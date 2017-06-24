France Series: South Africa vs France

It’s the final round of this three match series, the Springboks already have the series in the bag and will look to build on their successful start to the 2017 season.

Allister Coetzee has gone with more of the same for this dead rubber, making only four changes in a bid to keep the momentum and secretly work on that win ratio of his. Jesse Kriel is back in midfield while Francois Hougaard gets a chance to start. Hougaard looked good when coming off the bench but will do well to keep up the example set by Ross Cronje so far this season.

Jean-Luc du Preez gets his first start after playing most of the second test. His inclusion opens a bench spot for Jaco Kriel who should explode onto the scene in the second half. Lastly, there is debutant Ruan Dreyer, who has been immense in Super Rugby, to have a go at making the selectors’ job a little tougher.

More of the same on the team sheet means that we should expect more of the same from the team. After the better alround performance in the second test, we can only really ask of them to continue the trend in this test. To do everything that little bit better would really cap off this series as a success.

Late news from the Bok camp is that Warren Whiteley has picked up a groin injury and has been withdrawn. Eben Etzebeth, as vice captian, will lead the side. Jaco Kriel jumps into the starting line-up with Jean-Luc du Preez shifting to 8. Lood de Jager comes onto the bench with Pieter-Steph du Toit the loose forward cover the evening.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Raymond Rhule, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Francois Hougaard, 8 Jean-Luc du Preez, 7 Jaco Kriel 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Francois Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Tendai Mtawarira.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Rudy Paige, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Dillyn Leyds.

France: 15 Brice Dulin, 14 Nans Ducuing, 13 Damian Penaud, 12 Gaël Fickou, 11 Virimi Vakatawa. 10 Jules Plisson, 9 Baptiste Serin, 8 Louis Picamoles, 7 Kevin Gourdon, 6 Yacouba Camara, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 4 Yoann Maestri, 3 Rabah Slimani, 2 Guilhem Guirado (captain), 1 Jefferson Poirot.

Replacements: 16 Clément Maynadier, 17 Xavier Chiocci, 18 Uini Atonio, 19 Paul Jedrasiak, 20 Loann Goujon, 21 Maxime Machenaud, 22 François Trinh-Duc, 23 Vincent Rattez.

Date: Saturday, June 24

Venue: Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Kick-off: 17.00 (17.00 French time; 15.00 GMT)

Expected weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 15°C and a low of 3°C. It’s midwinter on the Highveld.

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Ben O’Keeffe (New Zealand), Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)