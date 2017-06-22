Sharks XV to take no chances

It seems the Sharks are bored of the international break already and will take advantage of any opportunity to get onto the pitch. Friday afternoon’s must-win Supersport Challenge match against at Free State thus could not come at a better time.

Paul Anthony’s team have been very good in recent weeks and are all but sure of a place in the next round already. The former Pretoria Boys High coach wants to ensure second spot on the central section log, though and has included three capped Springboks amongst a slew of Super Rugby regulars in his team this week.

Lourens Adriaanse, Stephan Lewies, Etienne Oosthuizen, Philip van derWalt, Tera Mtembu and Dan du Preez all start in a pack that would not be out of place in Super Rugby. Cobus Reinach, Michael Claassens and Kobus van Wyk join a back division that already includes Andre Esterhuizen, S’bura Sithole and Garth April… A phenomenal team at this level of the game and one that must surely stand a good chance of securing a vital win.

Cell C Sharks XV

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Stephan Coetzee

3. Lourens Adriaanse

4. Etienne Oosthuizen

5. Stephan Lewies

6. Philip van der Walt (c)

7. Tera Mtembu

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Cobus Reinach

10. Benhard Janse van Rensburg

11. Sbu Nkosi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Kobus van Wyk

14. S’bura Sithole

15. Garth April

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Gerhard Engelbrecht

18. Hyron Andrews

19. Jacques Vermeulen

20. Wian Vosloo

21. Michael Claassens

22. Marius Louw