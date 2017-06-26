robdylan

Botha hit with 3-week ban


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 26 Jun 2017 at 11:48
Tagged with : , ,

Ruan Botha has pleaded guilty to contravening law 10.4 (h) whilst playing for the South African A side on Friday night. The Sharks lock was guilty of a dangerous charge into a ruck in the 39th minute.

Botha was shown a red card immediately after the incident and has also been handed a 3-week ban from all forms of the game. This means he will miss both of the Sharks’ remaining Super Rugby round-robin fixtures, as well as the quarter final.

Great stuff, Ruan! Just what we need.



14 Comments

  • That was seriously stupid of him and ruined what was two good performancs by him. That one moment of madness has probably cost him any look in at the Boks this year

    • Comment 1, posted at 26.06.17 11:50:25 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Is the ban for three (3) weeks only?
    I stand to be corrected, but it is the “nothings” this weekend., then a bye and then the lions…

    so he should be back for the quarters or am I missing something?

    • Comment 2, posted at 26.06.17 11:53:13 by BluffShark Reply
    BluffSharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • He really has to look at his discipline. He has had a few cards already this year. It is not only costing him, but the team, dearly!

    • Comment 3, posted at 26.06.17 11:54:13 by T-Shark Reply
    T-SharkUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @BluffShark (Comment 2) : bans are given in terms of “match weeks” if that makes sense. So a 3 “week” ban is actually a 3 “match” ban, meaning he definitely misses the QF.

    • Comment 4, posted at 26.06.17 12:04:28 by robdylan Reply
    Competition Winner Administrator
    robdylanHead Coach
    		 

  • @robdylan (Comment 4) : Pity there are no Shark XV set for the 8/9 as then we could pull a Robbie Coetzee who was been suspended from all forms of the game for 5 weeks start of the international time off… but because there were cup games he could then play for the lions XV which means he gets to play after the 1st July 2017..

    Maybe the Sharks should release him to play for his club on the 8th and 9th…

    • Comment 5, posted at 26.06.17 12:17:47 by Warren Harvey Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Warren Harvey (Comment 5) : JW was clever enough to have our guys play club rugby when not busy with SR…..helped us with one or two players back then.

    • Comment 6, posted at 26.06.17 12:33:52 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ffs!

    • Comment 7, posted at 26.06.17 12:37:30 by Sharkfinn Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @T-Shark (Comment 3) : This is his first card for the year – if all out rugby stats is correct. You may be confusing him with Ettas and his 2 yellows.

    Initially watching it in real-time I thought it was more clumsy and accidental, but having now managed to see a replay it does look intentional as he stuck his upper arm out and connected with French 13′s head. No need for that as 13 was not even close to the ball.

    • Comment 8, posted at 26.06.17 13:00:19 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Yes it’s sad and stupid by Botha, but Sharks should be OK as Andrews looked good playing for the Sharks XV.

    • Comment 9, posted at 26.06.17 16:27:40 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Stupid play but then again the bulls refs had this game in mind too greef does it again.

    • Comment 10, posted at 26.06.17 16:41:01 by Dunx Reply

    DunxSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • oh this sucks, so either Andrew or droste will step up, at least we can start ettas and lewies

    • Comment 11, posted at 26.06.17 18:15:31 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • I am gonna take a chance here and predict the team vs the Bulls, of course i have no idea as to “if” some of the injured players will be back for selection

    15 Mvovo
    14 Sbura
    13 Van Wyk
    12 Andre
    11 Nkosi
    10 April
    09 Reinach
    08 Dan Dup
    07 JL Dup
    06 VD Walt Capt
    05 Lewies
    04 oosthuizen
    03 Coenie
    02 Marais
    01 Tank

    16 Chili/Coetzee
    17 Beast
    18 Adriaanse
    19 Droste/Andrews
    20 Keegan/Tera
    21 Claasens
    22 April/Lambie
    23 Marius Louw

    Other bench option is Ben10 but for me April covers 10/15 as does Lambie if he is even fit?

    Reason I have Van Wyk at 13 is because he played there the past weekend and I have a feeling that that would have been discussed between the Sharksxv coaching staff and Robert Du Preez.

    • Comment 12, posted at 26.06.17 18:28:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Bosch should be back to take up 10? Think Andrews will be a good cover option and it would be good to see Keegan back.

    • Comment 13, posted at 27.06.17 08:01:41 by EugeneVT Reply

    EugeneVTUnder 19 player
    		 

  • @EugeneVT (Comment 13) : Actually a typo mate thanks, April i have on the bench, So it should have been Bosch typed at 10

    • Comment 14, posted at 27.06.17 11:21:00 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.