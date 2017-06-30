robdylan

Super Rugby 2017: Sharks v Bulls


Right – we’re back in Durban for some Super Rugby action, at last.

Neither team really has all that much at stake here, although the Sharks will, of course, want to give themselves the best possible chance of avoiding the Crusaders in the last 8, hence wanting a big win. Both sides have been disrupted by injuries, so it will probably take a while for things to settle down.

Kick-off at Kings Park is at 7pm.

Sharks: 15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 S’bura Sithole, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Sibusiso Nkosi, 10 Garth April, 9 Cobus Reinach, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tera Mtembu, 6 Philip van der Walt (captain), 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Etienne Oosthuizen, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit.
Replacements: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Michael Claassens, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Marius Louw.

Bulls: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Duncan Matthews, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Jan Serfontein, 11 Kefentse Mahlo, 10 Tony Jantjies, 9 Rudy Paige, 8 Nic de Jager, 7 Jannes Kirsten , 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Rudolph Snyman , 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Adriaan Strauss (captain), 1 Pierre Schoeman.
Replacements: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka , 18 Johnroy Jenkins, 19 Shaun Adendorff, 20 Renaldo Bothma, 21 Andre Warner , 22 Burger Odendaal, 23 Tian Schoeman



  • Ok now the time is dragging it’s feet, :mrgreen: :mrgreen: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 1, posted at 30.06.17 18:10:22 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Must say I am a little nervous for this game, probably because we have not played for a month :roll:

    Comment 2, posted at 30.06.17 18:12:36 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well if sithole is off his game coach have good backups in ward and louw.

    Comment 3, posted at 30.06.17 18:15:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Still not clear why van wyk didn’t make the team. Unless Rob wants to spare him for bigger games.

    Comment 4, posted at 30.06.17 18:17:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 4) : Has a niggle so they did not want to worsen it, same as Mvovo, Beast, JL.

    Comment 5, posted at 30.06.17 18:34:41 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • :| 7 more minutes lol

    Comment 6, posted at 30.06.17 18:53:45 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 5) : Ah. Thanks

    Comment 7, posted at 30.06.17 19:03:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Scrummie must just be quick. The backline wants to run.

    Comment 8, posted at 30.06.17 19:04:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This Bulls team means business. Playing the game at 100mph so far

    Comment 9, posted at 30.06.17 19:08:55 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Nothing to lose lots to prove.

    Comment 10, posted at 30.06.17 19:10:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 0-5 Bulls

    Comment 11, posted at 30.06.17 19:10:10 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We allowing ourselves to be bullied off the ball.

    Comment 12, posted at 30.06.17 19:11:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well, that was rubbish…

    Comment 13, posted at 30.06.17 19:11:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : We getting creamed at the breakdown. Okes better start waking up

    Comment 14, posted at 30.06.17 19:12:05 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Glorious chance goes abegging…Tera, man!

    Comment 15, posted at 30.06.17 19:15:27 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Too many 50/50 passes. Chill dudes!!!

    Comment 16, posted at 30.06.17 19:15:30 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 14) : yup

    Comment 17, posted at 30.06.17 19:15:39 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 12) : Keegan daniel

    Comment 18, posted at 30.06.17 19:16:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Very deserved by the Tank

    Comment 19, posted at 30.06.17 19:18:08 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • That’s better…

    Comment 20, posted at 30.06.17 19:18:10 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Tank

    Comment 21, posted at 30.06.17 19:18:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That’s it! :grin:

    Comment 22, posted at 30.06.17 19:18:34 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • No one stops the Tank

    Comment 23, posted at 30.06.17 19:18:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 7-5

    Comment 24, posted at 30.06.17 19:19:14 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • :shock:

    Comment 25, posted at 30.06.17 19:20:38 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ag no man…great play Bosch and April and then stuffed up and Bulls score…ai!

    Comment 26, posted at 30.06.17 19:21:20 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ag Jirre Garth!

