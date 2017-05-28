Blow for Lukhanyo (but joy for Jean-Luc)

It’s been confirmed that unlucky Luk Am will need to undergo surgery to correct an eye-socket fracture and will thus not be able to represent the Springboks against France this winter.
Am, who made it something of a personal mission to stop Eben Etzebeth every time the latter touched the ball during yesterday’s Kings Park derby, came off second best in one of the contests, with the Bok lock’s elbow or knee catching the ace centre on the temple. It’s duly been confirmed that the injury will require a spell on the sidelines and Am’s place in the squad has thus gone to Lions centre Lionel Mapoe.
Mapoe has been called up from the Springbok A side, but in a move announced on Saturday, so has Sharks loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez. There was a fair bit of surprise at du Preez’s initial omission from the squad, given his good form this year and no official reason has been given for his late inclusion.
All the same, we’re very pleased that Jean-Luc is in the squad where he belongs and look forward to him adding to his tally of test caps (1 earned last year).
We also wish Lukhanyo all the best for his recovery.
Incredibly disappointed for Am. Felt he deserved his call up and was hoping to see him get a chance to start at 13 for the Boks. On the flip side please for Jean-Luc who deserves this call up and hope it doesn’t mean him holding tackle bags for a month.
@Hulk (Comment 1) : With Thor in the final, I think 7 is a big question now. Would love JL to step in but think it will be Kolisi
Really feel for Am…sorry man. All the best with the recovery…
Any idea how long Am will be out? We’ve got some time until the Bulls game, but will he be back by then? Until when is Ward out? AE will be back by then…
Well done, JL!
I wonder what that was all about…
I really feel for Am. He has been a standout player, both in attack and in defence.
I’m hoping he will be back in the Bok team for the Rugby Championship.
Bad luck Lukhanyo, really bad luck. You had big Ebens number every time, well done.
As for Mapoe, he has been overseen many times when on form so I see this as a positive for him that he got the nod now.Glad for him. (that was not easy to say)
Very sad for Am, who was again superb. On the flip-side, JLdP should have been there from the start anyway.
@Big Fish (Comment 8) : Why? He’s not a streamers player
Such an unlucky injury at the worst of times. Don’t worry champ you will get your chance to show your stuff on the big stage soon!
@pastorshark (Comment 5) : AC probably only watched Streamers games up until this weekend where they played against us…
I hope Botha gets a call up to the Boks soon, totally outplayed both of AC’s favorites at lock.
@Quintin (Comment 10) : If we want a coach with provincial bias, surely Ackerman and co. would be the guys for the job.
I know it was already mentioned in the article, but just have to mention it again. How great was Am on defense, especially on the most overrated no4 in the world. Etzebeth was useless, partly thanks to some of that great tackling. I couldn’t help laughing, but the commentator summed it up nicely then one time Etzebeth got the ball: ” …he passes to Etzebeth, who does nothing…”
Hard luck AM. Wishing you a speedy recovery. How long will he take to recover? Well done JLP. Best number 7 in the country.