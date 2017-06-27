Ward back in the nick of time

In a much-needed boost for the Sharks, Jeremy Ward has been cleared to return to the side this weekend after a 6-week layoff due to a broken nose.
Ward took a bad knock to the schnozz during the team’s shock loss to the Kings back in May and I’ll admit that I perhaps overestimated the length of his lay-off. Ward had his surgery and appears to have recovered well enough to come into the selection mix for Friday’s derby against the Bulls, where the Sharks are aiming to keep this season’s unbeaten home record intact.
With both Lukhanyo Am and Johan Deysel out of action due to more recent injuries, expect Andre Esterhuizen and Ward to form a strong centre combination, with Kobus van Wyk now unlikely to move in off the wing.
The Sharks team will be announced tomorrow.Tweet
Or Ward will start from the bench with van Wyk at 13 and moving to wing in second half.
@JD (Comment 1) : I’d like to see how van Wyk does in the 13 jersey. He was the competitions leading tackle and line breaker before he got injured so I believe he can do well there.
Dont think we should underestimate the Bulls- a number of their players did well over the international break. Sharks forwards will again need to come to the party as will Bosch/April’s kicking off the tee. With Ward fit id start him at 13 with Esterhuizen at 12. Nkosi and Van Wyk wings and Mvovo at 15. Thats our most dangerous backline
Can we confirm whether it’s a schnozz or schnozzle? The distinction is important.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : And who would you start at 9? The last Bok test just showed what a difference a scrummy with decent service (or lack of one) can make to the rhythm of an entire backline
@vanmartin (Comment 4) :
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Who at 9 indeed- probably Reinach. Havnt been overly impressed with Classens…yes he provides a simple service but just appears very slow aroud the field these days. Good thing we have acquired 2 9s going forward
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : That sure is a dangerous backline. Should be easy on the eye as well. I think Mvovo plays much better at 15. The Bulls have a number of their players out injured(13 I belive?) mainly backline players. See this : http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/SuperRugby/injuries-rock-bulls-at-loftus-20170626
They should be a second string team. I will be highly disappointed if we lose to them at home.
@Quintin (Comment 8) : Bulls do have injuries but their backline could still have guys like Paige, Serfontein, Kriel, Galant, Odendaal in their backs which are all good players. Not sure what their forwards will be like but Jason Jenkins and RD Snyman make for good locks.
@Quintin (Comment 8) : A second string side that should be thumped by a near full strength Sharks team! That sounds ominous considering the Sharks track record over the last…….. 8 years.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Speaking of scrummies, I’m burning for Cam Wright to join the Sharks – surely he’s able to join the squad with the French season over.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 11) : I’d hope so. I’d like him to come into the squad and get a feel for the culture and ethics Rob and Gary are trying to instill at the Tank before SR 2018 pre-season kicks off.
OK my revised team
I am gonna take a chance here and predict the team vs the Bulls, of course i have no idea as to “if” some of the injured players will be back for selection
15 Mvovo
14 Van Wyk
13 Ward
12 Andre
11 Nkosi
10 Bosch
09 Reinach
08 Dan Dup
07 JL Dup
06 VD Walt Capt
05 Lewies
04 oosthuizen
03 Coenie
02 Marais
01 Tank
16 Coetzee
17 Beast
18 Adriaanse
19 Droste/Andrews
20 Tera
21 Claasens
22 April
23 Sbura