    Comment 27, posted at 30.06.17 19:21:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Brilliant counter by the Bulls

    Comment 28, posted at 30.06.17 19:22:03 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 27) : Rather Jirre to the rest of the team that stopped tackling

    Comment 29, posted at 30.06.17 19:22:58 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 27) : to be fair to April, he did look on the outside and odwa wasn’t there at that point

    Comment 30, posted at 30.06.17 19:23:11 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bulls may be playing at 100mph but sharks bot slouching

    Comment 31, posted at 30.06.17 19:24:43 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Are we seriously going to kick at f-ing posts in this match

    Comment 32, posted at 30.06.17 19:24:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 29) : @Poisy (Comment 30) : For losing the ball in the tackle.

    Comment 33, posted at 30.06.17 19:24:58 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • We need yo just calm down a bit and be more accurate.

    Comment 34, posted at 30.06.17 19:25:04 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 31) : Not….even

    Comment 35, posted at 30.06.17 19:25:08 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Our defense is shocking

    Comment 36, posted at 30.06.17 19:25:53 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 32) : We’re going to need those points

    Comment 37, posted at 30.06.17 19:26:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Where the hell is our defence today :roll:

    Comment 38, posted at 30.06.17 19:26:13 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Oh my word, we are a bit swak tonight!

    Comment 39, posted at 30.06.17 19:26:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • We miss Ruan Botha

    Comment 40, posted at 30.06.17 19:26:47 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 36) : We need to calm down a bit. Dictate a bit more.

    Comment 41, posted at 30.06.17 19:27:02 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bills backs are running through at will

    Comment 42, posted at 30.06.17 19:27:03 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • As if to prove my points that penalties won’t win a game where the bulls will run from everywhere, they are playing a barbarians game as they have nothing to lose. We are not even trying

    Comment 43, posted at 30.06.17 19:27:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 37) : If they keep scoring tries it won’t

    Comment 44, posted at 30.06.17 19:27:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Shocking defence…three tries conceded in 25 minutes! Come on, men!!!!

    Comment 45, posted at 30.06.17 19:27:45 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • It’s THAT Sharks team again. :roll:

    Comment 46, posted at 30.06.17 19:28:01 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Love the Bulls’ attitude.

    Comment 47, posted at 30.06.17 19:28:51 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : we are in for a hiding if this continues

    Comment 48, posted at 30.06.17 19:29:13 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : Why we need to slow them. Need some calm veterans here.

    Comment 49, posted at 30.06.17 19:29:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • A lot of talent in this Bulls team. Imagine what Mitchell can do with this team

    Comment 50, posted at 30.06.17 19:29:21 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 46) : who’s the captain tonight?

    Comment 51, posted at 30.06.17 19:30:33 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 44) : You seen any lately? :mrgreen:

    Comment 52, posted at 30.06.17 19:30:46 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 48) : We learn through pain.

    Comment 53, posted at 30.06.17 19:31:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 51) : Ginger?

    Comment 54, posted at 30.06.17 19:31:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 49) : We have the capabilities to run them off their feet, just need to be more clinical. They are playing as a team, were not

    Comment 55, posted at 30.06.17 19:32:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 52) : Watched some reruns from the early 2000′s there were some at least

    Comment 56, posted at 30.06.17 19:33:22 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 54) : he hasn’t had a good game in awhile, they need to drop him or play him in his preferred position

    Comment 57, posted at 30.06.17 19:33:53 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 55) : Yup you are on the money. But we have always had this retarded recovery problem.

    Comment 58, posted at 30.06.17 19:33:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Man our execution is poor.

    Comment 59, posted at 30.06.17 19:34:18 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 53) : If you’re talking about Sharks supporters, you’re wrong – we never learn

    Comment 60, posted at 30.06.17 19:34:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 57) : The last option the better.

    Comment 61, posted at 30.06.17 19:34:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Historically we have been better than the bulls in the second half, here’s hoping………

    Comment 62, posted at 30.06.17 19:35:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 56) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    Comment 63, posted at 30.06.17 19:35:11 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 60) : Touche

    Comment 64, posted at 30.06.17 19:35:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 51) : Ginger….sadly Sharks are again lowering their standards (and respect for the Black & White) to that of their opposition.

    How many years have this issue plagued the Sharks. Time to level KP and move to Moses Mabhida, as we’re not shaking these cancerous tendencies.

    Comment 65, posted at 30.06.17 19:35:46 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Looks like we are setting ourselves up to loose the last 3 games of our season

    Comment 66, posted at 30.06.17 19:36:13 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 62) : Just must not let that margin run away with us though.

