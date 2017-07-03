Bloody awful weekend

There really wasn’t a lot to get excited about this weekend if you’re a Sharks fan, with the Bulls enjoying somewhat of a mini renaissance and beating our team twice in the two fixtures played.
There’s not a lot to be said about the performances of either side, really. The Sharks Super Rugby side, for the first time this season, picked up no log points at all in a fixture, surrendering their home undefeated record and going down 17-30 to a Bulls team that made scoring tries look just too easy.
Adding further to the misery, the Blue Bulls then beat the Sharks XV 23-18 in the Supersport Challenge quarter-final in Cape Town on Sunday, this despite being down to 14 men for 50 minutes of the game (and 13 men for the last 10).
Neither Sharks team really got going at all and perhaps we do need to be just a little kind and ask to what extent injuries played their part. For sure, the Sharks senior side missed the likes of Beast Mtawarira, Jean-Luc du Preez, Ruan Botha, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am and Lwazi Mvovo. Those were some of the real in-form men the last time they played and their loss, coupled with the fact that the disjointed nature of their season doesn’t allow for any real continuity, means that the Sharks really did have to start from scratch with a brand new team this weekend.
Not, I’ll say, that the performance dished up was in any way defensible or excusable even despite these factors. The Sharks were simply rubbish on the day and as a supporter, I can only wring my hands in despair at a team that seemingly has so little respect for their fans that they cannot manage to “switch on” every time they take the field. There are enough senior players in that team – guys with experience aplenty at this level – that we should not need to endure such a gutless and spineless showing in any game, much less at home against a traditional enemy.
The Sharks XV, somehow, managed to be worse. I’ll give them a little more benefit of the doubt, though, in that they really were without a number of key players due to both injuries and Sharks call-ups. Credit to Marius Louw, though, who despite putting in a shift at Kings Park on Friday night managed to be about the only guy in that Sharks XV outfit on Sunday who pitched up and looked something like a rugby player.
So, all-in-all, there’s very little room for positivity at the moment – and what’s even more frustrating, we have to wait nearly two weeks to see our team in action again. Given that the Lions scored 90 points over the weekend, while the Sharks couldn’t even manage to catch a ball with any regularity, I’m not sure how many of us are even going to tune in for the inevitable slaughter of the last round, but at least it should give us a bit of practice for what the Crusaders will do to us in the quarter finals.
Or perhaps this team will find some backbone? We, their loyal but impatient fans, can only live in hope.
In a rather serendipitous turn of events on Friday evening, I could only watch the first half. Thank the almighty for rubbish internet.
I can half understand the Sharks 15 team being demotivated to an extent, these guys clawed their way back into contention with some good performances only to be told to go and play with their box of spiders last weekend while the Super squad players take over for the last game. Not good for motivation, team spirit etc.
This experiment clearly did not help either team
There’s just no excuse, other than Paige, Serfontein and Kriel, the Bulls were man-for-man the far inferior team on paper……’cept for the man they had on e-mail – wonder whether he was in the coaches box via skype?
Can the Sharks please appoint a head coach via VR, email and Skype?(the possibilities are endless, anyone of Eddie Jones, Joe Schmidt and JW could coach the Sharks in their spare time)
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : Don’t think we can blame the recourses the Bulls might or might not have had in John Mitchel. The Bulls had two newbies on both wings that made our experienced backline look like rookies. Our line-outs were just poor and our handling cost us dearly. Also not sure why everyone is so intimidated by Serfontein all of the sudden. He had a kak season before the international break.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 3) : it’s a sad day when Paige can be cited as being a superior player to what w have at the Sharks…
Can’t blame April’s efforts, but just wish he can learn to take the tackle and distribute the ball rather than his attempted offloads just before a hit after he gained 30+ metres on a line-break
@boertjie101 (Comment 4) : I’m worried that we’re stuck with Nollis 2.0 – except our Nollis has 3 kids that will always be assured of a starting spot at the expense of everyone else.
CC is coming, and mark my words, it will be Dan at 8, and Robert at 10….and 6 flank will be whomever is supposed to be playing eightman ahead of Dan.
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : Your favourite male model’s inability to turn left is very apt for Ben10, just in his case, he can’t pass right.
We did look better when Claasens came on, 5 kids in, and he’s still quicker than Rienach, with a crisp pass from the base of the ruck.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : So I presume you are going to be going into default mode soon, when can we expect to see the link to your “Petition to have Robert du Preez removed as Sharks coach” posted here.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : As with Nollis, RdP should remain, just get a quality head coach via internet.
