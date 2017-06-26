Botha hit with 3-week ban

Ruan Botha has pleaded guilty to contravening law 10.4 (h) whilst playing for the South African A side on Friday night. The Sharks lock was guilty of a dangerous charge into a ruck in the 39th minute.
Botha was shown a red card immediately after the incident and has also been handed a 3-week ban from all forms of the game. This means he will miss both of the Sharks’ remaining Super Rugby round-robin fixtures, as well as the quarter final.
That was seriously stupid of him and ruined what was two good performancs by him. That one moment of madness has probably cost him any look in at the Boks this year
Is the ban for three (3) weeks only?
I stand to be corrected, but it is the “nothings” this weekend., then a bye and then the lions…
so he should be back for the quarters or am I missing something?
He really has to look at his discipline. He has had a few cards already this year. It is not only costing him, but the team, dearly!
@BluffShark (Comment 2) : bans are given in terms of “match weeks” if that makes sense. So a 3 “week” ban is actually a 3 “match” ban, meaning he definitely misses the QF.
@robdylan (Comment 4) : Pity there are no Shark XV set for the 8/9 as then we could pull a Robbie Coetzee who was been suspended from all forms of the game for 5 weeks start of the international time off… but because there were cup games he could then play for the lions XV which means he gets to play after the 1st July 2017..
Maybe the Sharks should release him to play for his club on the 8th and 9th…
@Warren Harvey (Comment 5) : JW was clever enough to have our guys play club rugby when not busy with SR…..helped us with one or two players back then.
Ffs!
@T-Shark (Comment 3) : This is his first card for the year – if all out rugby stats is correct. You may be confusing him with Ettas and his 2 yellows.
Initially watching it in real-time I thought it was more clumsy and accidental, but having now managed to see a replay it does look intentional as he stuck his upper arm out and connected with French 13′s head. No need for that as 13 was not even close to the ball.
Yes it’s sad and stupid by Botha, but Sharks should be OK as Andrews looked good playing for the Sharks XV.
Stupid play but then again the bulls refs had this game in mind too greef does it again.
oh this sucks, so either Andrew or droste will step up, at least we can start ettas and lewies
I am gonna take a chance here and predict the team vs the Bulls, of course i have no idea as to “if” some of the injured players will be back for selection
15 Mvovo
14 Sbura
13 Van Wyk
12 Andre
11 Nkosi
10 April
09 Reinach
08 Dan Dup
07 JL Dup
06 VD Walt Capt
05 Lewies
04 oosthuizen
03 Coenie
02 Marais
01 Tank
16 Chili/Coetzee
17 Beast
18 Adriaanse
19 Droste/Andrews
20 Keegan/Tera
21 Claasens
22 April/Lambie
23 Marius Louw
Other bench option is Ben10 but for me April covers 10/15 as does Lambie if he is even fit?
Reason I have Van Wyk at 13 is because he played there the past weekend and I have a feeling that that would have been discussed between the Sharksxv coaching staff and Robert Du Preez.
@sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Bosch should be back to take up 10? Think Andrews will be a good cover option and it would be good to see Keegan back.
@EugeneVT (Comment 13) : Actually a typo mate thanks, April i have on the bench, So it should have been Bosch typed at 10