    Comment 67, posted at 30.06.17 19:36:16 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • No system in place. Bulls have Mitchell on email and they are kicking our arse. Sharks have never been serious about winning Super Rugby.

    Comment 68, posted at 30.06.17 19:37:22 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • We should win this but only if we take control by dominating their forwards and slowing the game.

    Comment 69, posted at 30.06.17 19:37:36 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 67) : One try for us and it is all square second half

    Comment 70, posted at 30.06.17 19:37:41 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Is a single bulls player actually going to enter a ruck legally or clean one legally

    Comment 71, posted at 30.06.17 19:38:36 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • For the first time, I’m starting to doubt RdP as SR coach – Mitchel’s bulls are currently beating the Sharks via e-mail.

    Comment 72, posted at 30.06.17 19:38:37 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : Yes

    Comment 73, posted at 30.06.17 19:38:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 69) : Agreed

    Comment 74, posted at 30.06.17 19:39:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 66) : That won’t be a first…

    Comment 75, posted at 30.06.17 19:39:28 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 75) : Or a change of pace

    Comment 76, posted at 30.06.17 19:39:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Amazing how being out of a job has been good for Nollis’s psyche :grin:

    Comment 77, posted at 30.06.17 19:40:48 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : We should try it on RdP. :twisted:

    Comment 78, posted at 30.06.17 19:42:25 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 78) : Bring back plumtree, start the revolution gents

    Comment 79, posted at 30.06.17 19:43:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 78) : :lol:

    Comment 80, posted at 30.06.17 19:43:06 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 77) : I think John’s influence is showing

    Comment 81, posted at 30.06.17 19:43:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Just stop with the stupid little kicks. It worked once.

    Comment 82, posted at 30.06.17 19:43:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 72) : never liked him as our super rugby coach but that said, the players need to take responsibility

    Comment 83, posted at 30.06.17 19:43:59 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 79) : Don’t think he’ll want to be assistant to RdP.

    Comment 84, posted at 30.06.17 19:44:25 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 83) : The divas will never be tamed

    Comment 85, posted at 30.06.17 19:44:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 81) : Probably had a Skype session in the Bulls changeroom before the game.

    Comment 86, posted at 30.06.17 19:45:12 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 84) : Other way around bud

    Comment 87, posted at 30.06.17 19:45:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 83) : I was blindly optimistic, but we are so damn inconsistent.

    Comment 88, posted at 30.06.17 19:45:30 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Thank goodness that shit half is over, coach needs to wake these clowns up.

    Comment 89, posted at 30.06.17 19:46:20 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 86) : They’re going to have good kak out halftime

    Comment 90, posted at 30.06.17 19:46:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • That last play just summed up the fuckedupness

    Comment 91, posted at 30.06.17 19:47:00 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • The Bulls have figured out Bosch is our main strike weapon and they take the ball from him each time

    Comment 92, posted at 30.06.17 19:47:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 72) : Can’t compare RdP to Mitchell. It’s a no contest. Hence I say we talk the talk about Winn SR but our actions say we are not serious about winning competitions. To make matters there’s the Everittgate.

    Comment 93, posted at 30.06.17 19:47:14 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • No penalty for that scrum demolition? Thinks the assistant referee’s had a chat to Angus Gardner and instructed him to be as biased as possible, they have so much fun screwing us

    Comment 94, posted at 30.06.17 19:47:39 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 85) : than show them the door. Clearly they can’t back it up on the field

    Comment 95, posted at 30.06.17 19:48:01 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 87) : Plum is King assistant coach, but average head coach.

    Our loose trio is so unbalanced, 8th men playin in all 3 positions.

    Comment 96, posted at 30.06.17 19:48:15 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 92) : Which is silly. April such a capable weapon

    Comment 97, posted at 30.06.17 19:48:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 95) : No arguments from me

    Comment 98, posted at 30.06.17 19:48:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks missing a few important important players out there and it’s showing

    Comment 99, posted at 30.06.17 19:49:01 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 90) : Yes because they let the Tank in for a soft try :mrgreen:

    Comment 100, posted at 30.06.17 19:49:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 96) : The loose trio not the issue, no heart on display tonight. We looked as uncoached as the rebels f-up

    Comment 101, posted at 30.06.17 19:49:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 88) : early jan or late December does that to people

    Comment 102, posted at 30.06.17 19:49:53 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 96) : Ginger to 8, Dan to 7 and Tera at 6 and it already looks better

    Comment 103, posted at 30.06.17 19:50:04 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 100) : Soft or a weakness? Maybe we should be forcing the set and using the pick and go more?

