Ward back in the nick of time


Written by Rob Otto (robdylan)

Posted in :Original Content, Sharks, Super Rugby on 27 Jun 2017 at 12:06
In a much-needed boost for the Sharks, Jeremy Ward has been cleared to return to the side this weekend after a 6-week layoff due to a broken nose.

Ward took a bad knock to the schnozz during the team’s shock loss to the Kings back in May and I’ll admit that I perhaps overestimated the length of his lay-off. Ward had his surgery and appears to have recovered well enough to come into the selection mix for Friday’s derby against the Bulls, where the Sharks are aiming to keep this season’s unbeaten home record intact.

With both Lukhanyo Am and Johan Deysel out of action due to more recent injuries, expect Andre Esterhuizen and Ward to form a strong centre combination, with Kobus van Wyk now unlikely to move in off the wing.

The Sharks team will be announced tomorrow.



13 Comments

  • Or Ward will start from the bench with van Wyk at 13 and moving to wing in second half.

    Comment 1, posted at 27.06.17 12:15:41 by JD
    JD
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 1) : I’d like to see how van Wyk does in the 13 jersey. He was the competitions leading tackle and line breaker before he got injured so I believe he can do well there.

    Comment 2, posted at 27.06.17 12:35:27 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • Dont think we should underestimate the Bulls- a number of their players did well over the international break. Sharks forwards will again need to come to the party as will Bosch/April’s kicking off the tee. With Ward fit id start him at 13 with Esterhuizen at 12. Nkosi and Van Wyk wings and Mvovo at 15. Thats our most dangerous backline

    Comment 3, posted at 27.06.17 12:42:35 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • Can we confirm whether it’s a schnozz or schnozzle? The distinction is important.

    Comment 4, posted at 27.06.17 12:42:50 by vanmartin
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    vanmartin
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : And who would you start at 9? The last Bok test just showed what a difference a scrummy with decent service (or lack of one) can make to the rhythm of an entire backline

    Comment 5, posted at 27.06.17 12:48:35 by Bokhoring

    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @vanmartin (Comment 4) : :razz:

    Comment 6, posted at 27.06.17 12:53:13 by KingRiaan

    KingRiaan
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Who at 9 indeed- probably Reinach. Havnt been overly impressed with Classens…yes he provides a simple service but just appears very slow aroud the field these days. Good thing we have acquired 2 9s going forward

    Comment 7, posted at 27.06.17 12:54:29 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : That sure is a dangerous backline. Should be easy on the eye as well. I think Mvovo plays much better at 15. The Bulls have a number of their players out injured(13 I belive?) mainly backline players. See this : http://www.sport24.co.za/Rugby/SuperRugby/injuries-rock-bulls-at-loftus-20170626

    They should be a second string team. I will be highly disappointed if we lose to them at home.

    Comment 8, posted at 27.06.17 13:03:13 by Quintin

    Quintin
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 8) : Bulls do have injuries but their backline could still have guys like Paige, Serfontein, Kriel, Galant, Odendaal in their backs which are all good players. Not sure what their forwards will be like but Jason Jenkins and RD Snyman make for good locks.

    Comment 9, posted at 27.06.17 13:18:36 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 8) : A second string side that should be thumped by a near full strength Sharks team! That sounds ominous considering the Sharks track record over the last…….. 8 years.

    Comment 10, posted at 27.06.17 13:32:25 by Hulk

    Hulk
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Speaking of scrummies, I’m burning for Cam Wright to join the Sharks – surely he’s able to join the squad with the French season over.

    Comment 11, posted at 27.06.17 13:34:05 by FireTheLooser

    FireTheLooser
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 11) : I’d hope so. I’d like him to come into the squad and get a feel for the culture and ethics Rob and Gary are trying to instill at the Tank before SR 2018 pre-season kicks off.

    Comment 12, posted at 27.06.17 13:41:49 by Hulk

    Hulk
    		 

  • OK my revised team :mrgreen: :mrgreen:

    I am gonna take a chance here and predict the team vs the Bulls, of course i have no idea as to “if” some of the injured players will be back for selection

    15 Mvovo
    14 Van Wyk
    13 Ward
    12 Andre
    11 Nkosi
    10 Bosch
    09 Reinach
    08 Dan Dup
    07 JL Dup
    06 VD Walt Capt
    05 Lewies
    04 oosthuizen
    03 Coenie
    02 Marais
    01 Tank

    16 Coetzee
    17 Beast
    18 Adriaanse
    19 Droste/Andrews
    20 Tera
    21 Claasens
    22 April
    23 Sbura

    Comment 13, posted at 27.06.17 13:57:00 by sharks_lover
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_lover
    		 

