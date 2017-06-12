Leopards double just the tonic for Sharks XV

Andre Esterhuizen scored two first half tries to help the Sharks XV to a vital away victory over the Leopards – their second over these foes in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge this year.

Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher were able to strengthen the team this week and the inclusion of Esterhuizen seemed to pay immediate dividends, with the big centre barreling over for a try just five minutes into the game. Further scores to flank Wian Vosloo and hooker Stephan Coetzee added to the scoreline, before Esterhuizen scored again on the stroke of half time to secure a bonus point. Garth April nailed three of the four conversions for a handy 26-10 lead at half time.

The second half was a much more even affair, with two converted tries apiece seeing the Sharks XV take a 40-24 win, six tries to three. Khaya Majola and Andy du Plessis were the second half scorers.

The Sharks XV still have away games against the Free State and Griquas and need to win at least one of those to qualify for the next round.

Leopards (24): Tries: Henko Marias (2), Johan Smith; Conversions: Gerhard Nortier (2), Schalk Hugo; Penalties: Gerhard Nortier

Sharks XV (40): Tries: Andre Esterhuizen (2), Wian Vosloo, Stephan Coetzee, Khaya Majola, Andrew du Plessis; Conversions: Garth April (4), Benhard Janse van Rensburg