    Comment 104, posted at 30.06.17 19:51:16 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 99) : The players are capable just not willing, except for Paige and the centers this is a Vodacom cup bulls team and they are out teaming us

    Comment 105, posted at 30.06.17 19:51:25 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 101) : Poor skills, poor decision making and our defence went walkabout tonight.

    Comment 106, posted

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 93) : I miss Jake white actually

    • Comment 107, posted at 30.06.17 19:51:42 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 102) : Late and early.

    • Comment 108, posted at 30.06.17 19:52:00 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 106) : And absolutely sackless

    • Comment 109, posted at 30.06.17 19:52:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 105) : Gelant is pretty classy too. He had good games for the SA A and tonight as well

    • Comment 110, posted at 30.06.17 19:52:29 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 104) : Exactly. Why the hell did we stop playing like that?

    • Comment 111, posted at 30.06.17 19:53:12 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 103) : Keegan at 6, Ginger at 8 and JL dupz at 7…..Dan is below average.

    • Comment 112, posted at 30.06.17 19:53:44 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 110) : If you run decent support lines at pace, you will score tries, better coaching plain and simple, and nollis is useless………..

    • Comment 113, posted at 30.06.17 19:53:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 112) : That would be better but I was just looking at who is in the team tonight

    • Comment 114, posted at 30.06.17 19:54:47 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Rdp should threaten to cancel their matchfees for tonight if they lose to the 2nd worst team in RSA. Maybe they will get some spine then

    • Comment 115, posted at 30.06.17 19:56:21 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • I cannot understand the repeated use of the 80kg Bosch as the strike runner at the 96 kg Bulls centres

    • Comment 116, posted at 30.06.17 19:58:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bulls looking good. :shock:

    Bulls checking their inboxes at half time? :mrgreen:

    • Comment 117, posted at 30.06.17 19:58:25 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 114) : SA Rugby, in general, doesn’t understand loose trio balance. Mohoje’s injury created a fluke balance for the Boks but it will be short-lived.

    • Comment 118, posted at 30.06.17 19:58:41 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 116) : He is the savior of S.A. rugby remember, nothing he can’t do

    • Comment 119, posted at 30.06.17 19:58:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 115) : knowing how mentally weak our players are it would most likely have the opposite affect

    • Comment 120, posted at 30.06.17 19:59:30 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 115) : Not anymore. I predict with mitchell at the helm you are going to see a very different bulls team shortly.

    • Comment 121, posted at 30.06.17 19:59:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 114) : Yeah true….but Keegan could’ve been there, drop Dan for Terra at 7. Terra is average, but Dan is simply a liability.

    Can’t wait for Cam and Schreuder to run the show from 9 – the tiny viking is just not cutting it.

    • Comment 122, posted at 30.06.17 19:59:50 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 116) : Hoping the Bulls centres are blinded by their brilliance?

    • Comment 123, posted at 30.06.17 20:00:03 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • It keeps getting more pathetic. :evil:

    • Comment 124, posted at 30.06.17 20:00:12 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 121) : Not yet under Mitchell, which makes this performance from the sharks even worse.

    • Comment 125, posted at 30.06.17 20:00:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Two stupid penalties in a row :roll:

    Make that three…

    • Comment 126, posted at 30.06.17 20:00:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Reinach right on que

    • Comment 127, posted at 30.06.17 20:01:35 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Time to watch a movie im out. Highlights in the morning.

    • Comment 128, posted at 30.06.17 20:01:53 by Poisy Reply
    Author
    PoisyTeam captain
    		 

  • Reinach is über kak. Can’t wait for Schreuder and Wright

    • Comment 129, posted at 30.06.17 20:02:30 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 3 penalties 3 minutes just doing what every Superrugby team has done the entire season

    • Comment 130, posted at 30.06.17 20:02:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Since when is Bitch James a bulls supporter

    • Comment 131, posted at 30.06.17 20:03:48 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 128) : Highlights?

