Ross misses out on 3rd test

News from the Springbok camp is that Ross Crnonje will miss the thrid test match against France, as will flank Oupa Mohoje, due to concussion concerns.

Cronje is suffering from delayed concussion symptoms after the second test match in Durban and will not complete the necessary protocols to be ready for this weekend’s match. With Francois Hougaard and Rudi Paige already in the squad, a replacement for Cronje was not deemed necessary.

Mohoje, after beng carried of the park during the second test, will also not feature this weekend whilst recovering from the head knock. The good news is that Jaco Kriel, who has not been in the mix so far this series, will come into consideration after recovering fully from his injury.

Allister Coetzee made it quite clear that there will be changes to the starting line-up after releasing both Francois Venter and Lionel Mapoe to the SA A team for their second match against the French Barbarians on Friday night. Venter already featured from the bench in their first match.