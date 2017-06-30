Massive quarter-final challenge

The rugby gods giveth and those same gods taketh away and Sharks XV coach Paul Anthony will certainly feel that he’s being made to pay a heavy price for last week’s bounty. Gone are any vestiges of Super Rugby experience from the team named to face the Blue Bulls in Sunday’s SuperSport Challenge quarterfinal and with injury further adding to selection woes, Anthony has been forced to name a very inexperienced side indeed.

The repercussions of Springbok niggles are felt here too – Beast Mtawaarira’s week off means that Juan Schoeman plays super Rugby and Gerhard Engelbrecht has to switch to loose head prop from his more regular tight head role. Johnny Meyer is back, at least, to hold the other side of the scrum, with some continuity in the form of hooker Stephan Coetzee. Stalwart Hyron Andrews has also been called up for Super Rugby bench duty, meaning a switch from 4 to 5 for Jean Droste and elevation to the starting line-up for young Rikus Zwart. Keegan Daniel and Khaya Majola provide a rare smattering of Super Rugby experience in the loose trio (the former captains the side) with Wian Vosloo ever dependable on the blind side.

Rowan Gouws and Benhard Janse van Rensburg are a good enough halfback pairing at this level, but Anthony and Ricardo Loubscher would not have chosen this match to hand a first start to Rovers player Brandon Bailing, who comes in at inside centre. Tristan Blewett is outside him, with Morne Joubert and Ilunga Mukendi the wingers. Another youngster, Courtney Winnar, is at fullback; he, at least, has played a fair bit for the XV this season.

Spare a thought for Marius Louw, named on the bench here just as he has been for the Sharks Super Rugby team. It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Grey High old boy who – hopefully – will go straight from his Super Rugby capping ceremony to the airport to meet the rest of the squad in Cape Town. Sunday’s match kicks off at 12h45 at Green Point Stadium and will be shown live on SuperSport 1.

Sharks XV : 15 Courtney Winnaar, 14 Morne Joubert, 13 Tristan Blewett, 12 Brandon Bailing, 11 Ilunga Mukendi, 10 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 9 Rowan Gouws, 8 Keegan Daniel (capt), 7 Wian Vosloo. 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Jean Droste, 4 Rikus Zwart, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Stephan Coetzee, 1 Gerhard Engelbrecht

Subs: 16 Andrew du Plessis, 17 Thierry Kounga, 18 Bandisa Ndlovu, 19 Graham Geldenhuys, 20 Hanco Venter, 21 Danrich Visagie, 22 Marius Louw