The amount of time we had the Bulls scrambling on defence and a stupid 50/50 pass that either went forward or behind the player or was stolen by the opposition was astounding. This team (once again) looked like they turned up to a game playing an “inferior team” (like the Kings twice and the Rebels) and thought they’d blast them out the park with exhibition rugby that only made us look like amateurs. And what made things worse was as the game progressed and that didn’t work the seniors of the team didn’t manage to pull the guys together and tell them to tighten up and play smart. All we did was try to run more, throw more long passes, flicks and crazy off loads. This Sharks team isn’t lacking talent and I feel that our coaches aren’t incapable of doing the job at this level. What this team isn’t doing is being a professional outfit that takes all opponents seriously, and its clear that the effort put in for the “minnow” teams is something to be desired.
I want the players and coaches to stop saying after every poor game they want to repay the fans with a good performance, just to have a good game the following week and go back to playing kak the next week. I want our team to say we want to prove to our fans we are a professional side that takes all games deadly serious, that can string 18 games together where the group looks like they planned for the match. And I want to see our coaches being harsh on those players that don’t perform on the day. Dan du Preez should be very lucky being in the next match day 23, same goes for Reinarch. I think those 2 were our worst players on the day.
I was at the game and I must admit, we did not look interested.
The Bulls sliced through our backline like they were on a training ground. The passion we have shown all season on defence was sorely lacking.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 7) : you reckon RdP picks the twins because they are his sons?
@Hulk (Comment 11) : Agreed. That’s a good summation of the situation.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 10) : What are you doing between 05.00 and 17.00.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 15) : I said “Quality”.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 13) : Who’s the better 8: Ginger or Dan?
@FireTheLooser (Comment 16) : Ginger. He wouldve been a 50 cap Wallaby if he was born there. Just not sure a guy would pick his sons just because they are his sons. Such a kak situation to be in actually. Everytime any of them have an off game….
@Hulk (Comment 11) : Reinach and Dan have been there on more than one occasion. RdP needs to sack up and make the underperforming boys get splinters in their backsides. You have to work hard to earn your spot every weekend. Hurricanes and all blacks drop high profile players like savea often. We should too, if they let the team down. Said it Friday and will say it again today. 15 individuals will never beat a team of 15
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 17) : Jean-luc deserves his spot, Dan unfortunately is a cc player at best. Daddy needs to pick on form not on family
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 17) : I’m frustrated with our lack of balance in the loose…..Ginger should be at 8, Keegan at 6 (or buy Kwagga)…but Rob seems wholly disinterested in balancing our loose trio, in favour of having both Ginger and Dan on the field.
If Rob jr. comes, we’ll see players morale drop – because Rob will be kept at 10, Dan will be kept at 8, and everyone will have to play musical chairs to accomodate those two.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 20) : Eish, its a time bomb this. Any way you look at it.
@FireTheLooser (Comment 20) : Did you guys manage to catch the Sharks XV game – I’m not sure that there is another ‘on form’ player to replace Dan or Cobus.out of the 45 man squad that was named at the beginning of the season.
@West Indies Cricket Board (Comment 21) : completely predictable, I’m afraid, And it’s a damned if you do, damned if you don’t situation.
Yes, either way it might be perceived as bias. Ackerman finds himself in the same predicament.
It does not really matter whether the player deserve the spot or not, but it is the perception that maybe the player doesn’t have to do as much as the rest to retain his spot. In such instances it’s better to withdrawn… meaning children should play for another union or coach should coach another team. Even this possible solution might be perceive as unfair.
And as I said before, Keegan and rest of Sharks 15 might not have played that well on Sunday, (and I do question some of the interpretations of the ref), but Keegan has done enough in the other Sharks 15 games that I am of opinion that he deserve a spot in the Sharks team. I have watch most of the Sharks 15 games this season and Keegan played well..
We need a leader in the Sharks team, which we don’t have and Keegan in my opinion is best to step into that role at this stage
@FireTheLooser (Comment 20) : I think you are making too big an issue of the family connection. If RdP(snr) wasn’t head coach you would have been delighted about the (possible) signing of RdP(jnr) especially considering the uncertainty around Lambie’s future.
Comments like this might just have the opposite effect and he might be more reluctant to play his sons while they are possibly best in their positions. There is a huge difference between Supersport challenge rugby and SupeRugby. I don’t believe we’ve seen clear enough evidence to start accusing RdP of nepotism.
My biggest issue with the Sharks is the fact that they just don’t show up against weaker opposition. We’ve won 9 from 14. We lost against the Reds, Kings, Bulls and drew against the Force. The only game we ‘deserved’ to lose was against the Lions( by 5 points). This is not a new issue but something that has plagued the Sharks for many years. When is the last time the Sharks really put away a weak team with a proper cricket score?
