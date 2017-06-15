Mapoe in for second test

Allister Coetzee has kept changes to a minimum ahead of Saturday’s second test against the French, making just one injury-enforced switch to his line-up for the match at Kings Park.
Lionel Mapoe comes in for injured Jesse Kriel at outside centre, with Coetzee opting for a specialist replacement in the crucial position, rather than promoting Frans Steyn from the bench and possibly switching Jan Serfontein to 13.
“Jan Serfontein had a very good match at inside centre in Pretoria and we wanted a specialist at No 13 as replacement for Jesse, so Mapoe is a logical choice. It also means we’re preventing making two changes to the team,” said Coetzee of the selection.
Warren Whiteley leads an unchanged pack and the in-form Lions now boast no fewer than eight players in the starting fifteen.
The Springbok team to face France in Durban:
15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 1 caps, 0 points
14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 1, 0
13. Lionel Mapoe (Emirates Lions), 11, 0
12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 27, 15 (3t)
11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 1, 0
10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 12, 95 (16c, 21p)
9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 1, 5 (1t)
8. Warren Whiteley (Emirates Lions, captain), 16, 15 (3t)
7. Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Cheetahs), 16, 0
6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 17, 0
5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 8, 0
4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers), 55, 10 (2t)
3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), 16, 0
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 3, 0
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 88, 10 (2t)
Replacements:
16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 6, 0
17. Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux-Bègles, France), 11, 0
18. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 24, 15 (3t)
19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 22, 15 (3t)
20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 2, 0
21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England), 40, 25 (5t)
22. Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France), 54, 132 (10t, 5c, 21p, 3d)
23. Dillyn Leyds (DHL Stormers), 1, 0
It’s safe logic. Not necessarily game winning but safe. Frans is definitely more experienced and capable of breaking the line and defending it than Jan though. Maybe a Steyn Mapoe combo with jan covering both from the bench. Let’s see how it plays out. Also with Frans on the bench he has cover for fh fb Centre.
Seems like a waste of a very big (and expensive) gun though.
Maybe I’m being prissy, but the team looks like a Lions XV (with honored guests); I can’t get excited about it. 1 Shark in the starting XV – we’re not that bad.
@SeanJeff (Comment 4) : To be honest, though, which Sharks would you justifiably bring in? I’d go with JLdP…and maybe one of our locks…but that’s about it right now…
@pastorshark (Comment 5) : That’s as may be, however it doesn’t diminish the fan-boy-ism fascination with the lions where weaknesses are glossed over and fawning praise is uttered over and over. As if Warren Whiteley were a centrefold pin-up in a ‘dirty’ rugby magazine. Realistically, Whitely is – in my opinion – not the leading #8 available, he’s there because primarily he’s captain. Vermeulen is better (and more experienced) and could captain, and I’ve got a soft spot for Philip van der Walt. Mvovo has lost a little form but he’s cast aside to the SA ‘A’, though I think he’s got game-breaker ability. Kobus van Wyk has been as impactful at the Sharks as any lions wing. And I can’t explain it, and maybe its a primal thing, but I don’t like Elton in the least (I suppose in the same way that some don’t like Lambie); thus far in the first game Jantjies has played against a B French side, I think the Rugby Championship will show him up. And let us assume for a moment that Am were not injured…don’t you think that Mapoe would still get preference because he’s a lion? I’m a bit sore about it because the lions have got away with a lot of penalties not given and forward passes ignored because of the pace they play. I just can’t get around that and see them all in green as representing the country…but then maybe I’m just a party pooper.