    • Comment 132, posted at 30.06.17 20:03:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 132) : Yes bulls playing beautiful running rugby

    • Comment 133, posted at 30.06.17 20:04:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 131) : I was thinking the same thing

    • Comment 134, posted at 30.06.17 20:04:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 134) : But lately all ex sharks players have been

    • Comment 135, posted at 30.06.17 20:05:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 133) : They ate sucking us into their game. We are passengers.

    • Comment 136, posted at 30.06.17 20:05:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sorry but this is just dogshit

    • Comment 137, posted at 30.06.17 20:06:01 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 136) : In all fairness the reffing has not even looked at anything but the sharks infringements the last 20min, the guys are rattled and rushing. Calm down and repeat the dismantling performance of the stormers

    • Comment 138, posted at 30.06.17 20:07:27 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Seriously how stupid are our players?

    • Comment 139, posted at 30.06.17 20:08:43 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks making it very easy for the ref. Some truly brainless play from them at the moment. :roll:

    • Comment 140, posted at 30.06.17 20:08:54 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Holy fuck reff may we participate in the match?????!!!!

    • Comment 141, posted at 30.06.17 20:08:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 138) : But that is our fault. The better team overcomes.

    • Comment 142, posted at 30.06.17 20:09:40 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 139) : Oosthuizen has never been the most intelligent lock out there.

    • Comment 143, posted at 30.06.17 20:10:03 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 142) : Captaincy plays a vital role in that

    • Comment 144, posted at 30.06.17 20:11:28 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Vermeulen puts in the first dominant tackle of the night.

    • Comment 145, posted at 30.06.17 20:11:56 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bulls making a lot of play for very little, if any, reward.

    Could come back to bite them later.

    • Comment 146, posted at 30.06.17 20:12:14 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Like now.

    • Comment 147, posted at 30.06.17 20:13:39 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Try Sharks Bosch

    • Comment 148, posted at 30.06.17 20:13:44 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Claasens made a huge difference since he came on

    • Comment 149, posted at 30.06.17 20:14:31 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Some thinking happening at last!

    • Comment 150, posted at 30.06.17 20:14:45 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • All of a sudden just 3 points in it. Still plenty of time.

    • Comment 151, posted at 30.06.17 20:15:00 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 149) : Thomas is also awesome tonight, but the change of pace from claasens is refreshing

    • Comment 152, posted at 30.06.17 20:15:38 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Tight forwards show our backs how to keep the ball alive

    • Comment 153, posted at 30.06.17 20:15:59 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 149) : Ya boet. Dead horse and all that.

    • Comment 154, posted at 30.06.17 20:16:02 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • fuckit.

    • Comment 155, posted at 30.06.17 20:16:16 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Serf is really ripping us a new one

    • Comment 156, posted at 30.06.17 20:17:16 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 155) : Worst defence from the sharks this season

    • Comment 157, posted at 30.06.17 20:17:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Kak kick. Bulls try.

    • Comment 158, posted at 30.06.17 20:17:42 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Is Benda venter coaching the defence?

    • Comment 159, posted at 30.06.17 20:17:43 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hats of to the Bulls for scoring some fantastic tries. :cool:

    • Comment 160, posted at 30.06.17 20:17:48 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 156) : Running at April and Bosch seems to be working

    • Comment 161, posted at 30.06.17 20:17:48 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 161) : Not using April as we should.

    • Comment 162, posted at 30.06.17 20:18:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 160) : Seeing them performing better is nice, just not looking forward to their supporters tomorrow, hate them with all my conviction not the team

    • Comment 163, posted at 30.06.17 20:18:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • We deserve a loss. Sorry guys.

    • Comment 164, posted at 30.06.17 20:18:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 160) : At this stage I will happily give the Bulls our quarter final spot. At least they will give the Saders a some resistance

    • Comment 165, posted at 30.06.17 20:19:27 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 162) : 15 individuals will never beat a team of 15………..

    • Comment 166, posted at 30.06.17 20:19:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 165) : One swallow not a summer make

    • Comment 167, posted at 30.06.17 20:20:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • So the up and under between our 22m and 10m lines is now the exit plan?

