France Series: Springbok vs France 2

The Springboks host the French in the second of three tests in Durban this afternoon, leading the series after their win at Loftus last week. Can they clinch the series with a game in hand?

Let’s be honest – We all had butterflies before the match last weekend. And who can blame us, we had a torrid time in 2016 and we could not know whether a repeat was on the cards. In the end, the Boks won and there was a feeling that things could be going in the right direction.

But we as Bok supporters are not easy to please, the focus is already on improvement, on perfection. And we are expecting a better performance this afternoon, and why not? An almost unchanged team should spell consistency and better cohesion.

What will we be pleased with? I for one, would like to see the team step up in terms of defence. The French have selected a much improved team for this match making 8 changes. After the French success in breaking the Bok line last week, an improved effort is required against a much better backline, led by Trinh-Duc.

Tinkering the line out game and scrums would also give the Boks more set piece ball, after the line-outs were a struggle with the French competing and putting pressure.

The attacking enterprise was probably the most surprising element of the Bok performance last week, keeping that intent and working on the overall cohesion will be another positive to take from this series. Fans want to see tries after all, and this backline is ideally suited for the attacking game.

At the end of the day, further improvement is what we want. The last thing we need is complacency, but I cannot think that this team, after the horrors of 2016, will allow that to happen.

South Africa:15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Teboho Mohoje, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Francois Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.

France: 15 Scott Spedding, 14 Yoann Huget, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa, 10 François Trinh-Duc, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Yoann Maestri, 4 Romain Taofifenua, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Eddy Ben Arous, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Julien le Devedec, 20 Bernard le Roux, 21 Antoine Dupont, 22 Jean-Marc Doussain, 23 Nans Ducuing

Date: Saturday, 17 June 2017

Venue: Kings Park, Durban

Kick-off: 17.00 (17.00 French time; 15.00 GMT)

Expected weather: Sunny with a high of 25°C and a low of 13°C – great winter’s weather

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Angus Gardner (Australia)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)