Venter takes reigns for SA A

The SA A team to face the Barbarians at Orlando Stadium on Friday night has been announced, with a significantly altered side now being led by Francois Venter.

There are only 2 survivors from the clash at Moses Mabhida stadium last Friday, Ruan Botha and Lwazi Mvovo getting the nod again, even though Mvovo now starts on the wing. The changes are to accommdate all the players in the squad as well as assisting Allister Coetzee with a request for game time for certain players.

Last week’s captain Juan de Jongh finds himself on the bench alongside Handre Pollard, who should be quite keen to get back on the field of play.

From a Sharks point of view, Mvovo and Botha are the only two starting while Thomas du Toit and Franco Marais are certain to make second half impacts.

The South African ‘A’ side to face the French Barbarians in Soweto:

15. Warrick Gelant (Vodacom Bulls)

14. Lwazi Mvovo (Cell C Sharks) *

13. Lionel Mapoe (Emirates Lions) *

12. Francois Venter (captain – Toyota Cheetahs) *

11. Seabelo Senatla (DHL Stormers)

10. Fred Zeilinga (Toyota Cheetahs)

9. Dewaldt Duvenage (DHL Stormers)

8. Andisa Ntsila (Southern Kings)

7. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)

6. Chris Cloete (Southern Kings)

5. Ruan Botha (Cell C Sharks)

4. Jason Jenkins (Vodacom Bulls)

3. Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) *

2. Ramone Samuels (DHL Stormers)

1. Ox Nche (Toyota Cheetahs)

Replacements:

16. Franco Marais (Cell C Sharks)

17. Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

18. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)

19. Uzair Cassiem (Toyota Cheetahs) *

20. Ruan Ackermann (Emirates Lions)

21. Jano Vermaak (DHL Stormers) *

22. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls) *

23. Juan de Jongh (DHL Stormers) *