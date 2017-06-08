Fresh backline for France

The Springbok team to face France in Pretoria this weekend has been announced, with four debutants in the starting team.

All four debutants are in the backline as Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Raymond Rhule and Courtnall Skosan earn their first Test caps. Coetzee, Rhule and Skosan make for an exciting back three that should be fantastic on attack, but questions could be asked about their defensive capabilities.

Elton Jantjies is outside Cronje to make his first match a little easier, with Bulls duo Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel combining in midfield.

Captain Whiteley is joined by Oupa Mohoje and Siya Kolisi in the back row of the pack. Surprisingly, Pieter-Steph du Toit is not accompanying Eben Etzebeth in the second row, Franco Mostert rather getting the nod. Beast Mtawarira, Malcolm Marx and Frans Malherbe complete an entirely local starting fifteen.

There is a fifth debutant waiting on the bench in Dillyn Leyds. Francois Hougaard and Frans Steyn are the other backline reserves, sure to bring some impact off the bench. Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff and Coenie Oosthuizen is sure to feature in the second half, while Jean-Luc du Preez is set to add to his single cap off the bench.

The Springbok team to face France in Pretoria:

15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 0 caps, 0 points

14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 0, 0

13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls), 17, 15 (3t)

12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 26, 10 (2t)

11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 0, 0

10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 11, 78 (12c, 18p)

9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 0, 0

8. Warren Whiteley (Emirates Lions, captain), 15, 15 (3t)

7. Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Cheetahs), 15, 0

6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 16, 0

5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 7, 0

4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers), 54, 10 (2t)

3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), 15, 0

2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 2, 0

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 87, 10 (2t)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 5, 0

17. Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux-Bègles, France), 10, 0

18. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 23, 15 (3t)

19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 20, 15 (3t)

20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 1, 0

21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England), 39, 25 (5t)

22. Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France), 53, 132 (10t, 5c, 21p, 3d)

23. Dillyn Leyds (DHL Stormers), 0, 0

Interesting facts and milestones:

· The first Test match between South Africa and France took place in Bordeaux on 11 January, 1913. South Africa, captained by Billy Millar, won the match 38-5, scoring nine tries in the process, which, to date, is still a Springbok match record for tries against France.

· This Test match will be the third match at Loftus Versfeld between the two countries. The previous two, in 1975 and 1980, were comfortably won by South Africa with a combined score of 70-33.

· South Africa’s record against France at home: P: 21; W: 10; L: 6; D: 5; PF: 438; PA: 322; Win%: 48%.

· This encounter will be the Boks’ 40th Test match against France.

· South Africa’s overall record against France: P: 39; W: 22; L: 11; D: 6; PF: 783; PA: 578; Win%: 56%.

· The total Test caps for the Springbok starting line-up is 265. There are 54 caps in the backline with 211 caps amongst the forwards. On the bench there are a further 151 caps.

· The average caps per player in the backline are eight, the forwards 26 while the players on the bench average 19.

· The average age of the starting 15 is 26.

· The tallest player in the squad is Eben Etzebeth (2.04m) and the shortest Elton Jantjies and Bongi Mbonambi (1.76m). The heaviest players are Frans Malherbe and Steven Kitshoff (125kg) and the lightest players are Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronjé and Dillyn Leyds (85kg).

· In the starting 15, only Kolisi, Etzebeth and Mtawarira have previously played against France.

· Frans Steyn last played a Test for the Springboks in September, 2012. That match was against New Zealand in Dunedin.

· Warren Whiteley is South Africa’s 58th Springbok captain. The 14th Springbok captain from the Golden Lions.

· The following Test debutants will receive Springbok numbers as follows: Ross Cronjé #882; Courtnall Skosan #883 and Andries Coetzee #884. Should Dillyn Leyds be used as a substitute his Springbok number will be #885. Raymond Rhule has not played in a Test match before, but he earned his Springbok number (#845) in 2012 while touring with the Springboks to Ireland, Scotland and England.

· Elton Jantjies needs 22 points to reach 100 points in Test rugby.

· Frans Steyn needs 18 points to reach 150 points in Test rugby.