Botha hit with 3-week ban

Ruan Botha has pleaded guilty to contravening law 10.4 (h) whilst playing for the South African A side on Friday night. The Sharks lock was guilty of a dangerous charge into a ruck in the 39th minute.

Botha was shown a red card immediately after the incident and has also been handed a 3-week ban from all forms of the game. This means he will miss both of the Sharks’ remaining Super Rugby round-robin fixtures, as well as the quarter final.

Great stuff, Ruan! Just what we need.