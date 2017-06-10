Boks bash frustrated French

The Springboks started the 2017 International season with a bang, beating the French 37 – 14 in a match that was much tighter than the scoreline suggests.

The Springboks scored 4 tries to 2 in a good first hit out against a patchy French team. As much praise as you want to heap on the Boks, we must remember that this is far from a full strength France side. The second test should see a stiffer challenge in Durban next Saturday.

There was plenty of passion on the field even before the whistle, as tears flowed at the singing of the anthems, a real sign of love and respect for the Green and Gold jersey.

Allister Coetzee hit the nail on the head by selecting a Lions backbone of Marx, Mostert, Whiteley, Cronje, Jantjies and Coetzee. There was an understanding there that could only come from playing at franchise level, and that influential spine was exactly what the Springboks needed to play so well in their first game together.

The positives from this match outweigh the negatives, but there are still areas that require attention. The French put our set pieces under immense pressure, we were never truly dominant in a scrum and the lineouts seemed to be a gamble with every throw. It could be that the French put enough pressure on by competing so well, or it could be as a result of this pack playing together for the first time. Either way, it needs attention before the second test, and more importantly, before the Rugby Championship later in the year.

The attacking prowess of this team far exceeds anything put together by Boks 2016, with line breaks happening more than once every 40 minutes of rugby played. My initial concern when the team was announced was defence, and that did prove a factor earlier in the match, when the French broke the line at will. The defensive lines really improved as the game went on and was evident in the final minutes as the Boks kept out a desperate France side.

All in all, a positive result for a new team. A definite shot of confidence early in the season, something that was clearly missing last year. Along with the positive there is still some real work that needs to be done, and improvement will be key to a series clinching victory in Durban.