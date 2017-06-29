Bok danger men in Bulls midfield

Bulls coach Nollis Marais is dealing with a heavy injury toll at the moment and has been forced to name inexperienced players in a number of key positions for Friday’s Super Rugby game against the Sharks.

One area in which the Bulls will be strong, though, is midfield, with the in-form Test centre pairing of Jan Serfontein and Jesse Kriel sure to cause a few headaches for their hosts, who have themselves been disrupted by injuries in the middle of the backline. The Bulls boast further test experience in the form of hooker (and captain) Adriaans Strauss and scrumhalf Rudy Paige, but look rather thin elsewhere.

Injuries to Trevor Nyakane and Lood de Jager see a debutant (Conraad van Vuuren) start at tighthead prop and a young lock combination in RG Snyman and Jason Jenkins. Nic de Jager will ply number 8 in place of injured Hanru Liebenberg, while Tony Jantjies enjoys a first career start at flyhalf. Wingers Duncan Matthews and Kefentse Mahlo are also both inexperienced, with the latter on debut.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten , 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 RG Snyman , 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman.

Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka , 18 John Roy Jenkins, 19 Shuan Adendorff, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Andre Warner , 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian Schoeman