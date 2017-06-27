No more Pat

In news that is unlikely to really surprise anyone, Sharks CEO Gary Teichmann has confirmed that Pat Lambie is unlikely to play any further rugby this year.

I’m going to jump the gun on this one a little bit and exhort Pat, directly, to please retire from rugby and concentrate his considerable talents elsewhere. Long-term health of the brain is absolutely vital and for a bright guy like Pat, it’s simply not worth taking the risk of suffering permanent harm just for a few more years in this brutal game.

Pat is incredibly fortunate, relatively speaking, in that he has the option to pursue any number of careers and has family support and connections to back him up. Hell, it’s not even too late for him to make a go of a career as a professional cricketer, if the sports bug hasn’t’ quite stopped biting.

Pat – I want to thank you form the bottom of my heart for everything you have done for the Sharks. It’s time now, my friend, to put your health first and step away from the battleground. Please.