JPP to join Toulon

Springbok and ex-Shark JP Pietersen is joining French club Toulon for the new European season.
Pietersen joins Toulon after spending a season with Leicester Tigers in England, having played for the Sharks and the Panasonic Wild Knights before that.
You might think that Pietersen is somewhat closer to the end of his career than he really is, only turning 31 in July this year. With 70 caps to his name, he is well within the requirements to play for the Springboks whilst being based in France. Whether he is ever required for the Boks again remains to be seen.
Best thing for him is to chase the money whilst he can.
At this age he doesnt have long left in him. But saying that Stef Terblanche lasted longer than expected due to his fitness and conditioning.
Personally I think there are more viable options both now and for future. I agree he should build his pension fund in the club circuit.
Besides he has become too lazy. Only way to get him between the two goal posts is by luring him with some kfc.