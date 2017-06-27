Ward back in the nick of time

In a much-needed boost for the Sharks, Jeremy Ward has been cleared to return to the side this weekend after a 6-week layoff due to a broken nose.

Ward took a bad knock to the schnozz during the team’s shock loss to the Kings back in May and I’ll admit that I perhaps overestimated the length of his lay-off. Ward had his surgery and appears to have recovered well enough to come into the selection mix for Friday’s derby against the Bulls, where the Sharks are aiming to keep this season’s unbeaten home record intact.

With both Lukhanyo Am and Johan Deysel out of action due to more recent injuries, expect Andre Esterhuizen and Ward to form a strong centre combination, with Kobus van Wyk now unlikely to move in off the wing.

The Sharks team will be announced tomorrow.