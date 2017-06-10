France Series: Springboks vs France

Allister Coetzee and his Springboks kick off the 2017 International season in Pretoria this afternoon with plenty on the line for the coach, Captain Warren Whiteley and the rest of the team.

What would usually be a one sided affair between a fresh Springbok team and a European team filled with tired players at the end of their season, we sit with more questions and doubt than answers and confidence. There is certainly more on the line for the home team, with a general lack of confidence in the coach and his ability to inspire his charges. Coetzee has gone out on a limb and selected a fresh looking team, and although we have certain doubts, at least their is something being done. We will just have to wait until 19h00 tonight to find out if this change is for the better.

There will be plenty of players within the Springbok side that will be under some pressure, none more so than Warren Whiteley. The first time leader will have his hands full inspiring this new team whilst still finding his feet as a regular starter for the Boks. The back three debutants will also be under pressure to perform whilst there are plenty of questions to be asked about the inclusion of the Bulls centre pair.

These 23 players can start the resurgence of Springbok rugby, or could merely carry on in the same vein as the 2016 Springboks. We can only hope that it’s the former.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Siyamthanda Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Mbongeni Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenraad Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Francois Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Yoann Huguet, 13 Henry Chavancy, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Maxime Machenaud, 8 Loann Goujon, 7 Louis Picamoles, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Yoann Maestri (captain), 4 Julien le Devedec, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Clément Maynadier, 1 Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: 16 Camille Chat, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Mohamed Boughanmi, 19 Bernard le Roux, 20 Kevin Gourdon, 21 Baptiste Serin, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Vincent Rattez.

Date: Saturday, 10 June 2017

Kick-off: 17.00 (15.00 GMT)

Venue: Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Expected weather conditions: Partly cloudy without any rain, a high of 18°C and a low of 6°C.

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Marius Mitrea (Italy)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)