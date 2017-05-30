Ulster move for Deysel

Well, I’ll admit I was expecting an announcement of this sort, but the destination club is perhaps not what I would have thought.

The Sharks have confirmed an early release for veteran loose forward Jean Deysel, who joins Ulster in Belfast on a two-year deal. Deysel has been on loan to rival Irish side Munster for the last few months and with the Sharks announcing the signature of another young flanker in Tyler Paul just last week, it was perhaps inevitable that Deysel would not be coming back.

I would have expected an extension in Limerick, but a move north to the red and white of Ulster, where he will join up with former team mates Wiehahn Herbst and Marcell Coetzee, seems to be an even better fit.

Deysel has represented the Sharks well over 100 times across Super Rugby and Currie Cup and will be missed as a man of integrity and character. His last move overseas – to Japan – had to be curtailed rather dramatically due to serious family health issues and I’m personally very glad for “Wolscooter” that he’ll have another bite at the cherry as his playing days draw to a close.

Wolla – thanks for everything, my friend and . I wish you nothing but the best for the future.