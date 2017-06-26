Taking stock

Well, the mid-year test series break is over (can you believe it?) and it’s time to quickly refocus our minds for the penultimate round of Super Rugby.

To say that the break has not been overly kind to the Sharks would probably be fair and coach Rob du Preez will be forced to make some unanticipated adjustments to his previously in-form team ahead of Friday’s match against the Bulls.

Bear in mind, though, that nothing that happens over the next two weeks can stop the Sharks qualifying for the quarter-finals. That is already secure and these games are really just about re-establishing form and continuity and possibly – just possibly – avoiding a trip to New Zealand in a fortnight’s time.

Ruan Botha’s utter brain-fart red card for the A team on Friday is sure to see him banned – I’m hearing something in the order of three weeks, which effectively ends the campaign for one of du Preez’s key men. That’s a big blow and will have a knock-on effect for the Sharks XV as well, who will now have to play their own crunch fixture against the Bulls without either Jean Droste or Hyron Andrews. Apart from that, though, the Sharks forwards are in good shape and mostly match fit too, with every member of the forward division (bar Chiliboy Ralepelle) having enjoyed game time during the break.

Amongst the backs, though, it’s a different story and chief amongst the worries will be the fact that there’s still absolutely zero news about Pat Lambie. Add to that the season-ending injury to Johan Deysel and the continued absence of both Jeremy Ward and Lukhayno Am and the Sharks suddenly look a bit thin, particularly in midfield. Curwin Bosch comes back from the under 20 tournament not having shot the lights out as expected and also nursing a sore shoulder, further adding to the disruption. Rhyno Smith isn’t available either and even dependable Odwa Ndungane is unlikely to feature, having sat out the last couple of games for the Sharks XV due to an unspecified injury problem.

Du Preez would probably want to continue with Lwazi Mvovo and fullback, but unless he’s seen enough of S’bura Sithole in the SuperSport Challenge to decide that he’s ready for Super Rugby again, the chances are Mvovo will need to play wing with Kobus van Wyk joining Andre Esterhuizen in midfield. Garth April and (hopefully) Bosch will need to handle the key decision-making positions between them – that is, unless Lambie has made a recovery and stands ready to take his place in the team. Either way, it’s all starting to feel just a little patchwork at the back and we’re going to need some big performances from one or two men who may well be playing out of position if we’re to have a good end to the season.