Super Rugby 2017: Round 15 Predictions

This week, it’s only the Kiwi’s and Aussies in action. Yes, I know, it makes as much sense to me as it does to you, but these are the days of our SANZAAR lives, after all.

Blues v Reds (Friday 09h35)

Tough one this. Not really. This is going to go the way every other Kiwi-Aussie match has gone this year, with a home win. Blues by 9.

Crusaders v Highlanders (Saturday 04h35)

This should be worth getting up early for and no mistake. The Saders have made a lot of changes to their side and it remains to be seen whether that has any effect on their rhythm. They’ve such a good squad, though, that it’s hard to see any results other than another win for the Christchurch side. Crusaders to win by around 8 points.

Chiefs v Waratahs (Saturday 07h05)

See above, I’m afraid. The Chiefs are not going to lose against a Waratahs team that have simply shown us nothing at all this season. Chiefs by 10.

Brumbies v Rebels (Saturday 11h45)

The Brumbies seem to finally be taking their “conference leader” billing a bit more seriously and having strung together two away wins in a row, must be eyeing a strong finish to the season starting with a decent home victory here. The Rebels will scrap, but they won’t have enough to win, so expect the Brumbies to prevail by around 6 points.

Force v Hurricanes (Saturday 13h55)

No contest. Hurricanes to win by 15.