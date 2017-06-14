Injuries ahead of crucial clash

Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher will have wanted the benefit of maximum continuity going into this week’s crunch Supersport Rugby Challenge match against Griquas in Kimberley, but instead have been hit by injuries that have necessitated changes to the Sharks XV team.
Key tight forwards John-Hubert Meyer and Jean Droste will miss out on the trip, with Thierry Kounga and Wian Vosloo replacing them in the pack. Vosloo moves from blindside flank into the number 4 jersey, with Jacques Vermeulen recovering from last week’s knock to take over at number 7.
At the back, Odwa Ndungane is also out, with Ilunga Mukendi taking over on the wing and number 8 Keegan Daniel assuming the captaincy. Garth April moves from flyhalf to fullback, with Benhard Janse van Rensburg operating at pivot this week.
Sharks XV: 15 Garth April, 14 Ilunga Mukendi, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Thierry Kounga, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman
Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Cournet Winnaar
I hear there is a possibility of Rob jnr coming back to the sharks, almost seems like a done deal if the rumour mill has anything to say
@Dunx (Comment 1) : except the Sharks just refuted it
@robdylan (Comment 2) : So definitely true then.
@McLovin (Comment 3) : it makes sense to me.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Maybe the Dup family havent let them know yet.
@robdylan (Comment 2) :
@Dunx (Comment 1) : Wouldn’t make much sense for him to do that since that queue us pretty full at the sharks. Why would he give up a starting berth?
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : It does depend on who coach Rob sees as flyhalves versus fullbacks who can cover flyhalf (Bosch & April). We don’t have special insight into his opinion on that but, and I don’t say state this in a mean-spirited way, the Sharks must be realistic and ask themselves how many full SR seasons Lambie has played. Bringing in extra cover for flyhalf is almost a necessity at this point. A number of people have also suggested that Rob could make a really good 12. If he does move back to the Sharks we’ll find a way to accommodate without too much disruption I suspect.
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : It’s a interesting development, speculation that of Louie Schroeder joining us turned out to be true.
Would love it if we got him.
You make a good point though, at WP/streamers, Rob jr is fighting it out with Jean-Luc du Plessis the first choose fh spot, behind them are coleman who is really good but never really had a sustained spell of play due to injuries and lose of form. Thomson who is hyped but has found the going tough with injuries and competition for places. then theres Damian Willemse who im pressed at inside centre at the jnr wc for the baby boks, but at 19 will the play him consistently at sr very soon. and they play Dillyn Leyds at fh at times.
We dont lack depth either, Lambie, bosch, april all can play fh and fb at a high level.
Ben and Inny are really talented youngsters.
at inside centre theres andre the giant, ward and deysel
In relation to the Sharks XV
Nice to see the Sithole and Andre combo in get more game time, thats likely our SR centre pair after the break.
interesting that Thierry Kounga is a tight head and that he jumped Gerhard Engelbrecht in the peaking order already.
I noticed young burly loose head prop Majola in our sharks XV team this year and then on the bench for the kings in their last SR fixture. @Rob, has he been loaned to the kings ?
would be interesting to see the Griqua squad, will clinton swarts be back for them. watch out for Fraser at 8.
I still feel we should be favourites for this game.