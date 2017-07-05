An unpalatable truth

I hate lost opportunities and while all the talk this week is regarding how the Bulls “wanted/needed it more” at Kings Park this last weekend, the stark reality is that the only team who had anything real to gain from Friday’s game was the home side.

Going into the game, the Sharks had a real opportunity to overtake the Highlanders on the combined log and move into that coveted seventh spot; with the Kiwi side likely to win handsomely in their last game against the Reds, the Sharks could nonetheless have set themselves up for a seventh placed finish and a far easier quarter-final (against the Lions in Joburg) had they just taken maximum points from the Bulls game and then eked out any sort of win at all against the Lions in the final round.

That possibility is now gone and we have to accept that the Highlanders are not going to slip up next week, hence a seventh-place finish is now basically impossible.

The only hope left for the Sharks is for the Crusaders to lose against the Hurricanes in Wellington next Saturday. That would open the door for a first-place finish for the Lions….

but….

…. that of course means that the Sharks need to ensure that the Lions win at Kings Park.

What a bloody wonderful choice for the coach, isn’t it? We all know that going to Christchurch to play a quarter-final is going to be a waste of everybody’s time and money, but if (and it’s a big if) the only way to avoid that scenario is to essentially throw a game, is it something worth doing? Answers on a postcard, please – I’m still going to be angry for a few days yet that we blew a chance to do this the right way.