@Pokkel (Comment 25) : @Pokkel (Comment 26) : Sanity prevails.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : Rebels March 2013 64-7
There are so many problems it is scary, people many of us wanted for example Keegan back in the SR team, but like he played on Sunday there is no way in hell for him to be put into the S team, And yes i too was one calling for his return.
The standard of coaching is just not at the top level, and that goes for from our schools right up, our scouting has gotten very bad since Streauli left, look at the junior players we recruit and loot at those at WP or the Lions or the Bulls, we buy most of the midgets yes these small players have their good moments but look at their competitiveness over all and they do not make it.
In a tight game as much as we all rate Senatla when it comes to 15 he fails more often than not, 7s yes superb.
And so the list of examples can go on and on.
One point i forgot to mention and again it came to the fore, no mental preparation, look at how psyched the Bulls teams were compared to our teams. their hunger to win, their heart their attitude on the field it all showed.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : True fact.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 27) : @Pokkel (Comment 25) : 100% agree.
During the NZ vs British Lions game on Saturday when SBW was red carded, the commentators suggested that there is a totally different mindset that needs to be implemented when playing against fewer men and they speculated whether the B Lions would be able to make that mental shift – The same goes for the mental game against a weaker team – I really believe that SA teams, and in particular the Sharks, battle with the psychological game.
@Pokkel (Comment 25) : RdP jnr. as backup to both Lambie and Bosch yes, but I haven’t been the biggest fan of Rob jr., he’s very inconsistent…either brilliant, or decidedly mediocre.
I am basing my opinion on how RdP has dealt with Dan, and playing him at 8 ahead of Ginger, and playing Ginger out of position at 6 has me seriously questioning RdP’s integrity regarding this…..I am a firm believer in playing specialists in their position – we have no more specialist opensiders…..Franna left (not sure whether it was of his own accord or not).
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 22) : We chased our only openside flank away (or he left by himself – Francois Kleinhans)….2nd in line at 6 for me would be Keegan, but he’s not getting a shot either.
I would love an article that addresses the root cause of the problem and moves away from statements such as didn’t pitch on the day, attitude not right etc. If you train a certain way it becomes second nature which means to start to play a certain and after a while you become consistent.
@Pokkel (Comment 26) : @GreatSharksays (Comment 34) : could the root cause be a Durban thing? Maybe living here with money and fame is just too lekker
@GreatSharksays (Comment 34) : Great teams win even when they don’t pitch 100% mentally. I think our problem is due to a lack of attention to detail (doing the small things correctly – rugby is a game of inches) and not a lot of skill in decision making (making the right decisions is as much a skill as catching a ball or passing accurately at full pace).
So it’s RdP fault that we lost? Because he favours his sons. Bullshit! We lost because the players lacked intensity. April, Sbura, Reinach, Franco and Van der Walt were very poor followed closely by Terry and Dan. Yes Van der Walt! This was his worst game. Made a lot of handling errors , ran like he had lead filled in his boots and was poor as captain. Vermeulen was the best loose on the park. All the bench players made an impact. But RdP must shoulder the blame for not taking off April. Bosch could have moved to 10, CR to 15 and Claasens to 9.
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : Some time ago I saw a lot of tweets from Lions players saying “embrace the grind”….not much else to do in Jo’burg. Supposedly that was one of the big issues players had with JW, he expected them to put in the hours, they obviously did not see the need to “embrace the grind”….
@Bokhoring (Comment 36) : Permission to qualify your comment. Well coached teams win…..
@FireTheLooser (Comment 20) : I believe you can play a big 3 trio as we are (think back to the Warathas, Lions and Jaguars) if they become dominant we look good and you start to soften up the opposition, but the issue with that is when there’s no fire we look totally lost. This big trio can work and does but the second they aren’t playing super aggressive the whole thing implodes.
@sharks_lover (Comment 29) : That was 1 game. No one complained when they won all the rest of the xv games. Can we quickly go back to the archives and comments on those matches?
@sudhir (Comment 37) : Don’t waste your breath. This is a witch hunt again. God forbid the problems lie with the players being too dumb ass to read a game and change tactics mid game, or remember to defend, or do anything their coach teaches them, after all they are professionals which implies they do this for a living?
@robdylan (Comment 23) : This was something they should have dealt with at the time of RDP’s appointment. The fact that they seem to have not even recognize the potential issue back then is yet another fail at top management level.
@coolfusion (Comment 42) : Dumb English players were too stupid to even make the play-offs of their home rwc, poor coach got fired.
The vrry next year, the players miraculously became clever geniuses who have gone on to equal the ab’s winning record – nothing to do with their newly appointed coach.