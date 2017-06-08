Big Andre back in action

Paul Anthony’s Sharks XV head to Potchefstroom this weekend to play a must-win SuperSport Rugby challenge fixture against the Leopards, bolstered by the inclusion of regular Super Rugby centre Andre Esterhuizen.
Anthony has taken advantage of the Super Rugby break and strengthened his team with a number of players from Robert du Preez’s squad; the opportunity for Esterhuizen to regain match fitness after a long suspension will, of course, benefit the Super Rugby coach as well. Big Andre replaces Marius Louw at inside cente, perhaps somewhat harshly after a fine performance by Louw against the Griffons last weekend.
Also in the side this week are Sbu Nkosi, who replaces Ilunga Mukendi at left wing, Garth April, who starts at flyhalf for Benhard Janse van Rensburg, and flanker Jacques Vermeulen, who takes over at blind side flank from Wian Vosloo.
Sharks XV: 15 Courtney Winnar, 14 Odwa Ndungane (capt), 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 S’busiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (v/capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Jean Droste, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman.
Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Wian Vosloo, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 22 Tristan Blewett
Great team!!! Now to convince the wife we must go to Potch on Saturday!!!
Great stuff! GO Sharks!
Isn’t he sacrificing continuity and growth for a quick win here? He won’t be able to keep these resources. Better maybe to have used them as impact only?
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : I am sure many of the selections were dictated to him. Clearly AE needs the game time, and it will help him when he returns for the last games of Super Rugby. April has had very little game time this season (even with the Sharks XV) so he also needs game time. Vermuelen has had game time with the Sharks XV this year, so not really hurting continuity. Nkosi has had limited time with the Super Rugby team, and he needs game time during the break. We are only talking three players and all are in desperate need of game time.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 4) : Agreed…
@coolfusion (Comment 3) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 4) : @pastorshark (Comment 5) : like Bear said all these players needs game time so I really don’t have a problem with it!
@Dancing Bear (Comment 4) : its interesting squad management.
With G April starting at FH instead of ben on the bench for impact as a nice surprise. Though GA is a good fb his even more affective closer to the ball.
over all I’m happy that resource management has a focus on the SR team and the CC after it, not that I dont value the Super sport rugby challenge, its just that I’d rather we use it as a spring board to greater success. That having been said I still feel we have the players to win this newly formed tournament. Will be interesting to see what kind of resources we have for the cc after permanent departures, players off to japan and Bok call ups. I am to understand theres a push to minimise dual contracted (japan and SR) players in the squad. this is unlikely to be zero though.
I feel for Ilunga Mukendi, as he had a good game last week. same with mara louw. good to have depth though.