    • Comment 168, posted at 30.06.17 20:20:47 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • And the Saders looms….70+ cricket coming up.

    • Comment 169, posted at 30.06.17 20:21:07 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 163) : @Bokhoring (Comment 165) : Now, now boys. Don’t get carried away. They’re still evil and to blame for all the wrongs in the world. :mrgreen: :twisted:

    • Comment 170, posted at 30.06.17 20:21:52 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 167) : This Bulls team playing like tonight against Saders 45-12 Saders. This Sharks team playing like tonight 60+-0

    • Comment 171, posted at 30.06.17 20:22:16 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 168) : Get posession of the ball, kick it up onto the air and reduce 100% possession to a 50/50 at best. Why. :roll:

    • Comment 172, posted at 30.06.17 20:22:55 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 171) : Maybe be we revel in underdogs status.

    • Comment 173, posted at 30.06.17 20:24:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Boks need to hold onto to Serf. He is by far the best 12 in SA at the moment.

    • Comment 174, posted at 30.06.17 20:26:17 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Tomorrow all the fortuner and ford rangers have bulls stickers again.

    • Comment 175, posted at 30.06.17 20:26:43 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sithole….own goaling his chances at another shot of SR

    • Comment 176, posted at 30.06.17 20:26:53 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 172) : It’s just our laid back rugby culture man…

    • Comment 177, posted at 30.06.17 20:29:26 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 176) : sadly the bloke has feet for hands

    • Comment 178, posted at 30.06.17 20:30:09 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 177) : Too lazy to work for territory. Kick it away and hope the opposition gifts us easy meters.

    • Comment 179, posted at 30.06.17 20:31:43 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Puff puff knock….puff puff knock….won’t ever get high with this lot in your crew.

    • Comment 180, posted at 30.06.17 20:32:59 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Does the result of this match make any difference to play-off spots? I know the Bulls are out.

    • Comment 181, posted at 30.06.17 20:32:59 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Sadly the plan was left at home. Hope we learn at least.

    • Comment 182, posted at 30.06.17 20:33:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 179) : That’s exactly what it looks like. And then get totally rattled when that doesn’t work

    • Comment 183, posted at 30.06.17 20:33:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bulls must go for poles and seal the game

    • Comment 184, posted at 30.06.17 20:33:32 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • So, so, sooooooooo crap. Oh my word!!!

    • Comment 185, posted at 30.06.17 20:33:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • April had no support.

    • Comment 186, posted at 30.06.17 20:33:59 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fokkit April!!

    • Comment 187, posted at 30.06.17 20:34:15 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 181) : Nope….we’re either getting murdered by the Saders or Lions, but that is completely out of our hands.

    Sharks clearly grabbing the underdog tag with both hands.

    • Comment 188, posted at 30.06.17 20:34:42 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 181) : Not really. Except we will have face the saders earlier. Sorry but I still believe they are the horse to back for this SR

    • Comment 189, posted at 30.06.17 20:34:44 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sharks_lover (Comment 186) : Then kick the ball!

    • Comment 190, posted at 30.06.17 20:34:52 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Maybe time supporters boycotted the stadium to prove a point, in 2 weeks time let them play in front of 0 supporters

    • Comment 191, posted at 30.06.17 20:35:23 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 188) : Thanks

    • Comment 192, posted at 30.06.17 20:35:26 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 181) : No difference…except it is actually bloody soul destroying to watch this…I can’t do this anymore…

    • Comment 193, posted at 30.06.17 20:35:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 187) : Nah don’t put it on him his team has been crap

    • Comment 194, posted at 30.06.17 20:35:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 189) : Agree. If not them then one of the other kiwi sides.

    • Comment 195, posted at 30.06.17 20:36:07 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 181) : Sharks have a QF even if they loose against the Lions as well. After tonight very very low chance of catching up with Landers

    • Comment 196, posted at 30.06.17 20:36:09 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 193) : Next weekend a bye….thank goodness.

    • Comment 197, posted at 30.06.17 20:36:50 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Can’t believe I was actually looking forward to watching this shit.

    • Comment 198, posted at 30.06.17 20:37:13 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 195) : Only SA team with the kind of character needed is the lions. Sadly no one else has this.

