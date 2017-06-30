After months of speculation, the inevitable has been confirmed by SA Rugby. Rassie Erasmus is back in the country.

Erasmus returns from Ireland to take up the vacant Director of Rugby position, overseeing the country’s national teams and the development of the players, coaches and referees.

Jacques Nienaber is on the same plane back into the country, taking up the High Performance position next to Erasmus. Nienaber worked together with Erasmus at Munster.

The full statement is below:

Erasmus returning to fill rugby development void

Rassie Erasmus will be re-joining SA Rugby to fill a vacant role it was confirmed on Friday.

Erasmus, who left a year ago to take up a position at Irish province, Munster, will return as the Director of Rugby to oversee South African rugby’s eight national teams and participation and management of 20 competitions as well as the development of players, coaches and referees.

During his time in Ireland he was named as Guinness Pro12 Coach of the Year after leading Munster to the top the log for the first time in six years as well as to the semi-finals of the European Champions Cup. Munster won 26 out of 32 matches in all competitions.

Erasmus’s employment with Munster will terminate on 31 December 2017. Jacques Nienaber, who joined Erasmus in Ireland, is also returning to SA Rugby as high performance coach.

Allister Coetzee’s position as Springbok coach remains unchanged, said Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby.

“Allister has done a great job to turn the Springboks around this season and I can categorically put to rest any idea that he is being replaced as Springbok coach,” said Roux.

“We will do everything in our power to support him for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship and everything that lies beyond that.”