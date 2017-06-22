robdylan

Sharks XV to take no chances


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks on 22 Jun 2017 at 10:25
Tagged with : , , , , , , ,

It seems the Sharks are bored of the international break already and will take advantage of any opportunity to get onto the pitch. Friday afternoon’s must-win Supersport Challenge match against at Free State thus could not come at a better time.

Paul Anthony’s team have been very good in recent weeks and are all but sure of a place in the next round already. The former Pretoria Boys High coach wants to ensure second spot on the central section log, though and has included three capped Springboks amongst a slew of Super Rugby regulars in his team this week.

Lourens Adriaanse, Stephan Lewies, Etienne Oosthuizen, Philip van derWalt, Tera Mtembu and Dan du Preez all start in a pack that would not be out of place in Super Rugby. Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens and Kobus van Wyk join a back division that already includes Andre Esterhuizen, S’bura Sithole and Garth April… A phenomenal team at this level of the game and one that must surely stand a good chance of securing a vital win.

Cell C Sharks XV

1. Juan Schoeman
2. Stephan Coetzee
3. Lourens Adriaanse
4. Etienne Oosthuizen
5. Stephan Lewies
6. Philip van der Walt (c)
7. Tera Mtembu
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Cobus Reinach
10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg
11. Sbu Nkosi
12. Andre Esterhuizen
13. Kobus van Wyk
14. S’bura Sithole
15. Garth April

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Gerhard Engelbrecht
18. Hyron Andrews
19. Jacques Vermeulen
20. Wian Vosloo
21. Michael Claassens
22. Marius Louw



21 Comments

  • We’ve actually started Super Rugby games with teams not quite as strong as this.

    Also watch the centre combo here move straight into the Super Rugby team when we play the Bulls

    • Comment 1, posted at 22.06.17 10:27:30 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • Ohhhh I like Kobus at 13!!!

    • Comment 2, posted at 22.06.17 10:29:06 by DuToit04 Reply

    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 1) : I noticed that centre combo immediately. I find it strange they’ve played S’bru at 13 almost exclusively but have moved him to wing to play van Wyk who’s been fantastic on the wing “out of position”. Is there something I don’t know about van Wyk as I was sure S’bru was going to slot into the 13 jersey against the Bulls, perhaps not!

    • Comment 3, posted at 22.06.17 10:33:29 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Time will tell, but I think while Am is out, this could be quite an interesting combo. Glad they are able to get some time together in a match before the game against the bulls. Game to be televised? I would rather watch this team than the Boks, still finding it difficult to get exited about them, even after the last two games

    • Comment 4, posted at 22.06.17 11:06:39 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • By contrast the Cheetahs have stayed with the team that has represented the Cheetahs throughout the Supersport challenge. No Super Rugby regulars in their team. Guess the Sharks don’t have the depth :mrgreen:

    Johan Kotze
    2. Joseph Dweba
    3. Erich de Jager
    4. Sibabalo Qoma
    5. Justin Basson
    6. Daniel Maartens
    7. Gerhard Olivier
    8. Junior Pokomela – C
    9. Zee Mkhabela
    10. Ryno Eksteen
    11. Vuyani Maqina
    12. Lihleli Xoli
    13. Stephan van Rensburg
    14. Jarik van der Walt
    15. Marco Mason

    16. Marnus van der Merwe
    17. Stephan Kotze
    18. Nicolaas Immelman
    19. Ntokozo Vidima
    20. Dian Badenhorst
    21. Michael van der Spuy
    22. Ali Mgijima

    • Comment 5, posted at 22.06.17 11:23:26 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • Very good team!
    But a part of me is feeling a bit sad as a lot of the players that got the Supersport Challenge side to this possition wil now miss out on playing.

    • Comment 6, posted at 22.06.17 11:28:30 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 5) : there’s a part of me that wants the Cheetahs to win, just to prove a point.

    It’s a very small part, though and I am already sharpening the scalpel.

    • Comment 7, posted at 22.06.17 11:51:00 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 7) : SS challenge serves 1 purpose: develop players for SR and CC, in this case the Sharks are wisely using it as a warmup for to shave rust off of the SR guys.

    • Comment 8, posted at 22.06.17 12:23:22 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • That forward pack should hopefully give the backs some good ball and that backline is pretty big and quick. That being said the Cheetahs always find way to upset the Sharks rhythem and i wouldnt write them off at all..

    • Comment 9, posted at 22.06.17 12:36:44 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 6) : @FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : yes think that’s the main reason they picked the players to give them game time before playing against the Bulls on 30 June!!!

    • Comment 10, posted at 22.06.17 12:48:45 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 10) : Correct JD, some of the team match fit playing in Bok squads but those not get some game time this weekend and will be good for the main team for next weekend vs Bulls so in my view good call.

    • Comment 11, posted at 22.06.17 13:05:42 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Interesting fact… I see Danie Mienie has been shipped to France as a medical joker. Either Toulouse or Toulon… I can never remember which…

    • Comment 12, posted at 22.06.17 13:12:48 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 6) : @robdylan (Comment 7) : yep and yep.

    Great motivation for the Cheetahs to play out of their socks.

    • Comment 13, posted at 22.06.17 13:27:49 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 12) : interesting. I think it’s Toulouse. I heard they were looking at either Juan Schoeman or Mienie…. guess our guy lost out.

    • Comment 14, posted at 22.06.17 13:56:57 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 8) : Exactly

    • Comment 15, posted at 22.06.17 15:00:43 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 13) : don’t mind if they’re playing out of their socks just not their jocks!!! :twisted:

    • Comment 16, posted at 22.06.17 15:40:28 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 14) : I actually played with Danie at the Rhinos a few years back. Top class guy, glad he’s getting this opportunity

    • Comment 17, posted at 22.06.17 16:06:08 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • I wonder what this international game disruption will do to team who found some semblance of continuity? Sharks included. Not that I’m complaining it buys some time to get injured players back in play, but it would be interesting to see how SA teams adjust again after the break.

    • Comment 18, posted at 22.06.17 18:41:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Van wyk at Centre? I think it might limit his freedom let’s hope he adjust better than JP did. I like him at wing very exciting.

    • Comment 19, posted at 22.06.17 18:43:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 3) : Wondering this myself.

    • Comment 20, posted at 22.06.17 18:43:49 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How long before Am and Ward will be back in the mix?

    • Comment 21, posted at 22.06.17 18:46:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.