    • Comment 199, posted at 30.06.17 20:37:28 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • April can have this loss all his own ….. what a liability in the keymaker position, meh

    • Comment 200, posted at 30.06.17 20:37:34 by Mephisto_Shark Reply

    Mephisto_SharkCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 194) : I’m not but kick the ball if you don’t have support at the back

    • Comment 201, posted at 30.06.17 20:37:39 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 196) : Thanks. These last few rounds are probably as unexciting as sport can get. Sadly. :|

    • Comment 202, posted at 30.06.17 20:38:04 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 176) : @RuckingFun (Comment 178) : It’s why he just never made it…and will not get another chance…bye bye…

    • Comment 203, posted at 30.06.17 20:38:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 196) : Hopefully we can forefeit the QF…..gonna pay a lot of money to get slaughtered in NZ.

    • Comment 204, posted at 30.06.17 20:38:31 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 196) : Like that was ever on the cards

    • Comment 205, posted at 30.06.17 20:38:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 198) : I had this nagging doubt all along. Wish I didn’t. We suck at recovering from set back and layoff.

    • Comment 206, posted at 30.06.17 20:39:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Ref really isn’t rewarding the dominant scrum

    • Comment 207, posted at 30.06.17 20:39:26 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 199) : True.

    • Comment 208, posted at 30.06.17 20:39:30 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 198) : Hello. Long time no see…right now you’re better to see than this shite… :shock:

    • Comment 209, posted at 30.06.17 20:39:46 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sorry but this is not a well coached team.

    • Comment 210, posted at 30.06.17 20:40:09 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • I’d take Plum as e-mail coach any day…..

    • Comment 211, posted at 30.06.17 20:40:52 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • At least Louw had shown some promise since coming on

    • Comment 212, posted at 30.06.17 20:41:02 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 204) : At least the trip will be scenic. NZ is beautiful country.

    • Comment 213, posted at 30.06.17 20:41:06 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 206) : You can put a fullstop right after “we suck”.

    • Comment 214, posted at 30.06.17 20:41:34 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 202) : Whoever came up with this rubbish format needs to be drawn and quartered. My kingdom for the Super 12.

    • Comment 215, posted at 30.06.17 20:42:12 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 212) : Yep. We should stop wasting that lad. Sithole has had way more chance than is justified.

    • Comment 216, posted at 30.06.17 20:42:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I know I probably shouldn’t be, but I am actually gutted by this…wow…monumentally crap!

    • Comment 217, posted at 30.06.17 20:42:31 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 209) : Howdy Pastor.

    • Comment 218, posted at 30.06.17 20:43:12 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why not kick it away with 3 min to go?

    • Comment 219, posted at 30.06.17 20:43:39 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 217) : No you should. Totally justified.

    • Comment 220, posted at 30.06.17 20:43:47 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Is Am injured?

    • Comment 221, posted at 30.06.17 20:44:14 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 215) : Yip. Play everyone. Home and away. Separate the men from the boys.

    • Comment 222, posted at 30.06.17 20:44:23 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 217) : Imagine how the poor sods with season tickets must feel – Sharks just absolutely refusing to reward their loyalty.

    • Comment 223, posted at 30.06.17 20:44:39 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 215) : Think it was some or other Aussie genius.

    • Comment 224, posted at 30.06.17 20:45:13 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Fucking pathetic sums up Tonight

    • Comment 225, posted at 30.06.17 20:45:49 by jdolivier Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 221) : Yes…back next week..

    • Comment 226, posted at 30.06.17 20:45:59 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks backline “moves” are really useless, just end up running sideways

    • Comment 227, posted at 30.06.17 20:46:15 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @Ben (Comment 214) : That’s exactly what I was going to write :grin:

    • Comment 228, posted at 30.06.17 20:46:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 224) : Aussie and genius in the same sentence just does not work unless it involves the Aussie polishing the genius’s boots

    • Comment 229, posted at 30.06.17 20:46:41 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Time for yet another ritualistic burning of a Sharks jersey…..I really should stop wasting my money.

