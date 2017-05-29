Congrats Sharks!

Some good news for fans is that after this weekend’s results is that the Sharks have qualified for the Super Rugby knockout phase with two matches still to play.
With the Sharks having beaten the Stormers and the Jaguares suffering yet another home loss (to the Brumbies), The Africa 2 conference is now pretty much settled; the Sharks can no longer be overtaken into second place by the Argentine side, who trail by 18 points with just three games still to play. In order for the Sharks to not make it through as best-placed runner up in the conference, they’d need both the Bulls and Stormers to pass them on the log. The Bulls can reach a maximum of 30 log points, meaning just one more for the Stormers will see them qualify. Unless the Bulls manage to pass the Stormers, which is only mathematically possible now, it doesn’t matter to the Sharks what the Stormers do, although in that scenario, the assumption is that the Stormers somehow pick up zero points from their next three games, in which case they’ll end well behind the Sharks in any event.
The downside here is that, in beating the Kings on Sunday, the Lions assured themselves of first place in the group, holding a 14-point advantage over the Sharks with two games to play. There’s still plenty to play for, of course and the fates of the two teams are somewhat intertwined. As it stands, the Sharks would play the Crusaders in the quarter-final, a scenario I’m sure we’d all like to avoid. Should they end higher than 8th, though, or the Crusaders somehow drop below the Lions, that permutation could change.
The gambling man in me wonders whether we might find ourselves in the situation of the finishing position of both teams depending on the last match of the round, a clash between the Sharks and Lions at Kings Park. Last season, Johan Ackermann made a foolish decision to rest players for the final game and thus missed out on an opportunity to host the final. This time around, Rob du Preez could potentially be cast in the role of kingmaker; but it will be some time before we are in a position to know better.
All the same, I think we should say well done to the Sharks on what they’ve achieved so far.Tweet
Still not sure the other africa conf winners can be ranked above another africa conf that has higher points. Especially if you have beaten them in round robins… Anyway the Crusaders are due for a loss. Lets hope it is against us ????
@ebenp (Comment 1) : Suppose to be smily face not question marks at end
@ebenp (Comment 1) : Yeah, not sure where the fairness comes in. We are clearly one of the top 2 teams in the country, so Stormera shouldn’t be hosting a playoffs game.
It doesn’t even matter that the Stormers must face NZ teams if the rest of their conference is so poor. One can hardly compare the overall strength of Africa 1 to that of Africa 2.
I feel the Sharks’ best chances would be a quarter at Emirates, though even if we pull that one through we have to face Crusaders the following week either way.
Nice one Rob, did not know we are in yet.
Just quickly, Ward will probably be ready when we start again?
Also AE still need to sit out 1 game when we are back?
Hope the guys rest and recover well. Much needed.
Pat should also be ok when we get back?
@boertjie101 (Comment 5) : I am fairly sure that if the Sharks play the Lions in the quarter finals and win, we would not face the Crusaders until the final, presuming the Crusaders win the NZ conference. I would expect the most likely team we would face in the semi finals is the Hurricanes. If that makes you feel any better.
@ebenp (Comment 1) : if we just looked at log points Sharks would play Canes in NZ so not a lot easier!?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 7) : @boertjie101 (Comment 5) : Wow Mr. Bear you’re sharp! Changed this year so Sharks will not play the Saders (if they’re able to beat Lions) until the final.
As it’s now the winner Saders/Sharks will face winner Brumbies/Canes and the winner Lions/Chiefs will face winner Stormers/Landers.
Option 1 is that Highlanders and Chiefs drop points so that we can end 6th and play the Stormers in the quarters. Then we could see if we can make Fleckie bitch some more…
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : First prize option right there: facing streamers with Lambie/Bosch and AE, rest of the team as is.
Wouldn’t even mind not getting past the semis if that happens.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 11) :
Just one correction, Rob…I think?
1. In Super Rugby a log point tie is broken first by number of wins and then, if those are also level, by points difference.
2. The Stormers are on 7 wins and the Bulls on 3 both with 3 games remaining.
3. That means the Bulls can mathematically level up with the Stormers on log points, but can only get to 6 wins compared to 7 for the Stormers.
All that means that the Stormers have already qualified at the top of Africa 1. Is that right?
@pastorshark (Comment 13) : ah….. it’s possible you are right. I think that even without this additional stipulation, we can accept that the Stormers have already qualified though.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : This is true…
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : Who’s the chiefs and landers playing, I now have reason to keep a keen eye on them.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 16) : We aren’t likely to catch the Chiefs – they’ve got an extra game and play the Tahs, Canes and Brumbies (I’ll be an Aussie supporter for a bit). If we win both games we have a fair chance to pass the Highlanders because they have to play the Saders (and then the Reds)…
@Lieplapper (Comment 6) : Andre will be available. Ban is number of weeks not number of matches. He serves his 6th week now.
@pastorshark (Comment 17) : Well, the Chiefs were beaten by the “dumb” streamers, and it took “nothing special” from the Sharks to beat the streamers: so surely those Ozzie teams will have far too much fire power for the Chiefs.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 18) : good that means we can give him some game time in the src
http://m.sarugbymag.co.za/?postslug=/blog/details/mallett-defence-demonstration#/mallett-defence-demonstration
@revolverocelot (Comment 21) : this is why I say I am scared of the Bulls next year with Mitchell in charge. He is going to impart this same knowledge to them just like he did with the Lions. Rob, please find out what we plan to do with the DOR role. We need someone like a Wayne Smith. I wish the Sharks would be serious about winning SR. The players in terms of skill are roughly the same, the competition now is between the brains trust in the two boxes on match day.
Even Mallet as a DOR, even consultant. We just can not expect Everitt to know these things. Please Sharks. How much more longer must we wait for this title???? Why can’t you put the fans first for a change and not buddies in the coaching team.
Any news on Am injury and how long he will be out?
Different topic, I watched Saturday’s game again. April does not get enough credit. He is a magician on the field man.
@coolfusion (Comment 24) : last I heard was they needed the swelling to go down a bit before operating. Guess we won’t know until after the op
@GreatSharksays (Comment 25) : the thing that impressed me even more than that was how brave he is on D
@GreatSharksays (Comment 25) : He brings a spark to our back line from fh I like him there
@robdylan (Comment 26) : Let’s hope it’s minor and this break is enough time for him to heal.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 25) : @robdylan (Comment 27) : @DuToit04 (Comment 28) : what I’ve seen of him in Welkom and in the highlights it seems as if he’s in the form he was last year before the whole bok/SAA screwup.
@robdylan (Comment 26) : Do we know when Ward is expected back?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 22) : that what ig looks like, this type of attach is the future of rugby, and knowing how to counter it. I will say that Super sport has upped their game in terms of additional presentation