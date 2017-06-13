Big blow for Sharks as Deysel injured

Some really bad news this morning, courtesy of our friends at Namibia’s Republikein newspaper, is that Sharks centre Johan Deysel has broken his arm and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Deysel, a Namibian international, apparently suffered the injury playing against Spain this past weekend at the World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay. While the tournament is not enjoying much coverage (I didn’t actually know it was happening at all), it seems a fair number of Super Rugby players are in action for our Northern neighbours, including Renaldo Bothma (Bulls), Chrysander Botha (Kings) and the Cheetahs pair of Torsten van Jaarsveld and Aranos Coetzee. Sharks XV scrumhalf Damian Stevens is also in action.

The injury to Deysel is a massive, massive blow for the Sharks, though, who will now have to be a little creative in assembling a centre combination for the last few games of Super Rugby. With Lukhanyo Am and Jeremy Ward also out, both with facial fractures, Andre Esterhuizen is about the only man left standing, although there is perhaps some hope that Am might recover in time to play in some of the upcoming games.

Coach Rob du Preez might have to look at S’bura Sithole outside Esterhuizen when the campaign resumes, or perhaps take a gamble on a greenhorn like Tristan Blewett.