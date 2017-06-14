Richard Ferguson

Strong SA A team for French BaaBaas


Written by Richard Ferguson (Richard Ferguson)

Posted in :France Series 2017, Original Content, Springboks on 14 Jun 2017 at 11:27
Tagged with : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

A very strong South Africa A team has been selected by Johan Ackermann to face the French Barbarians on Friday afternoon with seven Springboks in the match 23.

Juan de Jongh leads the team from midfield, where he is joined by the exciting Harold Vorster. There are 2 capped Boks in the back three with Lwazi Mvovo starting as the last line of defence and Ruan Combrinck on the right wing. Kings standout Makazole Mapimpi is on the left wing.

The halfbacks comprise Jano Vermaak, another capped Bok, with the in form Lionel Cronje at pivot.

The forward pack is less experienced with no capped Boks in the starting line up. Sharks duo Thomas du Toit and Franco Marais start together with Wilco Louw. Another Shark in Ruan Botha start in the second row alongside Andries Ferreira. The loose trio of Uzair Cassiem, Ruan Ackermann and Sikhumbuzo Notshe should make a strong statement.

On the bench, Trevor Nyakane boast 28 Test caps as forward cover while Francois Venter, who was actually called up the main Springbok squad, covers the backline.

The South African ‘A’ side to face the French Barbarians in Durban:
15. Lwazi Mvovo (Cell C Sharks)
14. Ruan Combrinck (Emirates Lions)
13. Juan de Jongh (captain, DHL Stormers)
12. Harold Vorster (Emirates Lions)
11. Makazole Mapimpi (Southern Kings)
10. Lionel Cronje (Southern Kings)
9. Jano Vermaak (DHL Stormers)
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)
7. Ruan Ackermann (Emirates Lions)
6. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs)
5. Ruan Botha (Cell C Sharks)
4. Andries Ferreira (Emirates Lions)
3. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)
2. Franco Marais (Cell C Sharks)
1. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)
Replacements:
16. Ramone Samuels (DHL Stormers)
17. Ox Nche (Toyota Cheetahs)
18. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls)
19. Jason Jenkins (Vodacom Bulls)
20. Andisa Ntsila (Southern Kings)
21. Dewaldt Duvenage (DHL Stormers)
22. Fred Zeilinga (Toyota Cheetahs)
23. Francois Venter (Toyota Cheetahs)



16 Comments

  • I would still like to see this team take on the Bok team, could be a good match up.

    • Comment 1, posted at 14.06.17 11:53:14 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wasn’t Francois Venter called up to the Bok Squad? Not sure the logic of calling him to the Boks, bringing in Pollard to the A side, and then have Venter on the A side bench with no sign of Pollard, after Venter has been presumably training with the Boks all week.

    • Comment 2, posted at 14.06.17 12:08:49 by Dancing Bear Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Dancing BearTeam captain
    		 

  • Ramone Samuels & Dewald Duvenhage :roll: :roll:

    • Comment 3, posted at 14.06.17 12:25:14 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Travesty that Acker v.d. Merwe is not part of this team

    • Comment 4, posted at 14.06.17 12:26:11 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 3) : that is a head scratcher, would have thought Louie Schroeder. and Robbie coatsee or Acker v.d merve instead of samuals.

    But hey the selection panel probibly is picking on ability to execute a specific game plan/style instead of form, who knows.

    • Comment 5, posted at 14.06.17 13:19:32 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Didn’t Nkosi brush him aside on his way to the try line?

    • Comment 6, posted at 14.06.17 13:21:16 by Southern_Shark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Southern_SharkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 4) : A lot of hype about Ackers brother and then before the Bulls can give him his first SR game he jets off to play in france. Bulls famed development process creating stellar recruits for europe, hope they are getting transfer fees instead of just investing in the kids for free.

    Ackers bro is listed as a wing, but is only slightly smaller that Andre the giant.

    • Comment 7, posted at 14.06.17 13:23:07 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Robert du Preez coming home? I see Beeld calling it a done deal as they usually do… Lets hope…

    • Comment 8, posted at 14.06.17 13:35:39 by West Indies Cricket Board Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    West Indies Cricket BoardTeam captain
    		 

  • @West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : I will be so happy if true. Jeepers this will be great news for me.

    • Comment 9, posted at 14.06.17 13:55:35 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nothing related to this post, but I just read that RdP jnr might be on his way to Natal. Would be a brilliant signing!

    • Comment 10, posted at 14.06.17 14:14:55 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : Sorry bud. Just checked your post

    • Comment 11, posted at 14.06.17 14:15:47 by boertjie101 Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 5) : I like Akker at openside flank – he seems to be everywhere on the field. I would not mind if the Sharks bought him.

    • Comment 12, posted at 14.06.17 14:34:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 8) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : @boertjie101 (Comment 10) : I would smaak it stukkend…

    • Comment 13, posted at 14.06.17 14:53:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I reckon Lambie will not be retiring but i hope they keep him out for some time so he fully recovers, we have enough cover there for now although against the Lions we would need him, Bulls at home we should be ok with April and Ben10
    and Bosch

    • Comment 15, posted at 14.06.17 17:13:57 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Dancing Bear (Comment 2) : Swys on the bench as he will probably not be in the Bok 23, Pollard is only joining the squad after the weekend up in Joburg

    • Comment 16, posted at 14.06.17 20:25:30 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.