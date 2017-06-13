Big blow for Sharks as Deysel injured

Some really bad news this morning, courtesy of our friends at Namibia’s Republikein newspaper, is that Sharks centre Johan Deysel has broken his arm and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
Deysel, a Namibian international, apparently suffered the injury playing against Spain this past weekend at the World Rugby Nations Cup in Uruguay. While the tournament is not enjoying much coverage (I didn’t actually know it was happening at all), it seems a fair number of Super Rugby players are in action for our Northern neighbours, including Renaldo Bothma (Bulls), Chrysander Botha (Kings) and the Cheetahs pair of Torsten van Jaarsveld and Aranos Coetzee. Sharks XV scrumhalf Damian Stevens is also in action.
The injury to Deysel is a massive, massive blow for the Sharks, though, who will now have to be a little creative in assembling a centre combination for the last few games of Super Rugby. With Lukhanyo Am and Jeremy Ward also out, both with facial fractures, Andre Esterhuizen is about the only man left standing, although there is perhaps some hope that Am might recover in time to play in some of the upcoming games.
Coach Rob du Preez might have to look at S’bura Sithole outside Esterhuizen when the campaign resumes, or perhaps take a gamble on a greenhorn like Tristan Blewett.Tweet
I’ve always liked S’bura, but my gut feel is to back youth and go with Blewett.
Bad new, get well soon – all of you.
All these fractured and broken bones all over the place.
This is not great news. Kobus van Wyk could be an option at 13. I’m glad that Esterhuizen is back though.
Ag no. Injury news is never lekker. Very timely return for Andre though.. And I have to agree with Stevie, let’s back Blewitt. It is often in difficult times that gems are discovered.
Are there any other injuries we should be worried about? As we know, Sharks are not always that good when releasing injury reports..
@war1 (Comment 3) : why do I keep forgetting that
Maybe Frans Steyn can return for a cameo…
Or bring Adi out of retirement!
I think Nkosi/Van Wyk/Mvovo need to be retained as our back 3. So either Sithole/Blewitt/Louw to join Esterhuizen.
nkosi for centre i will keep saying it until it happens
What about this:
Reinach
Lambie
Mvovo
Esterhuizen
Van Wyk
Nkosi
Bosch
@SeanyJMc (Comment 10) : Ja, that is proper. I like this.
@SeanyJMc (Comment 10) : Are we expecting a Lambie return anytime soon (if at all)?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 12) : Have we already forgotten April?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 13) : funny how the dynamics change, hey? A few weeks back we were drowning in centres and nary a flyhalf or fullback in sight.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 12) : The silence on anything Lambie is quite deafening.
@robdylan (Comment 14) : Absolutely. I have to believe that since Sithole has been getting most of the game time at 13 for the Sharks XV that he would be the most likely candidate with AE at 12. If he can get anywhere near where he was under Jake, then we will be fine.
@bokbok (Comment 15) : I have to say that after last year, added onto the injury problems he has had prior to that, when I saw that collision and saw him being taken off (clearly concussed) my first thought was this may be the last time we see Lambie on the rugby pitch (as a player). Still not sure he will be back at all, it is very sad to see that kind of talent cut short, but his health and well being for the rest of his life simply has to be of primary importance.
@bokbok (Comment 15) : Seems quite ominous.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 18) : Talking about ominous – England u20′s 7 – nil up after 2+ minutes and 14 phases. All too easy.
Eng hooker auditioning for Stormers.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 19) : Eng and NZ by far the two best teams at the tournament.
SA scores after a nice break by Curwin Bosch, 2 suspect forward passes in the movement. 7 all.
@SheldonK (Comment 21) : Sadly these 12 minutes are the most Ive seen of this whole tournament. England juniors in recent years have looked good. They are producing the big boys these days.
@Poisy (Comment 9) : And I will support you all the way
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 23) : Eng this year probably not as good as recent couple years but yeh big boys that are mobile and skilful. NZ team is a lot better this year than last couple years. Cant see the Boks finishing higher than 3rd to be honest…and on their performances they don’t really deserve too. There is some talent…but small and weak.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : If we ask kobus van wyk to play prop he would give it a bash, the boy has been bleeding black and white since joining us
England score again under the poles, many phases again battering away in our 22. We actually looked as if were defending them into submission. Nice patience shown by the Poms.
@robdylan (Comment 5) : Kobus van who would play prop if we asked him, the boy has been bleeding black and white since joining us
This could get ugly. We are being dominated. 17-7 now. Nearly the whole game played in our 22.
Nice stadium – gives off a happy vibe with the nice lines and colourful seats, maybe its just the nice green field and sunlight.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 29) : Yup there you go, 44% of the game played in our 22.
Now our scrum is getting hammered with resultant penalty to England.
England lineout is really poor.
26 celsius and the commentator says it is very, very, very warm
Massive clearance from Bosch on his tryline. Still 17 – 7. Still in touch approaching halftime.
SA scrum starting to gain ascendancy, penalty forced and Bosch kicks a good touch finder, SA GOING THROUGH THE PHASES and they get the try – no 2 for the 8th man in this game.. SA right back in it.
Conversion missed 17-12 to the English.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 37) : Just hope that Bosch leaves the kick everything bullshit in Georgia, he has not been convincing this u20 tournament
@StevieS (Comment 1) : Too much too soon for the young man
Sbura should do fine stepping up as his peformed well at outside centre before. Mara louw on the bench as back up, just in case. Hopefully Am is back sooner than anticipated, though lets not rush him if we have Sithole and Louw.
@Dancing Bear (Comment 17) : I wouldn’t assume that his career is over, he did look really upset at he got anotyer knock and looked reluctant to leave the field. Lets have him sit out the rest of the SR season. I fear we may lose him to a japan or europe if things persist. he looked a yard slower than bosch on attack, but if he had played a few more games I’m sure he would have been back to that level.
@revolverocelot (Comment 40) : I may not have been clear in my post, but I am not assuming his career is over, rather I completely understand if he chooses retirement from rugby at this point, and I believe that is a distinct possibility.
Bad news for the Sharks but time for one of the other players to step up!!!
@jdolivier (Comment 38) : I have kept quiet re Bosch, do not get me wrong I am a huge fan but seeing some tout him as better than Lambie right now is laughable, Yes Lambie is injured a lot lately and a birdie i spoke to me his recovery is looking good, fact is Bosch and April are filling a gap but that is just it they are gap fillers although they are getting better and better, Lambie has by far a better all round game.
As for centers? play Sithole as he atleast is experienced and has not been bad at all in the Sharksxv setup, Louw off the bench as is an exciting runner, Keep our back 3 together.
@sharks_lover (Comment 44) : with you on the centres and back 3!
Damn!
Personally I would also keep our back 3 as is, use April/Bosch at 10 and to back up 15 and bring in Sbu and Louw. I like Sbu, but I just hope he displays some safe hands – they are his weak point in my book…
@sharks_lover (Comment 43) : I rate April more than most, think he needs a scrumhalf that can speed up the game and he will run defences ragged. Don’t get me wrong, Bosch has massive star potential, he needs to get the confidence to back his abilities. Currently he hides in his shell far too often. Lambie is and will always be a great player for the sharks, however placing hope or building a game plan around a player sooooooooo injury prone isn’t healthy either. So we should make the best of what we have now and appreciate what Lambie brings when he is fighting fit.