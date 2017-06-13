Pollard drafted into A squad

Handre Pollard has been called up to the SA A squad as replacement for Francois Venter being called up to the Springbok team.
Venter was initially in the A team, but was called up as a result of the injury to Damian de Allende, who misses out completely.
Pollard saw some Supersport Rugby Challenge action over the weekend and will come into the frame for selection for the second SA A match against the French Barbarians in Orlando.
Meanwhile, the French Barbarian team has been announced that will face the SA A team on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, with long time Sharks stalwart Freddie Michalak leading the team. Another Shark, Clement Poitrenaud, has been included on the bench.
French Barbarians:
1.Vartanov, 2. Bonfils, 3. Hamadache, 4. Flanquart, 5. Mela, 6. Jelonch, 7. Cancoriet, 8. Tauleigne, 9. Lesgourges, 10. Michalak (Capt), 11. Bonneval, 12. Dubie, 13. Danty, 14. Lacroix, 15. Dupichot
Reserves: 16. Etrillard, 17. Ric, 18. Raynaud, 19. Lambey, 20. Sazy, 21. Pejoine, 22. Belleau, 23. PoitrenaudTweet
Which players are typically selected for the French Barbarians?
Percieved has-beens and youngsters?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 1) : And people contacted to us so they can get hurt and spend lots of time in our club med medical facilities at our expense.
That side looks like someone approached a bunch of guys at the pub one night and asked if they keen to tour Africa and maybe get in a game or two. One or two decent but the rest definitely in it for the holiday
Sorry to say but how is Pollard drafted into the group and not André?!?!?!
@JD (Comment 4) : Exactly, a whats App between Andre and myself a few days ago where i said hopefully soon you will gets a call for higher honors, his reply was to the effect “I am done hoping for something that will not happen”
Then we wonder why players in this country give up and rather leave our shores.
@sharks_lover (Comment 5) : Ja sad indeed so think he will also opt to go North as soon as a decent offer is received!
Btw tell him the “big oom” from Bloemfontein sent his regards!
@sharks_lover (Comment 5) : Come on, Andre. Hang in there…don’t give up this soon…
I still reckon if he hadn’t got his suspension he would have been in the mix…
@JD (Comment 6) :
@pastorshark (Comment 7) : Not so sure mate, the proof is clear to see he is not. very sad and wrong though, he is a genuine 12 and Pollard a 10 yet you see the call up.