 38) : I saw what you did there…
The concern I have for the Springboks is just how much better Botha and,Lewies have been than Etzebeth and PSdT…
Exeter won Premiership. Fairytale stuff.
@pastorshark (Comment 40) : Thought so.
@pastorshark (Comment 41) : Wish I could disagree. Eben & PSdt made to look rather average today.
So far our locks are teaching the Bok locks a lesson
With the wet conditions and empty stadium the Stormers probably think they’re back in NZ.
@McLovin (Comment 46) : I could live with a third similarity to that tour by the end of this game…
Am has failed his concussion test, looks like…
Well, now we know SP doesn’t like a du Preez twin bearing down on him…
15-3
There were two particularly rubbish breakdown decisions by the ref in that move…my word!!
I’m guessing after that tackle Kolbe will also not enjoy a du Preez twin bearing down on him…
@pastorshark (Comment 52) : Oops…correction…it was Deysel…
SP Marais’s offloads are pretty impressive
Sensibly dealt with, all that…
Tackle in the air?
@pastorshark (Comment 55) : You have to give the tackler 30cm grace there. Kolbe is too short to reach the ground
Sharks need to start playing again…
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : Same one-style special barber
Another great lineout steal by Lewies…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 59) :
Good grief. Their Bok hooker is kak
Brilliant
De Villiers 50 from 48 balls.
Lucky for sharks there looks like mvovo had last touch
Are we just defending the lead now?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 66) : Ja sharks need to seal it in the next 10 minutes
There’s that influential bok hooker again
Stormpies back in the game. Sharks need to start playing again
The Sharks need to wake up and start playing again…it’s been a pretty poor and passive half by us so far…
@Bokhoring (Comment 69) : Would be nice if we competed in the rucks
15-10
@Bokhoring (Comment 72) : Sharks 15 discarded fullback 10
Etzebeth & De Allende appear to have the same handling coach. One rule. Never pass.
Game on…15-10 after 57 minutes…
@McLovin (Comment 74) : Domeen die ellendig can’t spell pass, that’s why
Good defence du Preez…
Sharks leaving the gate open
@jdolivier (Comment 73) : He has been quite good
Good game Botha. ..
@jdolivier (Comment 71) : Apparently not part of the game plan.
Etzeberh should have been penalised there
Too passive there again, Sharks. Come on!
Jaaaaaaaaa!!! Nkosiiiiiii!!!
Nkosi scores a fantastic try.
All over red rover.
FFS Reinach! The ref says use it then use it!!!!
Brilliant Nkosi…super kak Stormers defence!
Mah god, that kid is fire
Reckon that’s it.
Well done Sharks. Certainly deserved it.
Off to watch the cricket.
@pastorshark (Comment 88) : That Bok hooker again, this time with superb defence…
Nkosi for inside centre
Jeez my stream’s delayed!
@McLovin (Comment 90) : Don’t do that…that is just hexing your opponent…
Defend boys
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 93) : Mine too. They were still forming and the try already happened
Good decision
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 93) : Should go see a doctor.
Ag shame kolbe was bullied again…
That was a crap call
bullshit decision through and through
That Stormer was crawling!!! Second movement, third movement…you have to blow that!!!
@McLovin (Comment 98) :
Great defence Sharks…
Well done on defence, Nkosi! And the whole side…what I like seeing is the tackle being made and then the guys making an energetic effort to get back up so that they can defend again…
Holy crap the defense has been outstanding!
Wow just going and lying down on that ball behind the ruck. Are we playing the argies?
De Kock out for 98.
And the SP reverts to his Sharks form
SP cocks up the penalty to touch and kicks it dead…
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 106) : Simply outstandinng…
Stormpies playing too much in their 22
And SP panics again…
Take the 3 points…..
Kick the penalty please
Great play by Dan du Preez there….
First win the game
I would have taken the 3….
wtf take the 3 man
@Bokhoring (Comment 112) : All part of the Fleck master plan.
Screw the 3. Go for the jugular.
That was close…had to take the 3 four minutes ago…
@McLovin (Comment 121) : We want to keep the Stormpies in the game and win by 1
Hooter goes and the win is in the bag…..
Ninja wants too give me a heart attack.
Good win by the Sharks
Just great defence by the Sharks today!
Good result for the Sharks.
Great defence.
Bossed the line outs.
Well deserved.
I’m off. Have a lovely evening all.
Enjoy the win responsibly.
Chaps, we were 12 points up so we had to go for the BP try
@McLovin (Comment 128) : Thanks…I think it really was well deserved…
Well done guys, very well done. Defense was magnificent and even the handling was pretty damn good for a change
Stream gone end result?
@Mephisto_Shark (Comment 131) : Especially considering the conditions…
@McLovin (Comment 128) :Thanks! And visa versa.
@coolfusion (Comment 132) : We won 22-10
Can anyone reasonably explain to me why on earth Damian de Allende is a Springbok?
@Spirit of Rugby (Comment 135) : Awesome thanks
@pastorshark (Comment 136) : He played under Allister
Good win by the Sharks, always so good beating the stormers
Sharks should have had a penalty on the stormers 5m line with 5minitrs left. Kolisi very far from bound
@jdolivier (Comment 138) : I said reasonable… But ja…
Must suck for the bulls even kings are beating them.
@coolfusion (Comment 142) : Well, the Kings beat us… But ja…on the log it must suck…
All the sharks locks had a turn to school the stormers locks. Not missing pissie steph at all. …
This was a very satisfying win…
@coolfusion (Comment 144) : Our locks were comfortably better…
@pastorshark (Comment 146) : Just wish we could have kept oosie.
@coolfusion (Comment 147) : Me too, me too…
Fantastic game to attend. Stormers had no answer. Etzebeth couldn’t make a impact. Nkosi is so good and deysel flattened kolbe
Fantastic win. Pity about Am probably losing out on his Bok opportunity
Also CR had colemans number and i never actually noticed him in this game
Am had a shiner under his eye i reckon precaution
Enjoyed deysels defence, all his hits were good
@Dunx (Comment 151) : Or vermaak
I heard am has a broken cheek
@byron (Comment 155) : Heard that too…
@RuckingFun (Comment 153) : His defence was excellent…for a guy who was so roundly criticised after the Kings game I thought he was brilliant…
@RuckingFun (Comment 153) : The first hakf 35mins that I saw, I thought Deysel really stepped up on both defense and attack….very happy when our guys rise above deserved criticism, and prove themselves.
They say am has a broken jaw.unfortunate for him
@Dunx (Comment 159) : Feel for him…
Great victory for te Sharks!!!
If my calculations are correct Sharks now definitely qualified for semi finals. Problem is I think they will be 7th or 8th so will play Saders or Lions away. If only they did not drop the 5 log points (2 vs Rebels and 3 vs Kings) they would have been contesting for 5th or 6th and playing Stormers or Brumbies!!!!