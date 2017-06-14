Injuries ahead of crucial clash

Paul Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher will have wanted the benefit of maximum continuity going into this week’s crunch Supersport Rugby Challenge match against Griquas in Kimberley, but instead have been hit by injuries that have necessitated changes to the Sharks XV team.

Key tight forwards John-Hubert Meyer and Jean Droste will miss out on the trip, with Thierry Kounga and Wian Vosloo replacing them in the pack. Vosloo moves from blindside flank into the number 4 jersey, with Jacques Vermeulen recovering from last week’s knock to take over at number 7.

At the back, Odwa Ndungane is also out, with Ilunga Mukendi taking over on the wing and number 8 Keegan Daniel assuming the captaincy. Garth April moves from flyhalf to fullback, with Benhard Janse van Rensburg operating at pivot this week.

Sharks XV: 15 Garth April, 14 Ilunga Mukendi, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sbusiso Nkosi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Wian Vosloo, 3 Thierry Kounga, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Juan Schoeman

Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Gerhard Engelbrecht, 18 Rikus Zwart, 19 Bandisa Ndlovu, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Cournet Winnaar