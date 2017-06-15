Mapoe in for second test

Allister Coetzee has kept changes to a minimum ahead of Saturday’s second test against the French, making just one injury-enforced switch to his line-up for the match at Kings Park.

Lionel Mapoe comes in for injured Jesse Kriel at outside centre, with Coetzee opting for a specialist replacement in the crucial position, rather than promoting Frans Steyn from the bench and possibly switching Jan Serfontein to 13.

“Jan Serfontein had a very good match at inside centre in Pretoria and we wanted a specialist at No 13 as replacement for Jesse, so Mapoe is a logical choice. It also means we’re preventing making two changes to the team,” said Coetzee of the selection.

Warren Whiteley leads an unchanged pack and the in-form Lions now boast no fewer than eight players in the starting fifteen.

The Springbok team to face France in Durban:

15. Andries Coetzee (Emirates Lions), 1 caps, 0 points

14. Raymond Rhule (Toyota Cheetahs), 1, 0

13. Lionel Mapoe (Emirates Lions), 11, 0

12. Jan Serfontein (Vodacom Bulls), 27, 15 (3t)

11. Courtnall Skosan (Emirates Lions), 1, 0

10. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions), 12, 95 (16c, 21p)

9. Ross Cronje (Emirates Lions), 1, 5 (1t)

8. Warren Whiteley (Emirates Lions, captain), 16, 15 (3t)

7. Oupa Mohoje (Toyota Cheetahs), 16, 0

6. Siya Kolisi (DHL Stormers), 17, 0

5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions), 8, 0

4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers), 55, 10 (2t)

3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers), 16, 0

2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions), 3, 0

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), 88, 10 (2t)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers), 6, 0

17. Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux-Bègles, France), 11, 0

18. Coenie Oosthuizen (Cell C Sharks), 24, 15 (3t)

19. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers), 22, 15 (3t)

20. Jean-Luc du Preez (Cell C Sharks), 2, 0

21. Francois Hougaard (Worcester Warriors, England), 40, 25 (5t)

22. Frans Steyn (Montpellier, France), 54, 132 (10t, 5c, 21p, 3d)

23. Dillyn Leyds (DHL Stormers), 1, 0