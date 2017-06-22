Dreyer debuts in final French test

Ruan Dreyer will earn his first Test cap in the final test match against France this weekend, Dreyer being one of four changes to the starting team.

Dreyer jumps right into the starting line-up ahead of Frans Malherbe, who drops out of the match 23 completely. Jean-Luc du Preez gets his first start in the Green and Gold jersey, replacing the concussed Oupa Mohoje.

In the backline, Francois Hougaard gets the nod at scrumhalf, Ross Cronje also concussed and out of action. Rudi Paige comes onto the bench for the first time this season. The final change is in midfield where a fit again Jesse Kriel joins Jan Serfontein, Lionel Mapoe playing for the SA A team this weekend.

The only other change on the bench is Jaco Kriel in for the promoted du Preez.

South Africa:15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Jaco Kriel, 21 Rudi Paige, 22 Francois Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.