JPP to join Toulon

Springbok and ex-Shark JP Pietersen is joining French club Toulon for the new European season.

Pietersen joins Toulon after spending a season with Leicester Tigers in England, having played for the Sharks and the Panasonic Wild Knights before that.

You might think that Pietersen is somewhat closer to the end of his career than he really is, only turning 31 in July this year. With 70 caps to his name, he is well within the requirements to play for the Springboks whilst being based in France. Whether he is ever required for the Boks again remains to be seen.