    • Comment 230, posted at 30.06.17 20:47:03 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • Seriously did not see this coming. What was in those e-mails? :shock:

    • Comment 231, posted at 30.06.17 20:47:24 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 226) : Think Lambs should take a retirement package in Europe now.

    • Comment 232, posted at 30.06.17 20:47:43 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 223) : When I watched us play the Tahs in Durban and the Lions at EP I didn’t think I’d endure a season that dished up this…and what we did against the Kings…my word!

    • Comment 233, posted at 30.06.17 20:48:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Extra melktert for the Bulls next week.

    • Comment 234, posted at 30.06.17 20:48:20 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 230) : I should have rather cleared the blocked drain than watch this crap

    • Comment 235, posted at 30.06.17 20:48:28 by Bokhoring Reply

    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 231) : Clearly something far more damnung than those of Hillary and the Guptas combined. :twisted:

    • Comment 236, posted at 30.06.17 20:49:06 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 231) : Your pick set this up… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 237, posted at 30.06.17 20:49:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 228) : Geniuses and all that. :grin:

    • Comment 238, posted at 30.06.17 20:49:21 by Ben Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    BenAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 235) : Far more satisfaction than simply looking at this blocked drain called Sharks rugby.

    • Comment 239, posted at 30.06.17 20:50:42 by FireTheLooser Reply

    FireTheLooserAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 237) : If only I was that influential… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 240, posted at 30.06.17 20:50:43 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 240) : If only you were the reason and not this crap that the Sharks dished up…sigh…

    • Comment 241, posted at 30.06.17 20:55:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @FireTheLooser (Comment 239) : Maybe now people will realize when saying Bosch and April are fine as our 10? they are not the answer, Nkosi had his 1 great game, Andre Esterhuizen was alone out there for our backline, we have no speed to the breakdown, I have mentioned before we are very thin in quite a few positions and it showed.

    • Comment 242, posted at 30.06.17 20:55:26 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 224) : @Bokhoring (Comment 229) : Don’t give quite so little credit to the ability of our good ol’ South African administrators to contribute to something like this!

    • Comment 243, posted at 30.06.17 20:58:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Cheerio chaps. Chin up and all that. Off to spend some quality time with two of my best friends. Sauvignon and Blanc. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 244, posted at 30.06.17 20:58:43 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 234) : Koeksisters too. At Flamingo’s…

    • Comment 245, posted at 30.06.17 20:59:18 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 244) : Enjoy! :cool:

    • Comment 246, posted at 30.06.17 21:01:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks loose forwards and 9, 10, 13 were poor
    Scrums were dominant, Bosch was decent

    • Comment 247, posted at 30.06.17 21:03:33 by RuckingFun Reply

    RuckingFunTeam captain
    		 

  • @RuckingFun (Comment 247) : We need a stronger 10 but in this match Bosch should have been 10.

    • Comment 248, posted at 30.06.17 21:04:37 by sharks_lover Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    sharks_loverAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 244) : Sauvignon is ok, but I prefer to be in his company with Cabernet rather than with Blanc… :mrgreen:

    • Comment 249, posted at 30.06.17 21:07:28 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Poisy (Comment 107) : The one time we got a coach that could actually make us win the competition we decided he was too tough on us. His demands for professionalism were just too much for the banana boys.

    • Comment 250, posted at 30.06.17 22:36:08 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 241) : Didnt get a chance to watch the game, its disappointing that we once again lose at home in a game that we were on paper in a good position to win which does not reflect well in terms of stadium attendance. but hey we are definitely in a quarter hopefully this results in a better performance in that up coming quarter which hopefully is at ellis park.

    PS: I intend to watch our second team live in cape town on sunday, weather forecast is rain but I can think of worst reasons to get pneumonia :)

    • Comment 251, posted at 30.06.17 23:27:47 by revolverocelot Reply

    Super Rugby player
    		 

  • Shame, the Sharks’ management continue to keep their heads in the clouds. Hopefully one day they will make the calls that need to be made. Jobs for pals at the fans’ expense. Always playing catch up.

    • Comment 252, posted at 01.07.17 00:50:10 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Actually chowed by a guy who is coaching this team from America via email and we think we have the right coaching team. Lol. Poor Sharks management. Talk about a reality check.

    • Comment 253, posted at 01.07.17 01:03:17 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Team captain
    		 

