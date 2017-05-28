Blow for Lukhanyo (but joy for Jean-Luc)

It’s been confirmed that unlucky Luk Am will need to undergo surgery to correct an eye-socket fracture and will thus not be able to represent the Springboks against France this winter.

Am, who made it something of a personal mission to stop Eben Etzebeth every time the latter touched the ball during yesterday’s Kings Park derby, came off second best in one of the contests, with the Bok lock’s elbow or knee catching the ace centre on the temple. It’s duly been confirmed that the injury will require a spell on the sidelines and Am’s place in the squad has thus gone to Lions centre Lionel Mapoe.

Mapoe has been called up from the Springbok A side, but in a move announced on Saturday, so has Sharks loose forward Jean-Luc du Preez. There was a fair bit of surprise at du Preez’s initial omission from the squad, given his good form this year and no official reason has been given for his late inclusion.

All the same, we’re very pleased that Jean-Luc is in the squad where he belongs and look forward to him adding to his tally of test caps (1 earned last year).

We also wish Lukhanyo all the best for his recovery.