Mapoe fit, Venter joins Boks

The Boks gathered in Durban yesterday ahead of the second test against France, hoping to clinch the series.

News from the camp is that Jesse Kriel will miss the second test due to the knock he took in the first test. In good news, Lionel Mapoe returns to full fitness and will be available for selection. Furthermore, Francois Venter has been called into the squad as backup

Damian de Allende has also been allowed to return to Cape Town to continue with his injury rehabilitation.

The rest of the squad seems fully fit and healthy.