Mapoe fit, Venter joins Boks


The Boks gathered in Durban yesterday ahead of the second test against France, hoping to clinch the series.

News from the camp is that Jesse Kriel will miss the second test due to the knock he took in the first test. In good news, Lionel Mapoe returns to full fitness and will be available for selection. Furthermore, Francois Venter has been called into the squad as backup

Damian de Allende has also been allowed to return to Cape Town to continue with his injury rehabilitation.

The rest of the squad seems fully fit and healthy.



  • Does anyone know how long AM is out ? He should be first choice #13 with the boks !

    Comment 1, posted at 12.06.17 16:19:39 by John
  • So good news from the Bokke camp!!! :twisted:

    Comment 2, posted at 12.06.17 16:35:56 by JD
  • “Damian de Allende has also been allowed to return to Cape Town…” Music to my ears!!

    Comment 3, posted at 12.06.17 17:39:48 by Culling Song
  • @John (Comment 1) : Good question

    On paper the team still seams disjointed, however our performance was commendable.

    dismissing the boks win just because french players from toulon and clarmont were not playing is short sighted. though the french are a very inconsistent team (seemingly trying to find the right combos for 10 years now) we still beat a good team, hopefully we win all three tests.

    Excellent work from elton and ross thus far, hope to see Louie Schroeder in the mix soon, not sure how he didnt make it already his stellar work at the kings, would rather have him there than devald devenage, jano vermaak I understand

    Comment 4, posted at 12.06.17 18:10:49 by revolverocelot

  • @Culling Song (Comment 3) : To your ears and mine…

    Comment 5, posted at 12.06.17 21:10:48 by pastorshark
  • @Culling Song (Comment 3) : Means AC dropped te Ellendig for Frans Steyn…..what happened to AC and when is he coming back.

    Comment 6, posted at 12.06.17 21:27:17 by FireTheLooser

