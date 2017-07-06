Super Rugby 2017: Round 16 predictions

Right, so it’s a weird round yet again, because one of the matches already happened (more than month ago!)

None of the Kiwi teams is in action, of course, because the All Blacks are finishing their series against the Lions on Saturday. Most of the Aussie team and some of the African ones are in action, though, over the course of five matches.

Reds v Brumbies (Friday 11h45)

An Aussie derby – and how we’ve missed those! The Brumbies are so far ahead in the Aussie conference that there really is nothing to play for here – for either side. I have a feeling, though, that the visitors will already be in play-off mode, so the Reds might pick up a surprise win here. Reds by 3.

Force v Rebels (Friday 13h55)

Seriously? Ag nee man, this isn’t a fixture, this is an apology. Force to win by 5? Who really knows or cares?

Waratahs v Jaguares (Saturday 11h45)

This could be an entertaining game, particularly if both sides decide to run a bit. Once again, it’s a dead rubber, though, so hard to get too excited about the result. Tahs to win by 8 because the Jags are awful on the road.

Bulls v Kings (Saturday 17h15)

Man, how I’d love it if the Kings could sneak a win here, but I’m afraid I don’t see it happening. The Bulls have probably turned the corner (damn them) and will be full of confidence after their win at Kings Park. Bulls to win by 12 points.

Stormers v Sunwolves (Saturday 19h30)

The pickings remain slim this weekend. Expect the Capetonians to run riot here: Stormers to win by 30 points.